Like most Americans, my TV will be on the Super Bowl Sunday, and I’ll be tuned in — sort of. No Super plans. Just me, the recliner, the laptop and some work items that might finally get checked off.
I’ll pay attention to the final few minutes, if it’s close, then go on with my life. As usual, I’ll root for a competitive game more than a team. I’ll have a finger close to the mute button, in case of excessive warbling in the national anthem or halftime show.
For the last quarter-century or so, my interest in professional teams (and college) was based on whether any guys I covered in high school or junior college were playing. These days, most of the players I covered closely are coaching, not playing.
There was a time I may have been fired up about going to a Super Bowl, but now I can’t imagine being the least bit interested. It sounds more like an expensive punishment than a treat. The crowds, the security, the gouging … no thanks.
It almost happened, though. In 2001, while I was sports editor at The Vicksburg Post, I was oh-so-close to covering the Super Bowl. It was going to be in New Orleans and a handful of ex-Hinds Community College players and Vicksburg native Rod Coleman were on the roster for the Oakland Raiders, who seemed destined to make it to the big game.
But backup quarterback Tom Brady brought the New England Patriots back from 10 down in the fourth quarter, then was the beneficiary of one of the most infamous calls in NFL history. He fumbled after getting hit by fellow Michigan alum Charles Woodson. But after further review, the referees reversed the call, saying Brady was in the process of throwing, and ruled it an incomplete pass. What became known as the “tuck rule” tossed my plans. Brady went on to win six Super Bowls and a supermodel.
The only other brush I’ve had with the big game was 2006, when Seattle made it. Offensive lineman Walter Jones, who played his entire career for the Seahawks, is not a household name, but some football folks will tell you he is the greatest left tackle in NFL history.
I got to know him back in the early 1990s, when I was sports editor at The Star-Herald in Kosciusko. Walter went to French Camp Academy to get his grades on track then to Holmes Community College. Both schools were in our coverage area. After his time in Goodman, he signed with coach Bobby Bowden at Florida State, as every college in the country clamored for him, and he was the sixth pick overall in the 1997 draft.
In 180 games from his rookie season in 1997 through November of 2008, he gave up only 23 sacks on more than 5,500 pass plays, and, even more amazing, he was whistled for holding only nine times in his entire career. Some veterans do more than that in a season. In 2006, Jones was No. 1 on The Sporting News’ list of best players in the NFL, at any position. Coach Mike Holmgren said he was the best offensive player he ever coached — and Holmgren coached Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre. Walter just played a position that gets little glory.
But the most impressive thing about Walter, to me, is what he did when he made it to the Super Bowl. In the midst of that crazy week of preparation for the biggest game of his life — when all of the players’ time is scheduled to the second — Walter took time to return a call to Kosciusko to do an interview with a small-town newspaperman who covered him back when no one else did. Unlike so many others, he remembered where he came from.
He even mentioned a photo I took of him during a game at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, when he got to line up at tight end and catch a 70-yard touchdown. He had a huge grin on his face as he sprinted up the sideline.
So do I as I think back to the success one of the good guys had.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.