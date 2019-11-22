With so much talk of inventory around here lately, we should remember that this is the time of year to take stock of our bountiful blessings. Let’s try to make a habit of doing that in every season. Yes, it’s a cliché (“tradition” is a nicer word) and, admittedly, it’s an easy column idea … but either way, here’s my annual Thanksgiving list of things I’m grateful for:
• Jones County voters who were able to see through the facade of Sheriff Alex Hodge, overriding the influence of local powerbrokers to put promising political newcomer Joe Berlin in office. Free-Staters showed their independent streak by voting newcomers into a few offices, for better or worse. That certainly wasn’t a trend in statewide campaigns, where the Establishment ran the table.
• I’m glad I stayed at the courthouse until after midnight to get the final election results. Otherwise, local attorney Noel Rogers and I wouldn’t have been treated to storytime with newly elected Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes. The former sheriff was holding court while the counting was going on. The tale about the drunk pig that was riding in the cab of a pickup with a guy who won it in a poker game and the one about a moonshining, hair-lipped sheriff’s handling of the federal “revenuers” on his property were my favorites. Wish we would have been recording!
• People who read beyond the headlines. Most of the things people complain about or question on social media are answered or addressed a few lines down in the story. Reading the whole story wouldn’t take nearly as long as it does to battle your way through all of the comments that you’re responding to.
• My ability to operate the remote controls in my home, despite being techno-challenged (see last week’s column). Apparently, that sets me apart from a whole lot of people who spend a large part of every Saturday getting upset by the “bias” of college football commentators. First of all, who cares? It doesn’t affect the outcome of the game. Second, there’s a volume button and a mute button. Take your choice. Nothing is going to get my blood pressure up if there are buttons that can control what’s bugging me.
• Parents who loved me, even when I wasn’t lovable, and still do, even though I don’t visit as much as I should. I’m thankful beyond words that my mom and dad have stayed together — an unfortunate rarity in today’s world. Y’all endured a lot during your two boys’ teen years to only get the standard tax deduction in return.
• The people who taught me all about this wonderfully rewarding, occasionally infuriating profession.
• The growing number of people who are starting to understand that a community newspaper with cajones is better than the alternative — even if it means you disagree with us every once in a while. Yes, we’re “just trying to sell papers,” but we don’t sell out our integrity or our principles … though there’s probably a price for those, too. It’s high, though. It has to be enough for us to relocate and live the life of a Jimmy Buffett song for the next 30 years.
• Our first-responders and people in emergency services, all of whom have hearts to serve … but especially the volunteers. They put their lives on the line and their families’ lives on hold to help neighbors and strangers at all hours of the day and night. When your family is enjoying Thanksgiving dinner and football, you can bet that at least one department of volunteers will be out there helping someone in distress. God bless them and keep them safe.
• All of the people who have served and are serving in the military — and the ones they leave behind, who are often the forgotten heroes.
• A rewarding job with a great group of hard-working, talented co-workers and the best owner/boss/buddy I’ve ever known. That’s not just kissing up. We work hard, we play hard. If y’all only knew what all we’ve been through together, you’d understand why petty complaints and threats don’t faze us.
• People who come close to measuring up to being the kind of person they present on their resumé or Facebook page … Well, I hope to meet one of those someday.
• Living in a community with medical professionals and a hospital that is big enough to provide just about any treatment you’d need, but small enough to know who you are and to care.
• A few good friends, cold beer, good wine or bourbon, and spirited conversation.
• People who do the right thing — even when it’s for people who can’t do anything in return for them and when there’s no one there to praise them for it or post it.
• People who continue to do the job they were hired to do to the best of their ability, even after they’ve given their notice or have been notified that their services will no longer be needed after the terms of their working arrangement has been completed. That’s when true character is revealed.
• For being blessed with a child who is a talented artist, a wonderful wordsmith and has an appreciation for simple things. As a teenager, it’s tough to figure out who and what to be thankful for, as everyone who has been there understands. All it takes is faith and time. Thank you for giving me the most joyous moments of my life and for the ones that are still to come. Happy Thanksgiving, kiddo. I love you.
