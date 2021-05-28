When an otherwise healthy child dies suddenly, there’s a pain that can’t be explained.
It’s the kind of grief that can push good people over the edge, even if there is an explanation for the death, whether it be an accident or some other tragedy. Loved ones will always have a hole in their heart that can’t be filled, but there won’t be a cloud of doubt and maddening questions. I can’t imagine what that’s like …
That’s why I’m in awe of the Byrd family. They’re taking the unimaginable pain they’re suffering over the death of 4-year-old Rhiannon and trying to affect way-overdue change in the state. They’re putting a beautiful little face on a nasty problem that’s plagued victims for years — chronic underfunding at the state crime lab.
Their selflessness is inspiring, but frankly, they’d probably tell you that the mission is also, in part, to salvage their own sanity after what they’ve endured in the wake of Rhiannon’s death by overdose.
It was January when her father Wesley Byrd, working on an oil rig in the Gulf, learned by text message that the light of his life was dead. It wasn’t until last month that there was an official explanation for her death, so criminal charges would be pursued, even though investigators and family members believed there was foul play … But a gut feeling isn’t enough to make an arrest and get an indictment, thankfully. There has to be proof.
It took a painful four months for a toxicology report and preliminary autopsy report to come back from the overwhelmed lab, and it was only then that Laurel Police Department investigators could arrest the little girl’s mother and her boyfriend. Little Rhiannon had a lethal dose of “illegally procured controlled substances” in her system that led to the “mixed drug toxicity” that killed her at their North Laurel home.
They knew something wasn’t right … but it took from winter to spring to get confirmation so a criminal case could be pursued. So much could have happened during that time. The suspects could have left town or, God forbid, caused the death of another child.
“I need some good to come out of this, if that is even possible,” said grandmother Kathy Byrd, called “Lottie” by Rhiannon. “People need to know about the issues with the budget at the crime lab and the agonizing delay we had to endure.”
Rhiannon is remembered as a beacon of happiness for the family. Now they want her smile to be a beacon of light that shines on this issue that affects so many families in the state.
“From the time she arrived, she was full of surprises,” said grandfather Byron Byrd, known as “Pops” to her. “She was using full sentences when she was 2 years old. She was very smart and just a happy child all the time. She never stopped smiling.”
She was always checking to make sure everyone else was happy, too, he and other family members recalled.
“Rhiannon was so intelligent, beautiful inside and out, and extremely funny,” her Lottie recalled. “I don’t want to forget the faces she would make, that hilarious laugh or the way she screamed ‘Lottie Pops’ when she saw us.
“She loved everyone, but especially her daddy. He was the best daddy to her. He would have tea parties, play with babies and jump on the trampoline as long as she wanted to.”
Her aunt Wendy Coker remembered how Rhiannon always had the best greetings — “arms wide open and a squeal of excitement that could break glass. She had a love for Baby Shark and would dance and entertain … She had such a big impact in such a short time.”
They pray that the little girl’s impact will be felt across the state.
Her father and her 7-year-old sister Gabby “are struggling” with the “new normal” without Rhiannon, she said. They’re braced for the long, slow process of seeking justice for Rhiannon, but they are just thankful that the first step has been taken.
“We appreciate the LPD and the great job they have done so far,” Kathy Byrd said, adding a plea for anyone who knows anything about the case to “please report it to the Laurel Police Department, no matter how small they think it may be.”
She and other loved ones believe there’s more to the story than lab reports can show.
“Anyone that has a 4-year-old knows they don’t voluntarily take medicine that tastes bad,” much less a “lethal dose,” she said.
“This tragedy has changed us all, and we will never get over the stupid, selfish decisions of the person that was supposed to protect our baby Byrd.”
There are all sorts of issues in this case that could be taken on, from father’s rights (Wesley Byrd went to attorneys to attempt to get custody of Rhiannon but was told he didn’t have a case, he said) to the over-prescribing of potentially dangerous drugs.
But the Byrd family is taking on the issue that seems to be most doable and most manageable — an adequately funded crime lab that can handle the caseload for victims across the state. That mission already took a hit since their case came to light with the announcement that Sam Howell, the longtime director of the forensics laboratory, is retiring after 36 years …
Nothing can be done to bring back Rhiannon. But legislators can damn sure fund and staff our crime lab so others don’t have to endure prolonged suffering like the Byrd family did. Get it done!!
