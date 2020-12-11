When the history books are written centuries from now — if history and books are still permitted — the early 21st century rise of 24-hour, corporate-owned media will be considered one of the greatest abominations in American history. It will go hand-in-hand with the death of newspapers. Accountability and investigation went the way of political interests and corporate dictates.
We saw that again Thursday when, magically, the national media began to get interested in Hunter Biden’s money woes. Most readers of this newspaper are probably well aware of the Biden crime family and their ties to foreign nations. More than 33 percent of Democrats, when polled, said that the recent “revelations” were the first they had heard of anything to do with Hunter Biden.
On Oct. 14, a newspaper — the 218-year-old New York Post, founded by Alexander Hamilton — reported on a laptop that had been dropped off by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer shop and had never gotten picked up. The laptop had been given to the FBI nearly a year before the story was leaked to the Post.
The newspaper — as newspapers do — gorged themselves on Biden’s emails and connections to China that had made him and his family enormously wealthy. The Post had broken a crime-family-syndicate story for the ages. National media wanted nothing to do with it, though. Zero. It never happened. Russian disinformation. Fifty — FIFTY — former intelligence officials signed a letter claiming all of it was made-up Russian disinformation. Shame! Tech giants deemed the story unworthy, too. Try to share the story? Facebook jail. Heck, the Post had its Twitter account suspended for weeks because it refused to take down the investigatory bombshell. Someone in a tech office somewhere in California made the decision that he or she knew better than a 218-year-old newspaper. Double shame!
After the Post’s story, we heard from an insider named Tony Bobulinski (if you haven’t heard that name, look it up) who came forward with tangible information that would ruin anyone’s political life. He was censored, ignored or made fun of. Nothing to see here.
And look here now, the national TV media is now interested in Hunter Biden. Isn’t that something?
At one time, newspapers would take a story like this and put 12 reporters on it, sparing no expense in the name of public service. Not many newspapers can afford to put 12 reporters on anything — especially payroll. Every day, though, we can tangibly see how important newspapers are to our society — and how dangerous the path of a political-media complex will be to our Republic.
