Most of the time, when people tell you a story, it’s designed to make themselves look good. If they do make themselves the butt of the joke, it’s usually something relatable and/or silly. People don’t share stories of their own stupidity, and if they do, it’s presented in a way that’s designed to get attention, i.e., the “unspoken prayer request.”
Here’s my confession: I did something stupid. Really stupid. And the only reason I’m revealing it is to get attention — for my lawyer and friend John Piazza.
For several months, I was shopping for a small used pickup, a Honda Ridgeline. That quest started with a setup to be murdered and ended with me wanting to commit murder …
I’m a research nerd, especially on big purchases. I determined the Ridgeline best suits my needs. It’s reliable, gets decent gas mileage, rides like a car and has the ability to haul/tow things. Trouble is, there aren’t many around here. The older ones in my price range are full-time four-wheel drive, so they’re more popular up North in slip-and-slide country.
I had about $7,500 saved from delivering papers in the wee hours three nights a week for a year or so. I was a bad daddy, but a good example for financial responsibility. I’m trying to make up ground funding my retirement and raising a kid alone, so no car payments here. Dave Ramsey disciples know the concept.
I drive an ’02 Camry with 270,000 miles on it (Dave would be proud) and I’m happy to have it. It gets me where I’m going, but after always having a truck or SUV, I wanted to get another one and give the Camry to the kiddo, who turned 16 in September, Lord help me.
I went to the website CarGurus and typed in the vehicle, price range, search radius. I started by looking within 25 miles because I always try to shop local. Nothing. So I expanded the search to 50 miles, 100, 200, 500 … and that‘s when I got some promising prospects in my price range.
There were all kinds of great deals up North, but traveling a thousand miles for something I may or may not buy wasn’t feasible. All the decent deals in the South got snatched up immediately though. I’d messaged owners/dealers in Dallas, Atlanta, Alabama, Tennessee and all sold before I could make a move. In January, one popped up in Houston. I let the owner know I was interested. That Friday afternoon, it was still available, so I asked him to hold off selling it to anyone else until noon Saturday. He agreed. I tried to rent a car from Enterprise in Laurel. None available. Checked with Enterprise in Hattiesburg. Nothing there or at the other major chains. I had to get a chain so I could leave the rental in Houston if I bought the Honda. Finally, around 6 p.m., the Enterprise in Hattiesburg came up with a car. I got it and drove as long as I could, stopping at a cheap frontage-road motel in Beaumont, Texas. I’d be about an hour from my destination when I hit the highway in a few hours.
That morning, I had another message from the owner. He didn’t want to meet at Enterprise as planned. His reason? It was too far from his house … Huh? “Dude, I just drove eight hours, you can drive 30 minutes … Besides, if I buy the truck, I’m going to have to return the rental anyway, so I needed you to drive to Enterprise either way.”
I was already suspicious Friday when he insisted on cash, not a cashier’s check. But after the last-second switcharoo, I insisted on meeting at the public place. After all, he knew I was carrying a large amount of cash and … well, my suspicions may have been confirmed because he never responded again. A wasted trip … but, hey, I wasn’t robbed and murdered!
A couple of other prospects popped up in February and were sold before I could act. Then the best deal yet, as rated by GarGurus, went on the market at a Tallahassee dealership with good ratings. We messaged, and on Feb. 29, I made the leap to buy it. I rented a car at Enterprise in Laurel and communicated with the salesman on the way there. He wanted to leave early but was waiting on me. That was the first day Florida started checking vehicles at the state line to determine if anyone was carrying coronavirus. Another delay. More talk and assurances that I was going as fast as the little rented Nissan would go.
When I finally arrived, the salesman told me I could test drive the Honda but to be quick. I looked for a mechanic, but businesses were closing due to COVID-19. The pickup had a clear CarFax, but it didn’t sound like a Honda. Sounded like an exhaust leak, and workers at two nearby auto-parts stores made the same diagnosis. That coupled with a few cosmetic problems made it a good deal. So I did a little haggling, counted out 52 $100 bills, did the paperwork, returned the rental, Ubered back to the dealership and drove my pickup home. Sigh …
The next day, I took it to Professional Automotive and left the key with a note to please repair the exhaust leak and tune it up. David Thomas called me later with devastating news: “This thing is a piece of junk.” It had a sketchy repair to the frame and the undercarriage was rusted out, but here’s the kicker — that was all concealed with spray paint and spray foam. I was devastated. I was pissed. I was humiliated …
I tried to call, text and email the salesman and dealership. No response. The intentional deception made me wonder if the “sold as is” agreement was null and void. I emailed the info and the mechanic’s report to Piazza. He said he’d see what he could do, but there were obstacles, especially with a transaction that small across state lines. He kept me updated in the battle of certified letters and patience. And lo and behold, if he didn’t come through! Last week, he reached a settlement that recoups about two-thirds of what I lost. An expensive lesson, sure, but I never thought I’d get anything back. John did an awesome job. Getting him, a longtime Leader-Call advertiser, was the only smart thing I did.
Here are my takeaways from the ordeal: The dealer was definitely at fault, but I didn’t do my due diligence; info on CarFax and CarGurus isn’t reliable; and shop local — especially when you’re looking for a great lawyer.
Mark Thornton is
editor-in-chief of the
Leader-Call. Email him at
