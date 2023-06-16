I’m writing this on Thursday night, after the final day of testimony in the Brandon Gardner-Brooke Stringer capital murder trial, hours before attorneys are set to give their closing arguments.)

PHILADELPHIA — Unlike anyone inside this courtroom that’s consumed the last couple of weeks of my life, I have a confession to make: I reached a verdict a few days ago.

Mug-Thornton, Mark

Mark Thornton
portrait of rosalee

A portrait of Rosalee in front of a binder full of medical data about her case on the prosecutors’ table (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.