I’m writing this on Thursday night, after the final day of testimony in the Brandon Gardner-Brooke Stringer capital murder trial, hours before attorneys are set to give their closing arguments.)
PHILADELPHIA — Unlike anyone inside this courtroom that’s consumed the last couple of weeks of my life, I have a confession to make: I reached a verdict a few days ago.
“Aha, I knew it!” all the supporters of Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer will shriek. “You are biased!” But before you draw a conclusion based on your feelings instead of facts — which would be a struggle for most of you — allow me to clarify. The verdict I reached, and of which I am 100 percent, is this: a lot of you folks are nuts.
Criticism doesn’t bother me. Stupidity does. Like my dad— whose memory will be toasted on Sunday for Father’s Day — I don’t suffer fools well. So suffice it to say I’ve been suffering a lot the last several days.
In my daily dispatches, readers only got a small dose of all the testimony from mental midgets who lashed out at the Leader-Call for its coverage leading up to this trial. But we were blasted day after day by Team Brooke and Team Brandon, who had a deranged fixation on the newspaper for “ruining their lives” and for “not getting their side of the story.”
Think about that for a minute. We didn’t investigate the case. We aren’t the medical experts who deemed Rosalee’s death a homicide. We didn’t interrogate them. We didn’t indict them. We didn’t handcuff them and take them to jail.
No, we didn’t get involved until AFTER all of that had happened. Yet, they’re fixated on the paper?
These have to be the same kinds of nitwits who get on Facebook and fuss about sportscasters being against their team or for the other team — a common complaint that always get a chorus of fellow nitwit supporters riled up, too.
Well, OK, maybe the announcers are biased, but who cares?! They have no bearing on the outcome of the game. They’re just calling it like they see it, and if you disagree, that’s fine, too. Even if they are unabashed homers, it doesn’t matter. They’re not participants, so they’re not in a position to affect any part of the game itself.
That’s us! Not only do we not investigate, indict or prosecute, we don’t serve on the jury and we don’t sentence anyone. Biased or not — and we’re not — we are inconsequential to all of the consequential goings-on. Rational, stable people understand that. Usually. What’s been most unusual about this case is that Stringer’s lawyers acted the same way, like it was personal instead of professional. It was at their prompting that many of the witnesses spouted off about the paper and its (non) role in the defendants’ predicament.
Instead of taking it personally and reacting like ... well, one of their supporters would ... I started thinking about it logically. Why? Why waste time with a witness talking about the “suffering” caused by the newspaper?
A couple of things came to mind: Either they don’t have much of a defense and are creating a diversion that’s an easy target (damned media!), or they’re trying hard to justify the reason they invited an A&E documentary crew to follow Stringer through the trial. (There’s a third possibility, too, but I’ll keep it to myself, at least until the case concludes since it’s semi-accusatory.)
My guess is that it isn’t A or C, but A&E. The people who participated in a mock trial for the doc crew were the ones who were particularly animated in their criticism of the paper, cheered on by Stringer’s wannabe TV star attorneys. All parroted the same line about agreeing to do the show because the local paper refused to get her side of the story.
The truth is, that’s a lie. It’s misleading, at best. I ask all high-profile suspects for their side of the story on the day they go for their initial court appearance. They declined. Her father called the office and asked for Jim so they could tell their side of the story. Jim told him when to call back to get me, but he didn’t. But besides all of that, look at all of these stories you’re complaining about. Notice that they all have an email address with them. Reckon what that’s there for? Hmmmmmm ...
For those keeping score at home, the day of their initial court appearance was the last time I talked to Investigator J.D. Carter and Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin about the case, too.
Why?
Well, maybe I’ve done this too long, but in my experience, it’s futile to try to discuss capital cases with the people involved, since these cases are so highly scrutinized. So I don’t waste my time or theirs. I cover the court proceedings and documents filed leading up to the case. Some of those motions and rulings may favor the defendant and some may favor the state. I’ve reported on the ones that are newsworthy, including when the defense won to get a change of venue.
And when Stringer’s attorney Tangi Carter stuck her hand out to try to block our camera in one of her client’s early court appearances — the first and only time I’ve ever seen an attorney do that in court, by the way — we didn’t take that as an invitation to call her and get her side. No, they wanted to control the story, as so many people today do, so that’s why they went the route they did. The paper is just a convenient scapegoat.
I haven’t done anything out of the ordinary in this case. And then again, if I had — even if I’d written a beautiful story about Stringer trying to mourn her baby while battling doubt and public scrutiny or if I’d written that she should be hanged from the courthouse balcony — it wouldn’t have changed a thing. We’d still be right where we are today.
Their accusations that I “clearly have an opinion” in my stories couldn’t be more wrong. First of all, writing that someone is “charged with” or “arrested for” or “accused of” something is a fact, not an opinion. It doesn’t mean they did it, but they are definitely charged. That’s irrefutable. But supporters of the defendants latched on to highly-speculative opinions from well-paid expert witnesses rather than face the more realistic explanation — unsettling as it may be — that was offered by overworked, underpaid state workers whose only motive is to seek the truth. Translation: The former is looking for work and the latter ain’t.
Even after hearing all of the evidence and testimony, I still don’t have an opinion about what happened and who did it. Oh, I have a couple of theories, but not a fully formed opinion. If I were on that jury, I don't know what I’d do.
The only conclusion I’ve reached is this: What they said happened that night can’t be all that happened. Maybe it was an accident. Maybe it was without their knowledge. But something else happened. It had to. No medical expert was needed to know that. And if one of the defendants knows and is letting the other go through all of this, too ... Well, that’s despicable.
There’s a lot going on in the case and the courtroom that hasn’t been reported — not because I’m favoring a side but because I’m trying to focus on what’s substantive while sprinkling in a little of what’s merely interesting but not particularly meaningful to the case.
Here are a couple of tidbits and an observation that haven’t made it into my reporting. On April 2, 2020, the house that Gardner and Stringer shared in Gitano — where Rosie spent her last happy minutes on Earth — caught on fire just after 4 a.m. and was a “total loss.” The fire report notes that Gardner’s “phone was burned up.”
Some time later, he crashed a big truck off of Interstate 59 and suffered a skull fracture ... Yet on the witness stand, Stringer insisted that Investigator Carter’s contention that Rosalee had a skull fracture (an erroneous statement that was later corrected in trial) during her interview at the JCSD was the thing that was most disturbing to her and made her implicate Gardner. Really? The state medical examiner’s finding that blunt-force trauma caused brain hemorrhaging that was ruled homicide wasn’t nearly as upsetting as an injury your boyfriend just survived? Please ...
What really struck me, though, was early in the trial when the gut-wrenching 911 calls were being played, followed by videos and audio from the night Rosie was rushed to the hospital. It was upsetting to anyone with a heart. Brooke broke down several times, of course. But her attorneys comforted her, not Gardner — the man she made another baby with and was sitting at the same table by her.
And when they were in jail on $500,000 bond each and bail money was raised for one of them, Gardner got himself out of jail, not the mother of his new baby. She bonded out about two weeks later. That says something about him.
It’s also irrefutable that Stringer is an attention-seeker. That was obvious on Facebook during and after the ordeal with Rosalee, with all of the pictures and posts. That doesn’t make her unique in this era, unfortunately. But it explains the documentary crew and why they pointed at the paper so much in a desperate attempt to explain the decision.
It’s interesting to note that the people who admittedly have a point of view and are working with a “documentary” crew with a point of view have blasted the paper for ... wait for it ... having a point of view, even though any sane person could see that’s not the case.
It’s also noteworthy that right after Rosie died, I was inundated with messages asking what we’re going to do about her suspicious death and why we weren’t covering it. We were waiting to see if there were criminal charges before taking that step, I explained. And we did when that happened, more than two years later — well after the rumors were off and running. We didn’t spread them. We waited until there was official evidence to report on. We were restrained and responsible.
You supporters should try that sometime.
