Sometime in the mid-1980s, my father — who shared the family waistline — went on a health kick. He ate grapefruit for breakfast, laid off the booze and started running every morning in nearby Depew Park.
His goal, he said, was to participate in the annual Jan Peek 10K. Jan Peek, or Yahn Peek, was a Dutch explorer who settled in what would become my hometown of Peekskill, about an hour’s train ride north of New York City. “Peek” for Jan Peek and “kill,” loosely translated from Dutch means “creek” — Peek’s Creek. Kills are very popular in that part of the USA. Fishkill, Cobleskill and Spackenkill are just a few of the many “kills” you will find in upstate New York. OK, geography and history lesson over.
Dad ran every morning to get up the endurance to last the 10K, which sounds so much more impressive than 6.2 miles. People associate “K” with “thousand” and “10 thousand” sounds a lot better than 6.2.
Our town lies in the lower Hudson Valley at a large turn of the Hudson River. From the riverfront, it is pretty much an uphill jaunt into downtown and even farther uphill to where we lived. While not quite Vicksburg-esque bluffs, getting from the train station at the river to our home required stamina and quality health — two attributes most Murphys in our family did not possess.
I even caught the bug, tagging along as Dad traversed through the park. He loved pointing to a massive hole in a large elm tree near the basketball courts, telling me that happened when I rode my bicycle into the tree years earlier. He also claimed that I was responsible for putting the crack in the Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania, a tale I believed for years. Such is life for a clumsy, bespectacled, portly lad.
I had never seen him so serious and so focused on a goal. As the calendar ticked toward that glorious Saturday morning for the running of the Jan Peek, we kids were as fired up as he was.
He got up early that morning and headed toward the riverfront starting line. The race meandered through downtown, then up into our neighborhood and through Depew Park, out to the highway and back into downtown.
He had no visions of hoisting a trophy. Just the self-satisfaction of completing the Jan Peek.
While he laced up and headed to the starting line, the rest of us went to the closest entrance to the park to cheer on the runners. Jim Pugliese, who lived directly across the street from the park, provided the water hose to spray passing runners (the women didn’t care much for that!). Others manned the water stations to give needed hydration.
With great anticipation, we watched the lead pack hang the big left at Wells Street and Hudson Avenue and head for the steepest hill on the route.
The leaders passed in a flash. They are the ones whose lives revolve around marathon or mini-marathon running. More runners followed. Then more. And a few walkers. Jim Pugliese, hand cramped from spraying 200 runners, started to pull up the hose.
But where was Dad?
Cars could be seen making the big left from Wells Street onto Hudson Avenue. The leaders, likely, were on the closed Route 6 highway nearing the finish line.
But where was Dad?
Cellphones were still 20 years from being a mainstay in life. No communication was possible. So we went home.
Hours later, Dad pulled in the driveway. He held no trophy, yet did not look dejected. He never said what happened.
We found out, though. He started the race down Water Street, took the right onto Lower Main Street and up a hill he went. Running east on Main Street with most of the pack in front of him, he reached the Cortlandt Hook and Ladder Co. No. 1, where he was an associate member. Associate members were those who went to the firehouse to visit the bar in the basement, not to go out and fight fires.
So there Dad went for some in-race “hydration” — likely a Scotch and water — at 9 in the morning, just like a Murphy should do.
I don’t recall him running again. He never mentioned his performance in the Jan Peek 10K. We never mentioned that we knew how his performance in the Jan Peek 10K ended. Some things just need to stay unsaid.
As I grew older, I have had bouts of health kicks, usually derailed by the same “in-race hydration” that derailed Dad. I once completed the grueling race-course through the Vicksburg National Military Park in record time — as a passenger in an SUV.
When I moved to Ellisville, I would groggily sit on my front porch as runners passed by. I never dreamed of joining them. (There are no bars on the route, after all!)
On Friday, I got an email from Jim the boss that Kelvin Smith, a former Leader-Call employee, coach and longtime friend, wanted our company to sponsor a “Virtual 5K.” We graciously agreed and the first ad ran on Tuesday’s Page A3. The event is a fundraiser for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes — a wonderful local organization in which Smith has been involved for years
Tuesday morning, I told my wife about this wonderful invention of a “Virtual 5K.” Oh, yeah, you mean sitting on my couch “virtually” running? Even I could excel at that. Where do I sign up?
I envisioned the virtual me lacing up my New Balances and favorite pair of sweat shorts, then heading to the “virtual” course in my living room. If only Dad had known about the magic of virtually running a race, he could have sauntered into our house hoisting his virtual first-place trophy from the Jan Peek 10K. Why did it take so long for someone to come up with this idea? Brilliant.
“You do know that you actually have to run?” Michelle said to me. “It won’t be a normal race, you have to do it on your own.”
“Seriously?” I asked in dejected tones. “Where’s the Scotch?”
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
