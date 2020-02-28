In my all-time favorite episode of Law & Order, I learned a new word. It’s a great word, too. It’s one that we should all know and it describes an action we should avoid. Before we get to the vocabulary lesson, though, let me set up what was happening in the Season 4 episode titled “Sanctuary.”
An older Jewish man was driving through Harlem when he struck and killed a young black boy. It was a total accident, but the driver fled because he was afraid of what may happen to him if he stopped. When it appeared that the driver was not going to receive a harsh enough punishment, the people of Harlem — whose emotions were being stoked by a TV camera-loving “preacher” — began to riot. The mob found a white family man who was just driving through the area, pulled him out of his car and beat him to death right there in the street.
The thug who delivered the death blow was caught on camera and eventually taken into custody, charged with murder. His lawyer argued that he was caught up in a mob mentality and not responsible for his actions. (This episode came out in 1994, two years after the L.A. race riots … like the show promo says, it’s “ripped from the headlines.”)
In a moment of real talk outside of the courtroom, prosecutor Ben Stone and defense attorney Shambala Green took the gloves off and aired their personal feelings about the case. Stone said, “Just once, I’d like to hear someone in this country stand up and say, ‘I did it. I’m the one responsible for my actions, not my television set and not the color of my skin.’”
Green then accused the passionate prosecutor of making a statement that was veiled racism. That’s when he Stoned her: “If it makes you feel good to call me a racist, fine. But if you want to know who’s really responsible for racism in today’s society, take a good look in the mirror.”
It was rare real talk on a network TV show. The person with the conservative, common-sense viewpoint wasn’t portrayed as a blithering idiot. During their conversation, Green admitted that she believed her client was wrong for what he did and she wanted to make sure something like that never happened again.
Stone’s golden response is where the vocabulary lesson comes in. He leans in toward her at the restaurant counter and says, “By infantilizing your own people, you are guaranteeing that it will happen again.”
Can I get an amen? It was the first time I’d ever heard the word “infantilizing,” but I instantly knew what it meant. It was the perfect word for the situation. A little bit stronger than “condescending” and “patronizing;” not quite as strong as “disdainful” or “scornful.”
The definition of the word is exactly what it sounds like. Infantilize (in·fan·til·ize /in fantilīz/, verb) - To treat someone as a child or in a way which denies their maturity in age or experience …To treat one who has a mental capacity greater than that of a child as though he or she is a child.
We’ve got more infantilizing going on these days than ever before, and it’s going to be the death of our nation. It’s what our mainstream media did during all eight years of President Barack Obama’s time in office. It’s what institutions are doing to millennials by offering them “safe spaces” to avoid hearing an opinion that may be “troubling” to them. It’s what educators and employers are doing to make their schools and workplaces areas that are insulated from the real world in a cocoon of bubblewrap. And it’s what boomers with Facebook accounts are doing to family, friends, acquaintances and complete strangers when they post something to show that they are offended on their behalf.
All of that may make the people “feel” better, but it doesn’t make them better. In reality, infantilizing someone is way more insulting than openly criticizing them. As Jack Nicholson’s Marine Col. Nathan Jessup famously bellowed from the witness stand in “A Few Good Men” a couple of years before that Law & Order episode, they’re saying, “You can’t handle the truth!” (As a continuation of last week’s column of my unpopular opinions, I think the villainously-portrayed Jessup was on the money when he said, “I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide and then questions the manner in which I provide it. I would rather that you just said ‘thank you’ and went on your way” … but I digress.)
It’s nothing new for the hand-wringers to go to our Facebook page and write that we are “being disrespectful” to the family by simply doing our job. They’re the cluckers who like to click on every story and start commenting, taking a contrarian viewpoint on virtually everything we do.
But there is something unusual in this latest case that’s evoked so much emotion, the murder of 82-year-old Betty Dickerson. I used to work with her daughter Tina at The Vicksburg Post. She knows what the job is, and she wasn’t mad at us. She’s mad at the sick bastard who cut her sweet little mother’s throat, not the reporter who’s doing his job. In other words, she has common sense. She is a steel magnolia in every sense of the word. She doesn’t need anyone getting upset with us on her behalf. If she had a problem with me, she would talk to me herself.
Stop the infantilization, folks. It’s not making our country a better place.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.