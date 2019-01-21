Following the lead of three of his predecessors for the second time in his two years of office, President Trump made the following proclamation: “NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 20, 2019, as National Sanctity of Human Life Day. Today I call on the Congress to join me in protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born. I call on the American people to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way, so every child can have a loving home. And finally, I ask every citizen of this great Nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us, and then to raise their voices for all those affected by abortion, both seen and unseen.”
Ronald Reagan issued the first proclamation Jan. 13, 1984, designating Jan. 22, 1984 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day to recognize that all babies were living people even before they were born. Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush followed Reagan’s lead. Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did not recognize the sanctity of human life in the womb.
In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dred Scott v. Sandford that Scott would remain a slave because he was not a citizen and had no right to sue his owner. Chief Justice Roger Taney went further, writing that black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in 1865. The Dred Scott decision was overturned with passage of the 14th Amendment in 1868.
Section 1 of the 14th Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Ironically, the amendment that protected the “life, liberty, or property” of those who had had no freedoms or rights, i.e. black slaves, is the same amendment the U.S. Supreme Court cited to rule babies have no freedoms or rights before they are born. Roe v. Wade essentially says mothers can do anything they want with their babies (property) before birth, including torturing them to death during any stage of pregnancy. Babies who survive abortions are many times left to die or are killed, depriving living babies of life.
Many adults who have survived abortions have spoken out against abortion. Melissa Ohden, founder of Abortion Survivors Networ , helps other survivors tell their stories. Sadly, many who support abortion don’t even know about survivors. Even sadder are mothers who brag about and celebrate how many abortions they have had.
Mother Teresa said, “Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want. That is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
