The front-page story about the brutal beatdown of a happy-go-lucky West Jones Middle School student was a tough one, personally and professionally. Joshua was the victim, no doubt. So is his family.
And despite all of the fallout you may have seen on Facebook and that’s reported in the story, the only “bad guys” in this whole disturbing incident are the cowardly attacker and the deranged people who made videos of it, cheering him on.
Wow, you jumped a kid just as he walked out a door and beat him up. Does that make you feel tough? Are you proud? I bet your parents are. Those who were entertained by such a thing should do some soul-searching, too … if they’re able to find one.
But I view some officials as victims in cases like this, too. Maybe it’s because I have a unique perspective.
Full disclosure: My father was a school administrator. In fact, when he worked in the central office of the Jackson Public Schools, he was over the committee that heard cases on all long-term suspensions and expulsions.
Some of those were high-profile cases that were reported by aggressive news outlets in our state’s capital. Much of what was reported was wrong … Dad often referred to it as something that one might step in at a rodeo or in a pasture. But they couldn’t correct the misinformation because the proceedings were private in order to protect the rights of the precious children. Any violation of the perpetrators’ rights could lead to a lawsuit. Then again, not doing enough to protect the rights of innocent students can lead to litigation, too. It’s a tough situation for the officials. They couldn’t tell the truth, even when they wanted to because the truth would set them free.
My dad had dozens of cassettes of suspension/expulsion hearings. Sometimes, he would sit at the dining room table at night and listen to them with headphones on, trying to get as much information as possible to make the best recommendation for discipline within his power. A time or two, I sneaked away a cassette and listened, but it was boring to me. It probably would’ve been more interesting had the cases involved students in Madison schools, where I attended.
The first high-profile fight I took on as a journalist was about juvenile justice (or the lack thereof). While I was working in Kosciusko in the mid-1990s, there were two serious cases, about six months apart, involving 16-year-olds. They are still among the most disturbing cases of my career.
In one, Justin Haynes pulled a catheter from a bedridden elderly woman, raped her, cut her throat, shot her, then set her on fire. In the other, Christopher Fair fled a roadblock to his home and ran inside. When the officer came in after him, Fair shot him in the head with a shotgun. He later said he “just wanted to shoot a cop.” The death penalty was not an option because a Supreme Court ruling just months earlier ruled that sweet little 16-year-olds couldn’t face ultimate justice.
But what was particularly upsetting to me — other than the obvious, of course — was all of the off-the-record information I was able to obtain from local law enforcement officials. Both of these guys had been arrested numerous times, and at least one of them could have been adjudicated as an adult for a felony he committed a couple of weeks before he killed. If the justice system had worked properly, their victims — and their victims’ families — would not have suffered the cruel fate they did.
I understand the need for juvenile victims’ names to be sealed. A kid doesn’t need to be forever saddled with some silly offense … if he grows out of it, of course.
But this has been my proposal for about 25 years: The names should be redacted from the record, but the circumstances and the suspect’s rap sheet should be public. There should be some measure of accountability for school officials and youth court judges. We all need to be held accountable.
Readers in Kosciusko characterized my stories, columns and editorials as an attack on the local youth court judge, but that wasn’t the case. I was pointing out flaws in the system, just like now. I fight for principles, not against principals. Not for personal reasons, at least.
More full disclosure: When I got custody of my child, I made the decision to move from the city to the Northeast Jones school district. No, it didn’t have the highest scores, but you know what it did have? Principal Cooper Pope. That’s how much I think of him. He was the best principal in the district, and I wanted my daughter to go to his school. (I fussed at him when he left Northeast Jones High School for West Jones the next year!)
Young Joshua’s parents Jason and Amanda Brown have legitimate complaints and concerns. And, yes, there are some inconsistencies with the sequence of events another principal relayed to them about when he saw the video and when he implemented disciplinary measures. Despite what the principals told them about not being influenced by social media, it’s hard to believe they weren’t scrambling a bit after the backlash that was caused after the video went public.
Still, I understand that they are in an unwinnable situation. In their recorded conversation, Pope is heard discouraging the student’s parents from going to the media with their case. I don’t blame him for that, either.
But the light needs to be shone on situations like this — not to take down the principals but to change a system that doesn’t hold anyone accountable. Nothing should work like that — not in government or public bodies, at least.
Adding to the complications of this case is the unavoidable reality that the attacker was black and the victim was white. That has led to speculation that the video was taken down by Facebook because it didn’t fit the “current narrative” of race relations in the country. Maybe so. We don’t know that for a fact. Jason Brown said he contacted a local TV station about being an advocate for his son, but he was turned down. “I guess it didn’t fit the narrative,” he said.
We report, you decide.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
