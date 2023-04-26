A recent television news report caught me off guard, to say the least. It was early and I hadn’t yet consumed my first cup of coffee when the news anchor spoke of a plan by the Biden administration that would force homebuyers with good credit to pay more on mortgage fees than those with bad credit.
It was early in the morning. I had to have heard that wrong. I backpedaled and listened again. As News Nation reported, “A new federal rule enforced by the Biden administration will make it so that people looking to buy a home with a credit score of 680 or higher will have to pay about $40 per month more than people with worse credit when taking out a home loan of $400,000.”
The costs would subsidize people with lower credit score ratings looking for a mortgage, the Washington Times reported.
Want to build good credit as a young man of any age, race, color, creed, religion, life circumstance? When you turn 18, get a gasoline card. Use it once or twice a month to fill up the tank. When the bill comes in each month, pay it. Likely $60 or so. Don’t pay part of it. Pay it off. Every month.
Work your way into a credit card and, same thing, use it a few times per month and pay it off. If you are really a responsible, adult member of society, get one with cash back and use it for every bill you have. But you have to pay it, every month!
How do I know? Because I was the idiot who took that gas card and bought gas. Then I bought a bag of chips and then a 12-pack of bad beer. When the bills came, math became the final denominator and I couldn’t pay it off. So I’d pay a little, then get hammered with 28 percent interest!
So I got a new card with an introductory interest-free balance transfer. Well, I can pay this baby off in a year, let’s rock. So now you have two cards — one with no interest that has to be paid by the time the intro period ends or, dear Lord will I get hammered by interest. Then I have a card that magically has all that credit left on it.
Friends call one night wanting to go out. The bank account says, “No.” The fun part of the brain says, “Would you look at that card with all that credit? …”
That is followed by rationalization as the two inner voices go toe-to-toe. “If I stay home all next week and lay off the beer next week, I will be able to swing it.”
End of the month and now you have two credit card bills, neither of which can be paid in full. The credit card company employees are grinning widely — they have you! You could get better interest rates with the mob than most of these credit card companies.
Then it’s time for a new car. The commercials say 2.9 percent interest. Let’s rock! Until you get to the finance office and they run that credit.
Ooooof. The 2.9 percent APR is not for you. How about 12.5 percent? If you are lucky.
I have done just about everything possible to ruin my credit. I have been late or just quit paying on so much. Talk about feeling like a loser. I could see the bright red “L” on my forehead until, one day, I knew I had to change.
It was terribly slow. One by one, a bill got paid. Some bills, I didn’t even know I had got paid. There was little left for much of anything, but I trudged along.
When I got married, I got married to a good bit of debt as well. We both had the same outlook on the future and knew that there would be no future if we kept the snakes at the credit card companies smiling at us every month.
I almost feel embarrassed at the interest rate we got for our first home because it was so low. It was so low for one reason and one reason only — we lived up to our legal obligations, we paid our bills on time, we lived within our means and this was our reward. Not rich by any stretch of the imagination, but we were adults and acted like adults.
And now … damn Joe Biden for punishing that. I never thought anything could be more unfair to Americans who every day live up to their legal financial obligations than forgiving student loan debt to those who don’t feel like paying it back. Until this.
I’m no better nor worse than any other human being on this planet, and if I can scrape, claw and dig my way out of having terrible credit — including living in a dingy clubhouse of an aging baseball stadium — into being a responsible contributor, don’t tell me anyone can’t do it. If you do, you are FOS and probably responsible for me about to be ponying up for your irresponsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.