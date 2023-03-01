I don’t like to be bothered with nonsense. I really don’t. Maybe that is why Mark Thornton and I have been able to work together so seamlessly for so long. Neither of us suffers fools and we really just want to be left alone.
So when the unsolicited text message showed up on my phone from some two-bit piece-of-trash politician seeking the office of governor in the state in which I lay my head, I went off.
First, how did they get my number? Every time you fill out one of those little contests to win a signed football or a Yeti cooler and it asks for your phone number, it is not to notify you of your victory.
Providing your phone number allows for whomever is asking to then sell those phone numbers to piece-of-trash politicians — that seems to be quite redundant since 99 percent of the politicians I have met are outright and utter pieces of garbage.
I must have tried to win a signed Jimmy Buffet guitar or something, but I am on a list. It used to be just phone calls, and not usually from politicians. The annoying car warranty calls have plagued Americans for years, but actually can provide a bit of entertainment.
I say answer — always answer — then mess with them. Come up with a make and model of car that does not exist, then go back to the year your father graduated high school.
“Yes, I am very interested in my warranty on my 1961 Buick Accord.” For a few seconds, you can actually hear some poor woman in India or Bangladesh typing away furiously before throwing in the white towel — is that racist? — trying to Google a 1961 Buick Accord.
For most people, though, when a number comes up that they don’t recognize, it goes unanswered, followed by the blocking of a phone number. That, too, is a fool’s errand because the number from Lumberton you block will be replaced by a similar number from Tishomingo with the same poor Indian or Bangladeshi woman inquiring about your vehicle.
With most unknown calls going unanswered, the snakes bothering all of us are gravitating to sending text messages. You really cannot ignore those, since the words just appear. There is no “deny” button on receiving text messages.
The one I received came with a photo of a man named Jeff Landry showing off his five-head — man, is his hair receding! He is the attorney general here seeking the office of governor. What followed were more hollow baloney that politicians peddle while trying to pretend they care about you and your family’s well-being.
He is a true champion of the conservative movement, which means he likely got my phone number from when I tried to join the “Let’s Go Brandon” fan club. He is for law and order, protecting jobs and the economy, putting children first, defending American energy — blah, blah, blah … Dust off the talking points from 50 years ago, put his smiling forehead on it and, voila, the next coming of Winston Churchill.
I might have voted for Landry, but not now. Any politician who calls me, sends me a text message or dares grace my front door to spew bullcrap in my face in hope for a vote is eliminated in my own non-fatal Squid Games. I have never put up a political sign in my yard, haven’t given a cent to any of these snakes — and never will — and refuse to acknowledge their bothersome tendencies with my vote.
The saving grace for this Landry idiot’s text came at the bottom where it said all I have to do is write “STOP” and they will not bother me again.
Yeah, OK. It would be easy to tell the warranty lady in Bangladesh to please stop, but where is the fun in that?
So I didn’t write “stop.” I wrote, “Get my name off your (flippin’) list” — and I did not write flippin’.
It worked. So now any time I get an unsolicited text from a snake-in-the-grass politician, it will be met with a similar retort. I might just go with a torrent of F-bombs instead of the rest of the verbiage just to make myself feel better.
Which brings me back to Mark. I got one unsolicited political message; I cannot fathom what it must sound like in Mark’s house every day. Surely it is no bee infestation, buzzing the night away, but certainly an infestation of creatures much more annoying than the buzzing insects.
How many times has Mark wanted to unleash a torrent of F-bombs at these cretins? I can only imagine. He has a lot more patience than I do, though. For me, it’s one and done.
Adios, five-head.
•
Email Managing Editor
Sean Murphy at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.