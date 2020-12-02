I enjoyed the last of the white chocolate-covered pumpkin cheesecake bites Tuesday morning with a fresh cup of Community coffee and bid farewell to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.
It ended Tuesday with a record 30 named storms. There were so many storms, the naming system had to be moved to the Greek alphabet. We reached Eta, by the way, and the 30 named storms broke the record of the 2005 hurricane season.
When you hear ”named storms,” doesn’t that make you think ”hurricanes?” So when someone says there was a record Atlantic HURRICANE season, the majority of the storms did not reach hurricane strength.
Twelve storms reached hurricane strength, with six hitting the United States. A lot, yes, but many of those storms just petered out in the Atlantic. But because wind speed reached a certain level, it received a name.
Why do that? Is it a purposeful attempt to work the public into a panic? Does it help with the human-caused-climate-change debate? Are the criteria used being dumbed down like a sixth-grade math exam?
Statistics are just numbers that can be skewed and twisted in any way one wants them twisted. Records are the same.
When the University of Southern Mississippi instilled an offensive-first football mindset after firing Jeff Bower, it became a quarterback’s dream. The signal-callers were putting up mammoth numbers. And you know who once quarterbacked at Southern Miss? Brett Favre, one of the greatest passers in NFL history, did.
The comparisons were natural. Quarterback A just surpassed Brett Favre’s single-season TD mark at Southern Miss. By mentioning Favre and a record in the same sentence, the inference becomes, ”Wow, this Quarterback A is the next Favre!”
When Favre played at Southern Miss, college football was still a run-the-ball, defensive-minded game. With few exceptions, gaudy passing statistics like we see today were few and far between. Had Favre played in a modern college football offense, who knows how many yards he could has passed for?
Comparing any quarterback who played in the late-1980s to today’s athletes is absurd.
In golf, how would today’s best players stack up against the pioneers? How good would Bobby Jones have been if he had been able to use a Ping 410 LST and hit 369-yard tee shots.
How about tennis? Could John McEnroe in his prime — and his wooden racket — take down Roger Federer and the modern technology? Yet they are often compared in the pantheon of professional tennis.
What ties these together is the need for context, not only here but everywhere. Look at things critically.
I don’t feel like there were 30 named storms this year. Do you? We dodged a couple of bullets where I lived and caught a bird shot to the shoulder that knocked power down for a few days, but nothing terrible.
Our neighbors in Lake Charles, La., took a beating and the flooding on the Florida Panhandle had terrible effects.
But 30?
The real reason for this column is to bid farewell to another mosquito-bite of an act from the year 2020. The active hurricane season is nothing new. It has been around a lot longer than us and will be around far after we are nothing more than a failed life mutation. That is a column for a different day.
So, farewell Atlantic Hurricane Season. Finally, we can take it easy for a while ...
What? Tornado season is about to start?
Lovely. Just lovely.
Shoutout to the team
A special thanks to the advertising department at the Leader-Call and the throngs of loyal supporters who purchased ads for the West Jones football preview extravanganza in today’s edition. The turnaround time was short, but the response was overwhelming. Thanks also to Sports Editor Brad Crowe for collecting and putting all the information on paper.
Go Mustangs!
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at
