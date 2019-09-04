Tray Brown has left the building. John Johnson is seemingly dead. Mark Carter has disappeared like a fart in the wind.
You know who is still here? I am. Sean Murphy.
The local election season sure brought the real nuts and bolts of the local society out of the woodwork. For nearly nine months, Facebook keyboard warriors have tennis-volleyed themselves into a frenzy the likes of which certainly haven’t been seen here.
Shortly after the final results were announced and Alex Hodge suffered a crippling defeat, a woman named Susan Hutto took to Facebook. I believe she is real, but who knows? Anyway, she got on there lamenting that we at the LL-C must be happy, especially Sean Murphy, aka Tay (sic)Brown. I wonder what color the sky is in Susan Hutto’s world?
For the 1,000th and final time, I am not Tray or Tay Brown. I am not John Johnson. I am not Mark Carter. I never have been. I never will be. I don’t hide behind a fake account to launch Facebook missiles to get the masses in an uproar. I do that right here.
I imagine Tray Brown, whose page disappeared after the election as quickly as that of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, is either a current member of the department or a former, disgruntled member with a keen insight into the workings on Yates Avenue.
I believe much of the posts he or she made were accurate. I could only hope to have that level of insider knowledge. I don’t.
Hutto was not alone, though, as members of this newspaper staff took a beating because we shined a light on the leader of a department who was a great speaker, but whose time needed to end. During the final three weeks of the race, my fingers cramped from pushing shift-command-3 to grab as many screenshots as I could, just in case they needed to come out on a rainy day.
Although it is not raining, what finer time to expose some of the most ridiculous contentions?
• A man named Melvin Scruggs Jr. posted that he hated me in response to another post. I have never met Melvin Scruggs Jr., but do believe that he worked at other newspapers in Jones County that our independent newspaper put out of business. “Hate” is a such a strong word. Bless his heart.
• A woman masking her identity, which is now gone from Facebook, works for the sheriff’s department. Her name is Clara McKinley. She got on Facebook to let the world know that the sheriff’s department had traced the IP addresses of fake Facebook profiles — Tray Brown, et al — to our newspaper office. Funny, most of the editorial work done here is offsite, so the sheriff’s department must have gone to amazing lengths to track us all down. From what I understand, it is quite difficult for a law enforcement agency to track down IP addresses of individuals and usually requires a subpoena before the Internet carrier will comply. Since we all use different internet carriers, that must have been an extensive investigation with plenty of subpoenas.
Clara is still employed in a law-enforcement capacity and that defies comprehension.
Of course, she deleted her fake Facebook account shortly after she was called out for her ridiculousness about tracing IP addresses. A true scholar indeed.
• Clarke County Hot Topics weighed in, which made wonderful sense since Hodge had a penchant for hiring investigators and his second-in-command from outside of Jones County. They were huge fans of Alex Hodge and not so much of us. I wonder what deputy who lives in Clarke County came up with those posts? Too bad Clarke Countians couldn’t vote in Jones County, it might have made the race a bit closer
• Some outfit that called itself the Jones County Patriot burst onto the local media scene on Aug. 24 — three days before the runoff election — to blast this newspaper, even re-running a story I had done about a dog-abuser. Two days after their guy Hodge got his clock cleaned, the Patriot seemingly disappeared. Can we count that as the third local news outfit we have run out of the Jones County media market?
• And the winner has to be “public relations” expert Allyson Knotts. We have always questioned why she was hired at the sheriff’s department, not because of her abilities but because of the need for a PR specialist in a county that has one legitimate newspaper — and don’t throw that advertising rag into the conversation — and, at most, two TV stations that actually cover Jones County. We could produce a laundry list of sheriffs throughout the state that do their own PR. With someone as gifted at PR as the soon-to-be-gone sheriff, he certainly wasn’t one who needed a PR person.
And what did she do? She pressed record on an iPhone, read questions to the sheriff — he couldn’t have read his own? — and, seemingly prayed a lot. She quit, for the most part, doing press releases — that ALWAYS had to be rewritten. Her last press release on the department’s official website is dated July 24 and there hasn’t been a Facebook Live SO in many, many months. So what does she do? And why is she still taking in a salary that would easily fund a road deputy?
We know she has (or had)a side business, since she pimped it out accidentally on the sheriff’s department’s government Facebook page, which has been deleted, but we will hold that screenshot for another rainy day.
On her own Facebook page, she is still listed as working for the sheriff’s department, but for the life of us we cannot figure out what she actually does. Maybe B Clean can use a PR professional.
On the day of the runoff, after hammering this newspaper for “lies and manipulations” that she never got specific about, she wrote, “… I am praying that those who have believed that misleading agenda will see that they have become a pawn in some sinister game.”
By the results themselves, Knotts’ wish came true. The voters saw through all the lies and manipulations and chose to end it all. Prayers answered, indeed.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.