Here’s the big picture for 2020: two powerful political movements are vying for control of the United States of America. Players on the Left include Democrats and the Washington Establishment comprised primarily of the federal bureaucracy, national media and political royalty. Players on the Right include President Trump, his cabinet and a majority of congressional Republicans supported by “ordinary” people who live primarily in 90 percent of the acres in the middle of the country.
Those on the Left worship a narrative that promises government will free victims from their oppressors and provide fair economic equality for citizens regarding jobs, education, healthcare and housing. Those on the Right believe government is the ultimate oppressor and the primary threat to individual rights and liberty. Or, as Thomas Jefferson said, “The course of history shows that as a government grows, liberty decreases.”
Those on the Left can only think in political terms. Ethically, the Left believes unequivocally that the righteous end justifies all means necessary. Those on the Right think in terms of freedom to live and pursue happiness, recognizing individual rights granted by our Creator. Ethically, the Right believes in the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Those on the Left consider any who disagree with them are pure evil and must be silenced at any cost through humiliation and ad hominem attacks, including escalating verbal and physical attacks. Those on the Right understand there are at least two sides to every argument, we all don’t think alike, and we should first listen to understand before seeking win-win compromises or solutions.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi ramrodded impeachment of President Trump through the House in record time last fall after saying nine months earlier that impeachment would be “so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path.” This is how the Left operates. Impeachment is the only card in the Democrats’ deck.
In the meantime, President Trump stabilized an escalating tense relationship with Iran while negotiating with China one of the most historic trade agreements for American producers.
Confused news networks on the Left fretted Trump had ignited World War III when he ordered the death of Quasem Soleimani, the Iranian Quds Force commander responsible for thousands of deaths via terrorists attacks. The attack against Suleimani was a signal to Iran that America would no longer tolerate Iran’s terrorist activities or its intentions to develop nuclear weapons.
The day after the attack, Trump said, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” After Iran’s weak reprisal, Trump said, “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.” Iran respects power, has a weakening economy, and an increasing number of protesters chanting “Death to the dictator” instead of “Death to America.”
China arespects power and is poised to sign phase one of the trade agreement that, according to Forbes, “is expected to reduce existing tariffs and increase Chinese purchases of American agricultural products” as well as “energy and manufactured goods” while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.
The big picture is not likely to change as long as President Trump is in the White House.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
