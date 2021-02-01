Here’s some news: We’re updating our “Taste of Home Town” cookbook, and frankly, with me involved, it’s going to look better than it ever has.
Just kidding.
I spend nearly all of my waking moments thinking about food. Some might call it unhealthy, but as a growing boy, I need my calories, my protein, my carbs, all that. Let me tell you something: if you’re on the running track or under the barbell all the time like I am, you’re starving all the time. I tell Cam Bonelli of the Hattiesburg American every day that all my exercise is worth it if it means I get to consume meat, orange juice, rice, milk and whatever to my absolute fill, with little to no regard for watching my waistline. Why? Because I want to be bigger and stronger, of course, and those who’ve met me in person know that I still have, uh, some filling out to do.
Because I’d like it to be the good kind of filling out and not the flabby kind, I’m trying to stick with whole ingredients and all the crap nobody likes. Like steak, spaghetti, chicken sandwiches, steamed seafood … wait a minute!
I saw a tweet recently that argued someone could buy bread and roast beef for a lower price than a Big Mac. Everyone tweeted back that that wasn’t true. Actually, it’s very true, given that the $8 spent on ingredients will carry you a week, as opposed to the $4 Bic Mac, which will carry you until your heart gives out in .03678 seconds. No, OK, I’m not the type of person to go around saying Big Macs cause heart attacks — except that they do, but until a few weeks ago, I ate the stuff every now and then. Earlier this month, my body became iridescent with unholy foodborne illness because I got a shake from the McDonald’s on Leontyne Price Boulevard, and I had to deal with it for more than a week.
So, I’m never eating THAT again.
Obviously, I’m not a gleaming beacon of nutritional health 100 percent of the time. Folks with good stats on athletic forums say they make good food choices 75 percent of the time, or near it, but they also say they have one cheat meal a month and have drunk one beer in their entire lives. The general consensus in those forums is that if you can make good nutritional choices 75 percent of the time and hit the weights three times per week, you’ll be shredded. Simple as that. They also swear that body fat and muscle mass is a simple matter of calories in, calories out. I think all of this is categorically wrong, as do many others. There is clearly no single answer here.
Every one of us has at one point met a bigger person trying to lose weight, and they eat like a bird. They’ll dip down to 1,200 calories a day or even less, and they’ll still struggle to drop body fat. But there are factors there that sometimes aren’t addressed — things we should probably teach kids in school, because it took a lot of research and experimenting before I started to learn what did what in regards to body fat and lean mass.
You know that Plan Z commercial on the radio all the time? It’s a scam. The truth is that the missing element to get in shape is exercise, and the other missing element is protein. Yes — the horrible, horrible truth is that weight loss can and will happen if the person can actually exercise. Eating protein, TONS OF IT, will naturally reduce the amount of calories you eat. But you really do need tons of it — 1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight. I weigh 154 pounds, so I need 154 grams of protein per day. If I’m trying to lose weight, I eat that much protein without exceeding the amount of calories my body uses, which can range from 1,900 to 2,500, depending on exercise. If I’m trying to gain weight, I squeeze in 250 extra calories. Any calories outside those protein calories should be healthy carbs, with a little fat thrown in, optimally.
Internet athletes emphasize the macro ratios a lot: protein, carbs and fat, with about 45 percent of calories being carbs, 25 percent being protein and the rest being fat, with some give and take. Granted, that’s extremely hard to keep up every day, believe me. Almost nobody will perfect that, with the exception of those wealthy enough to have personal chefs and nutritionists. Nutritional consistency is key, however, as is consistent exercise, even if it isn’t daily.
If you’re trying to lose weight and can’t, what are you eating? Leaves and carbs, perhaps? A solid 1,200 calories to help you slog through the day with barely any energy, maybe. The problem might be that you’re not eating enough, which does happen. Your body is hanging on to fat because it feels it doesn’t get enough food to function without it. Without tons of protein and enough calories, the muscles deteriorate.
Without muscles, the metabolism tanks. Eat a lot of protein and put physical stress on your body, however, and your body will freak out and, simply put, rapidly adapt to do those things more efficiently.
Its simple and not simple, really. People can get bogged down in the numbers. Or they can convince themselves healthy food tastes bad. What really constitutes “healthy” is protein-to-fat ratio, generally, for unprocessed food — a lot of seafood, for example, is pure protein. Red meat like steak is great if you’re getting exercise. The fat in those foods is more nourishing than dangerous. Don’t be afraid of it. Something like spaghetti has all three: protein for lean mass and muscle recovery, carbs for energy and fat for nourishment. I love the stuff. It’s a package deal, and Cam Bonelli likes it too.
One gram of protein has fewer calories than one gram of fat, see. So when you eat a protein-heavy meal, you’re eating more VOLUME of food than if you eat the McDonald’s burger or potato chips. A bag of chips can run you between 500 and 900 calories, or more. Six ounces of ribeye steak is 500 calories, and those aren’t even that expensive. Though cost and convenience are potential issues, I’d go for the ribeye and throw a baked potato in with it.
This column is for those people who have already given up on New Year’s resolutions to drop 20 pounds. Take it with a grain of salt — which isn’t bad for you — but I lost 20 pounds three years ago simply by changing the way I look at food. The equation of functionality and enjoyability is not healthy: tastes bad, unhealthy: tastes good. It’s about how much you like eating protein, because you’re going to need it. Sorry, vegans, you’re absolutely, unequivocally out of luck.
Other factors will be sleep and water. Get plenty of both.
Getting in shape requires full measures. You have to want it, and badly. And please, please stop buying Plan Z so we don’t have to hear their commercials anymore.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.