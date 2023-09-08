Numbers aren’t my thing, but I’m pretty good with principles and words. So, if my math is off, cut me a little slack because it doesn’t change my point.
The dismal voter turnout has been well documented on our op-ed pages, and it is a downright shame and disheartening for those of us who report on and push for civic engagement and responsibility.
But I apologize for fussing at the people reading these pages. That’s sort of like a preacher yelling at the congregation for low church attendance. We’re shaming the wrong people.
Odds are, if you care enough about the community to be reading this, then you probably exercised your right to vote and were just as flabbergasted by the voter apathy as we were. So, like that pastor with dwindling parishioners, we need a come-to-Jesus revival, but with election evangelicals taking the message to the masses who aren’t doing anything to save all of us from incremental damnation, four years at a time.
The “civic duty” message obviously isn’t resonating. Evoking fear through threats of hellfire and brimstone isn’t effective either. And we definitely don’t want to stoop to that manipulative altar-call approach, which in some churches, is a borderline hostage situation until someone walks up to get redeemed or at least rededicated.
So, here’s a unique technique to try: Just tell the truth, matter-of-factly, without getting emotional, calling anyone names or questioning the number of chromosomes any of the candidates or their supporters have.
Here’s the simple reality (Warning: math calculation ahead) — If the turnout in the general election on Nov. 7 is the same as it was for the Aug. 29 runoff, our next sheriff and our next circuit clerk could be decided by a total of 1,611 people. Yes, you read that right.
Each of those races has four candidates — three Independents and a Republican primary winner. Curiously, there is no runoff for county races except in the party primaries ... but there is for state races, so it’s obviously not an issue with the expense of an extra election (plus it’s more evidence of the power of the two parties). This is something that needs to be fixed by the Legislature.
But the system that’s in place now is the one we have to work with, so that means the candidate with the most votes wins the job. (OK, math teachers, I’m about to show my work.) A total of 6,441 people cast ballots in the runoff. My cipherin’ shows that 25 percent plus one would’ve won, hence the number 1,611. That’s less than one-half of a percent of the 44,000-plus registered voters in Jones County potentially determining who gets two crucial county jobs that have six-figure salaries. That’s scary. Don’t let that happen, folks.
Tell your friends those numbers. Don’t let them get away with the tired old excuse, “My vote doesn’t count.” Remind them that the Republican circuit clerk runoff winner was decided by only 23 votes. It’s hard to not shame them and call them on their priorities, especially if you know they will wait in line longer to pay for scratch-off tickets than they will to assert their right and duty that was paid for with sweat and blood.
But the Jewish mother guilt-trip tactic doesn’t work. Trying to describe the struggles of bygone eras to entitled people nearly three generations beyond the Voting Rights Act is an exercise in futility. They’re too self-absorbed and ungrateful. And they don’t have one tiny dose of give-a-damn or any perspective to understand just what a privilege it is.
When I went to vote in the runoff, just as I was leaving, two elderly women were pulling up at the same time at the little Rustin precinct. Both had tags that were designated “handicapped,” yet they slowly made their way out of their vehicles, slumped over, walking sticks in hand, and shuffled in to vote. It was a little bit of a struggle for both of them, but it was worth it to them.
If young, able-bodied people who didn’t bother to vote had seen them, I hope they would be at least a little bit ashamed. It’s more likely that they would rationalize their non-participation, though, noting that those women were retired and didn’t have anything else to do. They, on the other hand, had a full day of work, refilling medication for anxiety, taking selfies with the kids then ignoring them while posting about what great fun parents they are, commenting on and emoji-izing other posts, binge-watching the latest serial-killer series, choosing a new sleep medication, going back to social media to complain about how much stress they’re under and how tired they are of “adulting” ... OK, oops, I’m supposed to be figuring out a way to engage those people, not send them screaming for safe places. So, why don’t we try to sell them on the fact that they’re letting just a handful of folks decide their fate? Or perhaps push to allow selfies in the voting booth? No, encourage them to vote ... like a boss! It’s an annoying, overused phrase, but it’s accurate because we are the bosses. So be a boss. Have a say in who’s hired.
Too simple? Probably. But it took longer to write that paragraph than it did for me to vote last month.
There was a huge, protracted protest back in 2011 called Occupy Wall Street. Remember? The no-getters were protesting the go-getters — “the 1 percent,” referring to those who controlled the vast majority of the country’s wealth.
But people here are willingly ceding power and control to the half-percent (.037 percent, to be precise) who take less than five minutes to have a say in who works for us for the next four years.
Let that sink in for a minute. And don’t let it happen again. Please.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton at editor@leader-call.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.