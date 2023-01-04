Thirty years ago, New Year’s Eve, I received a raucous standing ovation.
Having spent the previous four months in a foreign land known as Hattiesburg, this then-still Yankee ached for a trip home for Christmas break.
Then, I still had a stable of friends in the city of Peekskill, from Andy Barthelmes to John Hermanowski to Joey Scozzafava. We were close in high school before taking vastly divergent paths — maybe the most divergent was this Yankee to Mississippi.
Something deep inside told me to come south. I have never left, living around here more than 30 years to the 18 spent in New York. Does that relinquish Damn Yankee status yet? I doubt it.
As much as I loved my freshman year, it was time for a trip home. There is nothing better than seeing family waiting on a train platform after what seemed like a week and a half lumbering along inside the bar car of an Amtrak train. It was bliss.
Christmas came and went, and New Year’s approached. Never had I dreamt of attending the ball drop in Times Square in the heart of New York City — until 1992. Andy lived in Jersey City, across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan. From his apartment, you could see both the skyline and the Statue of Liberty.
In that apartment, he invited what seemed like the Class of 1992. So many people with whom I had not spoken to in months were there. We laughed, reminisced, drank heavily and, at about 9 p.m., decided to attend the ball drop in Times Square.
To get there, we would have a brisk walk to the PATH station — a train service that connects parts of New Jersey with Manhattan — for the 20-minute ride to 33rd Street. From there, we would hustle ourselves uptown nine blocks and over a couple avenues to Times Square.
We were not alone in the desire to see the ball drop. The PATH station was chaos. Most people were “turnstile jumping” — a practice of avoiding paying the fare. I paid the fare. Even the thought of trying to hoist my grandiose hind end over a turnstile had me with shattered glasses and a broken nose. I was the only one who paid, though.
Now, we had been drinking alcohol since early in the afternoon. The spirit of the New Year was certainly in the air — and had reached my bladder. Ever take a long road trip with someone when the need arises? There are levels. A 2 means you have a hundred miles left in you. A 5 and it is getting close. A 7 and … where is the exit? Anything higher than a 7, I don’t even want to think about.
I stood in the packed PATH train car — and when I write packed, I mean armpits to elbows — and the meter approached dangerous levels. PATH train cars do not have bathrooms, and even if they did, getting through the mass of humanity from one end of the car to the next would be as impossible as me winning the 100-meter butterfly at the Olympics.
I had no idea how long the ride would be. Even when we arrived where we were going, had I tried to corral everyone in our group to A.) find a bathroom, or B.) wait for me while I used the bathroom, it would have been a practice in futility.
Things were getting dangerous. “Would it be that bad to just go in my pants?” I mentally asked myself. When nature calls, whether it be along Highway 29 South or on a PATH train en route to Manhattan, the body’s functions will work.
They were about to work. I shimmied and shook, almost crying. I stood a few feet from a door at the end of each car, another car visible behind it. It is unwise to pass from car to car on a PATH train. It is pretty much two big magnets and a few cables holding it together. When one car turns, it takes a moment for the other turn, making the magnets slide alongside each other.
My meter reached 10. I couldn’t take it another second. I couldn’t in good conscience pee my pants, seeing as I would be walking through Manhattan all night. I walked out the door, onto the tiny platform before the magnets and prayed that we were just getting under the Hudson River. I had one leg on one platform, one on the other. When the train shifted, I shifted. I clung to a handrail — both handrails — as I started to urinate. And I continued to urinate until lights of an upcoming station became visible. The tank was not nearly empty … the train started to slow down. People — lots of people — came into view, and I stood on the now-steady platforms finishing my business. There were visible wet spots on my pants, the result of a quick PATH train shimmy. Oh, dear lord. There was lots of laughter — I still today, 30 years later, hope it was only happy laughter of entering the new year … I doubt it, though.
Mortified, I opened the door back to the car to a most raucous ovation replete with “woot woots” and plenty of clapping.
Some 30 years later, as the clock reached 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, I sat in the recliner. My wife and Walter the Dog had gone to bed an hour earlier. I tried in vain to watch the entire Georgia-Ohio State football game. My eyes were tired.
Five minutes after the clock struck midnight, I woke up in the recliner. I didn’t know who won the game, but I had made it past midnight — and my pants were dry.
•
Email Managing Editor Sean Murphy at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.