Twenty-five years ago, I would be frothing at the mouth on a Monday before a South State championship football game with a team I cover still playing.
Sports writing is like that. Youthful exuberance will take you to hills and hollers of parts of Mississippi 99 percent of the world has never heard of. The bigger the game, the more the blood flows.
For most — present company included — the fire for spending every Friday night in the fall standing on a sideline eventually dies out. The passion and excitement is just not there anymore.
And then there are those who grow ageless with the game, relishing every Friday night in the fall.
I watched a sports writer in Grenada, who had to be in his mid-40s, kick a jug of Gatorade off a table when Vicksburg defeated Grenada in the playoffs. They are invested no matter the year.
It was in my few years writing sports on Friday nights at the Leader-Call when I first ran into Dennis Bohannon. Like any beat a reporter tackles, the first step is getting to know the people who know.
Dennis was the man to know.
Want to know how many passing yards? Ask Dennis. How many game has West Jones’ Scott Pierson won on Fridays following a federal holiday and a full moon? Ask Dennis.
When we first met, likely in the fall of 2013, we exchanged email addresses. He put me on his list. After walking the sidelines for about three hours every Friday night, keeping every statistic one human being can keep, Dennis would add it all up and send out a complete statistics package from the previous night’s game. For a sports writer, he was magical.
I stayed on that email list after the season. I moved and still stayed on the list. Long after covering my last high school football game, I could follow the Mustangs every Saturday morning — first on the leader-call.com and then by my email.
He was so much more, though, than just the guy who takes stats. He played football in high school and college, was a business owner and heavily involved with his church and community. He had an effect on thousands who knew him.
I knew him through football. I knew that when it came to the Mustangs and getting the information out, he was as regular as a Swiss clock.
On Saturday morning, Nov. 7, the stats package did not arrive. At some point between watching his beloved Mustangs play football and daybreak Saturday, Dennis passed away. He was 64 years old.
West Jones will take the field on Friday night at Pascagoula with a trip to the Class 5A state championship hanging in the balance. The Panthers won a four-way tiebreaker to be the No. 1 seed on the coast, while the Mustangs, the No. 3 seed, have won two straight road games.
Twenty-five years ago, I would be at Pascagoula High School on Friday night. I would be frothing at the mouth. I miss the fire.
Dennis held that fire every day, year after year. Every Friday night for four months, out of nothing but love for a sport, a team and a school. In a South State championship week, he would be rabid with excitement.
We should all be Mustangs on Friday night.
Follow the action on the Leader-Call Facebook page Friday night at 7. It will be broadcast on 99.3 FM SuperTalk Laurel.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
•
PS: I beg each of you to tune out national politics on Thanksgiving Day. Don’t get into fights. It is not worth it. Be happy you are with whomever you are with. Give thanks for the amazing meal and wear the stretchy pants. But please, please no divisions. Happy Thanksgiving.
