Every now and then, the internet reminds me of its own potential as a tool. I sometimes see flickers of its original vision: “A consensual hallucination experienced daily by billions of legitimate operators, in every nation … Unthinkable complexity.”
The incomplete quote is from my favorite book, William Gibson’s “Neuromancer.” Back then, in 1984, he envisioned a future where humanity’s technological singularity would involve computers and this thing he called “cyberspace.” Until then, until now, everyone had envisioned robots and spaceships. I cannot overstate how relevant this book remains.
Something fascinating happened to a few internet users over the weekend. It likely had to do with a Google algorithm: a video from the past was slingshotted right into our YouTube feeds. It was an echo — a message from a dead man. It’s a precursor to the fact that one day in our future, most content online will have been created by dead people.
The top comments from that five-year-old video are from this weekend. A lot of them were minutes old when I watched it Friday night. It’s called “An old man’s advice.”
The video was made in 2015, so the world was different — the same but different. Here’s a transcript edited for length:
•
This world today is tough. It’s tough for young people. It’s tough for people who for years have had jobs and security and made good money and been able to take care of their families. Some time ago, as you know, jobs were shipped overseas to improve the bottom line of big companies. And I thought I’d tell you a little bit about myself.
I quit school when I was in the 10th grade. My mother and father left me standing on a street corner. And so it was left up to me to make it. I had a job working at a Shell filling station. And I went to the owner and told him my situation — I was making a dollar an hour, so I asked if I could work more hours. I started working 90 hours a week.
And during that time, as I’ve said before, my home was in the back of a car. I worked my 90 hours a week, and I took my baths in a filling station bathroom. And I washed my clothes in a sink. Once in a while when I was hungry, I’d go into the grocery store and snitch an apple. Or an orange. Now, this was in the ’50s. Things were a lot different than they are now. I’m convinced that the owner of the grocery store knew what I was doing, because it was about a half a block away from where I worked, and he knew me.
I’ve said before that good things and bad things don’t last forever. And that’s true. I began to learn different things. I knew in my soul that if I had nothing to offer, that was as far as I was going to go. Unemployment at that time was very high. On the other hand, in the ’50s, you could go into a corporation and ask for a job and get it.
I went into the service when I was 17. In the service, I taught myself to read and write. The first book I picked up was a book written by Louis L’Amour and had 196 pages in it and I’ll never forget it. It was a cowboy story, a western, and there were words in there I didn’t know and didn’t understand. I had no idea what they were. So I got a dictionary from the service library, and as I would read and see a word I didn’t know, I would look it up. I will tell you now that it took me almost three weeks to read 196 pages. But I read. And I continued to read. In several months I was reading two or three books at a time. …
A person’s mind is incredible. Your mind is incredible. As a young person, regardless of what’s happening in the world today, you have opportunity. And don’t believe for one single minute what they say in the media. Because if you aren’t getting ahead, and you need to get ahead, position yourself to learn. You are the backbone of this world.
Young people, without you, this world is nothing. Nothing. You are the backbone, you are the future leaders of this world, you are the ones that see the greed of the people that are running it now. You are the ones that see the waste of the people running it now.
We need you. We need your minds, we need your hearts, we need your lives, we need your loves, we need you to care and — and I know that you do care. Oh, I see young people stepping on the flag, throwing rocks, rioting, that’s frustration. It’s frustration with the Establishment, and I understand it.
But that’s not you. Don’t let that be you. Rise above it. You’re better than that. Rise above it. …
So I got a little college … and I continued with that. You don’t have to have a PhD or a master’s degree. What you have to have is determination. You have to have an inner will to get things done. You have to have a desire — and I know the desire is there. Without your brains, your ambition, your drive, the world will be nothing, because old people like me die off. …
Everyone has (problems). You can’t quit. You can’t say, “I’m a failure.” You’re not a failure. You’re not. You’re a wonderful, strong, intelligent youngster. Take advantage of that. Trust in God. Trust in yourself, and step forward. …
I just wanted you to know that people like me, old soldiers, old people, we understand. And as old as I am, I would pick up my cane and defend you to my last breath. Because I love you.
So I’m going to stop now. Never quit. Never quit.
•
Bernard Albertson died Oct. 8, 2019.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at
