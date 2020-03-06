In the words of the great Norville “Shaggy” Rogers: “Zoinks.” That is about all you can say about the state of the Democrat Party after the “Super Tuesday” results which effectively narrowed the field down to a two-man race. The party has become a two-headed, deformed and defective monster but neither head has a lick of sense in it, and both heads need to be chopped off and destroyed for the sake of the country.
The socialist head of the monster has the face of “Crazy” Bernie Sanders, who wants to completely tear down the greatest country that has ever existed and rebuild it in the image of Cuba, Venezuela and Soviet Russia. Others who are on the side of the wacky communist wing of the party include the likes of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who for years lied about being part American Indian thus earning the nickname “Pocahontas”; New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who brilliantly said, “unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs,” and an entire generation of really stupid young people who were failed by their parents, their schools and society as a whole.
The Establishment head of the monster has the face of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the poster child for corruption, having spent 36 years in the United States Senate where he made sure that his children, friends and himself all benefitted from his position, while the American people suffered. Biden will be supported by fellow swamp politicians such as Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. He also has the support of the vast majority of minorities who refuse to accept the fact that President Donald Trump has done more to help them in the last three years than the Democrat Party has done since it was formed 192 years ago.
Here are pure unadulterated facts:
• Unemployment for Blacks, Hispanics and Asians is the lowest in the history of our country.
• The President’s “Opportunity Zones” tax incentives targeting underdeveloped communities is projected to generate $100 billion in private investment.
• The President pushed through historic criminal justice reform eliminating sentencing disparities which disproportionately affected African-Americans.
• He also signed a $360 million grant to help historically black colleges and universities … that’s more than any president in history, including Barack Obama.
• And, because of the booming economy and low unemployment rate, President Trump has helped nearly 7 million people get off of food stamps.
These are real results. Yet you have people like Leader-Call columnist Harvey Warren, who in a column from a few weeks ago, made it clear that he prefers image, talk and illusion over results. After blasting Trump for being “amoral and unscrupulous,” Warren praised the ineffective, overrated President Obama as “a role model for young future leaders of the U.S.” Yes, Harvey, nothing says effective leader like traveling around the world and apologizing to other countries for being American and keeping the country in a state of economic malaise.
The problem with Harvey Warren and other longtime Black Democrats is that they don’t want to admit that they have been wrong about a political party that they have devoted their entire lives to. Warren is never going to admit that an upstart Republican businessman has done more for African-Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln (another Republican, by the way). Instead, he is going to attack President Trump’s demeanor because he certainly can’t argue with Trump’s results. Apparently, Warren believes that words speak louder than actions. But he is far from being alone.
On Super Tuesday, Black voters made Joe Biden the clear frontrunner to be the Democratic candidate for president. It doesn’t seem to matter that the 78-year-old Biden seems to be on the verge of full-blown dementia. I wish I was kidding but I’m not. The man has absolutely no idea what state he is in most of the time. There are too many blunders to mention, including “we choose truth over facts,” “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” and confusing Theresa May for Margaret Thatcher.
Just this week, Biden referred to Super Tuesday as “Super Thursday” and then after his big Super Tuesday showing got up on stage and introduced his wife as his sister. The man is in a constant stupor at 78 years of age. Can you imagine the shape he will be in by 2024 at age 82?
Now that Super Tuesday is behind us, it is clear that all that is left standing between Donald Trump and another four years in the White House is an angry communist and a jovial mental patient. And it’s pretty amusing to me that the “Party of Diversity” is down to choosing which old, white, male millionaire, lifelong politician they prefer more.
There was some good news that came out of Super Tuesday. First, we learned that no matter how rich you are, you simply can not buy a presidential nomination. “Mini-Mike” Bloomberg spent $600 million and all he got out of it was being embarrassed by Elizabeth Warren (of all people) on a televised debate stage and winning the hearts and votes of the huge American Samoa population. The personality-less Bloomberg will go down in history as one of the biggest buffoons to ever run for president and thank goodness for that.
Secondly, we learned that Texans haven’t lost their collective minds yet. Polls had Bernie Sanders leading by double-digits in the Lone Star State over “Sleepy Joe,” but as has been quite often the case, the polls were wrong. I know Texas is most likely going to be Trump country come November, but you have to admit that it would have been pretty disturbing if a communist had won in Texas even if it was just in the Democrat primary.
Thirdly, the entire South made it clear that we will never accept socialism. Comrade Sanders got trounced in all of the Southern states, sending the message that if a socialist ever does win the presidency because of progressive states such as California, Southern Republicans and Democrats will rise up, unite and fight to preserve the country that our Founding Fathers envisioned.
And, finally, probably the best part of Super Tuesday was that it clearly revealed what we’ve all always known: The Democrat Party is made up of two very different wings that cannot possibly get along. Biden versus Sanders, Establishment versus progressives, baby boomers versus millennials, capitalists versus socialists, corruption versus anarchy — they will destroy each other.
The Democrats’ hatred for Trump will not be enough to keep the Party together when they have absolutely nothing else in common. You can expect a bloodbath at the Democratic National Convention in July and don’t be surprised if a new socialist party emerges out of the ashes.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
