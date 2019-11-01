With all due respect to Mr. Jason Jones, who took me to task for last week’s column entitled “Corruption Questions,” he doesn’t seem to know the difference between a “news story” and an “opinion column.” Mr. Jones, who is Joey Davis’ father-in-law, was upset that I asked, in my column, the same questions about the hiring of his son-in-law’s security company Protec that hundreds of other people have been asking since the Jones County School Board hired the company to provide security at school functions.
Mr. Jones wrote, “starting with your speculations without any facts gives fuel to the fire for your critics that you are a tabloid rather than a newspaper.” And this is where Mr. Jones and so many others get it wrong. “Opinions” are “speculation” by definition. As a matter of fact, the definition of “Opinion” is “a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.” That is “speculation.”
Mr. Jones is no different than those who criticize Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson for speculating that there was a Deep State that was actively trying to attempt a soft coup on President Donald Trump. Hannity and Carlson are not news reporters. They do commentary shows that air on a news outlet, but that doesn’t make it news. They give their opinion and they speculate. It’s why people watch them, and it’s also their job.
That’s the same with my column. It appears in a newspaper, but it isn’t news. It’s commentary. The questions I asked weren’t asked in a news story, which never appear on the editorial pages. They were asked in a column with the caveat that I would not only give those I questioned space in this paper for their answers but would applaud them for coming forth with said answers. Why would Mr. Jones, or anyone else, be upset at me for giving his son-in-law the opportunity to answer a question that has been bothering so many residents? It makes no sense.
Fortunately, Joey Davis’ explanation in regard to how and why Protec was formed and hired by the Jones County School Board to provide security at school events does make sense. And, as promised, I applaud him for calling me on Monday morning to explain.
Here is what Mr. Davis told me. Being a firefighter, as well as a volunteer member of the JCSD SWAT team, he already knew most of the local law enforcement community. When he saw the “writing on the wall” in regard to Sheriff Hodge raising the rate for security on the schools, he decided to form his own private security company and filed the necessary papers to do so. He admitted that he talked to Alex Hodge about it, but says that Alex was against him forming Protec because Hodge still thought he was going to be able to work out a deal with the Jones County School Board. (Davis admits that he was a pretty big Hodge supporter at one time, but he made it clear that those days have passed, having mentioned that he has seen Hodge’s “true colors”).
Davis, who does come across on the phone as genuinely concerned about helping the school district and Jones County taxpayers, presented a proposal to the school board with a plan to hire off-duty law enforcement officials from the JCSD, LPD and elsewhere to provide security at school events. His proposal was to do so for $25 per hour per person, thus saving the school district somewhere around $30,000.
And, yes, the Jones County School Board voted to accept the proposal even though Protec wasn’t officially a company yet. Protec is now fully licensed and bonded and offers a security detail with the same powers that the security staffs at “South Central and Walmart” have, Davis said. Its officers “detain until local law enforcement arrives to transport and sign off on charges.”
Protec worked security at the fair last week after the JCSD declined to work it. I called Pam Holifield, the CEO of the South Mississippi Fair Commission, and asked about Protec’s performance and she couldn’t have been happier with the company. Pam said, “They did a great job. To pull this detail off in the 11th hour like they did, with only two weeks to prepare, they were great.” That’s a ringing endorsement and a great sign that Davis is doing everything right.
Davis also said that Protec’s performance at the fair proved “that all agencies can work together.” When I mentioned to him that Alex Hodge seemed to be the only one who didn’t want to work with other law enforcement agencies, Davis just chuckled.
Mere minutes after hanging up with Davis, Jones County Chancery Court Judge Frank McKenzie called to answer some questions that I had posed involving him. I applaud him as well. The judge told me that he has had nothing to do with “McBurlow Leasing” and hasn’t had anything to do with it for “over 30 years,” having conveyed his interest in it over to Robert Burroughs. He said he didn’t know how to take his name off of it since it is a corporate entity.
In regard to the signing of the warrant in the Lyon Ranch Road Raid, the judge said that local attorney Andrew Cardwell brought it to him to sign. He said he has signed two animal cruelty warrants while on the bench and that I would have to ask Cardwell why he brought the warrant to him instead of the justice court or circuit court judge, who would typically sign those types of warrants. McKenzie said he has no business or personal relationship with anyone at Southern Cross Animal Rescue, and that his relationship with Alex Hodge was on a professional basis only.
After hanging up with McKenzie, I called the office of Cardwell and left a message. He has not returned my call. I also haven’t heard from Judge Kyle Robertson, Judge Howell Beech or Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, but I would love to be able to applaud them as well.
Here is my opinion or speculation when it comes to the calls from Davis and McKenzie. Davis came across as very open and honest, and he deserves the benefit of the doubt. He not only saw a business opportunity and took hold of it, but he has hired the right people, saved the school district money and, by all accounts, has done a great job of filling a need that Sheriff Hodge created. Kudos to Davis.
As for Judge McKenzie, although he successfully distanced himself from McBurlow Leasing and passed the buck as to why he was the one who signed the search warrant for the ill-fated raid on Lyon Ranch Road, he will remain firmly on top of our corruption watch list. Outside of Alex Hodge, we have more corruption complaints about Judge McKenzie and what seems to be his personal puppet, fill-in Judge Larry Buffington, than any other public official in Jones County.
Before the calls from Davis and McKenzie, I was going to dedicate this column to the election on Tuesday, but I can summarize what I was going to say in a couple of sentences. Hold your nose and vote for Tate Reeves for governor. Reeves is a terrible candidate, a swamp creature of the worst kind, vindictive and very likely will earn the moniker of “DickTater” before the next four years are up. There is only one reason to vote for him and it’s this — he is not a Democrat.
At this point, anyone, including Jim Hood, who has stuck with a socialist Democrat party that is trying to destroy America, cannot be trusted at all. Democrats recently proved that they hate America and our president even more than the now deceased leader of ISIS.
The Democrat Party and their comrades in the media are a bigger threat to the American way of life than the Russians, ISIS, China or any other group, and if Jim Hood wants to be Governor of Mississippi, he should have distanced himself from a party that wants to destroy the country. He hasn’t.
As for the Jones County sheriff’s race, it’s very clear that you should vote for ...
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
