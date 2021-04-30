I think the question that I pose in the headline of this column is a fair one. Are Americans stupid? Based on the evidence that smacks us right in the face on a daily basis, you would think the answer is, “Yes, definitely dumb as rocks.”
Here is an example. For more than a year, we have allowed our rights, our freedom and our liberty to be stomped on because some “experts” told us that it was in our best interest to shut down small businesses, schools, churches and family gatherings. According to these “experts,” the only place that COVID couldn’t be spread was in Walmart and other big-box stores and during left-wing protests and riots.
But it gets worse. These same “experts” originally told us that we didn’t need masks, then they said we did need masks and now they say we need double the masks even though people are getting vaccinated and the rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths is plummeting.
But it gets even worse. These so-called “experts” told us that we needed to be patient. Wait until you get vaccinated, and then things will get back to normal. Well, I, along with millions of other people, have now been vaccinated ... and guess what? The same moronic “experts” are telling us that WE STILL NEED TO WEAR MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCE, STAY AWAY FROM FAMILY GATHERINGS AND KEEP OUR SCHOOLS CLOSED.
It’s not the so-called “experts” who are stupid, it’s us for allowing them to do this to us. Seriously, you have to be a complete moron to have received a vaccine that makes you immune to catching or spreading a disease and then continue to wear a mask or continue to force your vaccinated customers to wear masks. Yes, I’m talking about you, Hattiesburg restaurants, merchants and especially its mayor.
COVID isn’t the only reason Americans may be the dumbest people on the face of the planet. All one has to do is look at who our president is. Was he legitimately elected? Of course not, but still, there are tens of millions of “proud” and really, really stupid Joe Biden voters out there.
Yep, we had a president in place who had achieved record-low unemployment and a booming economy, had fixed bad trade deals, brought manufacturing back to the United States, was negotiating historic peace deals in the Middle East, had fixed a border crises that haunted previous presidents, had annihilated ISIS and had fast-tracked the vaccines that will eventually end the COVID pandemic.
Tens of millions very low-IQ Biden voters, as well as voter shenanigans, brought an end to an “America First” president who was benefitting all of us and replaced him with a low-IQ, mentally damaged president who is hell-bent on ushering in totalitarian socialism … a system of government that has been a disaster everywhere it has ever been attempted. Get this: 70 percent of millennials say they will vote for socialist candidates, and an astounding 36 percent of millennials say they approve of communism. Dumb as rocks.
I’ll tell you someone who thinks Americans are stupid — Joe Biden. Think about it. Here is a man who inherited a border that was completely under control. It was, without question, in the best shape it had been in many decades. He completely undermined the controls that President Trump had put in place, stopped construction on the wall and created a border crisis the likes of which we have never seen … and he does this during a pandemic. Then, incredibly, Biden blames the entire border crisis on — you guessed it — President Trump. Yep, Biden thinks we have the mental capacity of a turnip, and he just might be right.
Think about it. We have major corporations, professional sports leagues and thousands of regular Americans out protesting a voter reform bill because Joe Biden and the Democrats called it “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” Jim Crow was legalized racism and segregation and designed to promote white superiority. Those laws ended with the civil rights movement of the 1960s. You would have to be pretty stupid to believe that Georgia’s voter reforms — with the main change being the requirement of having an ID to vote — is somehow related to any “Jim Crow” law. Yet, somehow, just because Joe Biden cried “racism,” the Major League All-Star game was moved. Pathetic stupidity of the highest level.
Crying racism seems to be the very easiest way to take advantage of the stupidity of Americans. It is common knowledge among the weak-minded that America is “systematically racist.” Never mind that America is the least racist country on Earth. Never mind that we recently elected and re-elected a black president in a country that is made up of a population that is 14 percent black. Never mind that minorities sit in Congress, in the Senate, on the Supreme Court, are governors, mayors, chiefs of police and district attorneys.
All one has to do is shout “racism,” and stupidity immediately follows. You don’t have to look much further than the push to defund the police. Los Angeles, Minneapolis, NYC and Portland all defunded their police departments and — surprise, surprise — murders and other crimes have skyrocketed. Pretty sure a kindergarten student of average intelligence could have predicted that outcome.
And, what kind of over-the-top societal stupidity does it take to ban Dr. Seuss books, Aunt Jemima, Paw Patrol and Pepe Le Pew while at the same time heralding an over-the-top x-rated song called “Wet-a$$ P@ssy” as the song of the year at the Grammys, and then have it accompanied by an x-rated performance on the award show? And guess what? Not a single call for it to be banned.
In spite of the overwhelming evidence of our mass stupidity — which includes electing rocket scientists like Maxine Walters, Adam Schiff and, of course, AOC — the real answer is Americans aren’t actually stupid. I know too many highly intelligent and educated people who voted for Biden to think that most Americans are stupid. No, Americans aren’t actually stupid, but they are highly ignorant and, in some cases, brainwashed. And there is a difference.
Many very smart young people have been brainwashed in high school and college into believing that America is a bad, racist country and that socialism is a viable system of government. But worse than that, Americans are ignorant about what is really happening in our country because they are only being fed propaganda by a far-left media and social media.
Left-wing media and social media companies want to keep Americans ignorant. And sadly, they are succeeding.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
