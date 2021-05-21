A few weeks ago, I wrote a column asking “Are Americans stupid?” We had one subscriber, Elaine Abbott, who was so offended by it that she called and canceled her subscription. But canceling wasn’t quite good enough for Ms. Abbott. She demanded that our office manager let me know that she was canceling for one reason and one reason only — my column. I guess she thought I was going to curl up into the fetal position and gently weep for a week or two over this bit of devastating news.
I’ve always been amused by people who cancel their subscriptions over one particular column or one news article. It’s like people who call up Sirius Satellite Radio to cancel their subscription because Howard Stern offended them. It makes you wonder, “Are they smart enough to realize that they can change the channel or turn the page?” As for people who cancel their subscription, I wonder if they really sit there and think, “Gosh darn it, I don’t agree with that guy so I no longer care about anything else that is happening in our community.” It’s all rather strange if you think about it rationally.
Apparently, Ms. Abbott is a huge fan of President Biden, as she also made it a point to tell our office manager that she believed Biden is a highly intelligent man. I’m not sure how anyone would gather such an opinion. Biden wasn’t a “highly intelligent” man before he fell into the clutches of dementia. Even the liberal rag “Newsweek” has written, “It’s impossible to deny that Biden, who was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1973, has a pattern of odd, ill-judged, plagiarized or politically problematic comments and actions.”
Then it goes on to give some shining examples of Biden’s “high intelligence” from way back when. In 2010, when introducing Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen, he said, “His Mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so, God rest her soul, and, er, although she’s … wait, your mom’s still alive. It was your dad who passed. God bless her soul. I gotta get this straight.”
Better yet, during a 2008 campaign rally, Biden told paraplegic Missouri state Sen. Chuck Graham to “stand up, Chuck, let ’em see you.” That same year, Biden uttered this gem: “Look, John’s last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the number one job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: Jobs. J-O-B-S.”
Even Biden seems to know he isn’t “highly intelligent.” While in law school, Biden plagiarized five full pages from a published law review article, then in a letter asking the school not to kick him out, wrote, “If I had intended to cheat, would I have been so stupid?” He also isn’t really good at learning from his mistakes. In 1988, he was forced to drop out of the presidential race after it came to light that he plagiarized a campaign speech.
Then, of course, there is this beauty from the man who claims to be on the forefront of fighting “systemic racism” in America. In 2007, while talking about Barack Obama, he uttered this gem: “I mean, you’ve got the first sort of mainstream African-American, who is articulate and bright, and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” Talk about a racist. Clean? Geesh.
Some are even quite funny, like when he gave this interesting compliment to Obama: “Now is the time to heed advice from Teddy Roosevelt: ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick.’” Biden just had to add, “I promise you, the president has a big stick”.
Sadly, there are dozens more examples just like this. So, no, Joe was never “highly intelligent,” and now he isn’t even remotely competent. And the country is having to pay the price for Biden’s deficiencies. Whether this is through his own ignorance or his inability to competently stand up to the extremists in his party, it doesn’t really matter. Biden voters should be ashamed and embarrassed.
In four short months, Biden’s “accomplishments” include creating a crisis on the Southern border when all he had to do was NOTHING. President Trump had already solved the border issue and the Trump wall was working. If Biden had simply continued with Trump’s border policies, there wouldn’t be a border crisis.
Biden killed the Keystone pipeline, which also killed thousands of jobs and made the United States dependent on foreign oil again. With the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline and gas prices skyrocketing amid a fuel shortage, it should be clear as to how important energy independence is to this country. Once again, all Biden had to do was NOTHING, as President Trump had the country experiencing energy independence with rock-bottom gas prices.
Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package that included extended unemployment benefits may be his dumbest move of all. COVID recovery was already well under way. Extended unemployment benefits have done nothing but create a workforce shortage for businesses that want nothing more than to get back to full capacity. Once again, all Biden had to do was NOTHING, as the free-market economy and capitalism were well on their way to repairing an economy that had been ravaged by the government’s overreaction to COVID.
Biden had the COVID crisis pretty much solved for him by Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” but he even messed that up. It took ol’ Joe four months to realize that if you have been vaccinated, then there is no reason you should have to wear a mask. It really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the entire reason for getting vaccinated is so that you can’t transmit or catch the virus, yet Biden spent months wearing a mask outdoors, indoors, while kissing Jill and probably while he slept, even though he had been vaccinated back in December. All this accomplished was sending the message to the American public, “Why the heck should I get vaccinated if I still have to wear a mask?” Yep. Highly intelligent move, Joe.
In four short months, the Biden administration has ushered in rampant inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants, a worker shortage, COVID confusion, trillions of dollars of unneeded extra debt, a lack of support for law enforcement and, maybe worst of all, the idea that the United States is inherently racist, thus deepening the divide in the country and weakening us on the world stage.
It all makes you wonder: Is there a point where Biden supporters are embarrassed by their vote? If Ms. Abbott is representative, apparently not.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
