Now, I am an old man, a ’46-model baby boomer, and I’ve seen a lot of changes in this world in the last 76 years. Some of the changes have been good and a lot of the changes have been bad.

The one thing that concerns me the most is the falling away from the traditional Christian morals that were prevalent when I was growing up. Most everyone went to church, at least on Sunday morning. Most people got married before they lived together. Using foul language in public was rare, especially if a woman was present. Law and order was expected by the general population.

Robert Breeland

Robert Breeland

