Now, I am an old man, a ’46-model baby boomer, and I’ve seen a lot of changes in this world in the last 76 years. Some of the changes have been good and a lot of the changes have been bad.
The one thing that concerns me the most is the falling away from the traditional Christian morals that were prevalent when I was growing up. Most everyone went to church, at least on Sunday morning. Most people got married before they lived together. Using foul language in public was rare, especially if a woman was present. Law and order was expected by the general population.
This month of June is to be celebrated as PRIDE Month. I attended a large high school with more than 500 in my graduating class. I knew most of them, but can only remember knowing two people in my entire high school who claimed to be what we now call LGBTQ+. Most of my friends considered those two guys to have a mental or emotional hang-up, and we pretty much avoided them. My wife, from the same school, says she only knew one girl who was lesbian.
Many of you reading this have seen so many of the big corporations, many governmental organizations, most all of our educational institutions and even many of the religious establishments seeking to destroy our Christian morals. The plan appears to be to do away with the Church, to stop teaching morals, responsibility and accountability in the schools and replace it with the acceptance of any and all immoral acts and make the traditional family a thing of the past. They are succeeding at an astonishing rate.
What prompted this opinion column? I received my May/June copy of the AMAC (Association of Mature American Citizens) magazine a few days ago. The feature article is titled “A Generation at Risk.” It describes the indoctrination that takes place in our schools, the radical gender ideology and the attempt to completely change the values of the traditional American culture.
This article quotes a Gallup Poll taken in February. It found that the Gen Z (under 24 years old) identify as transgender at more than six times the rate of those over 42 years old.
The article also quotes a poll taken by Axios in 2022. When asked if you identify as LGBTQ+, the results by age group are as follows:
• Baby boomers (over 58): 2.6 percent said yes.
• Gen X (43-58): 4.2 percent said yes.
• Millennials (24-42): 10.5 percent said yes.
• Gen Z (8-23): 21 percent said yes.
It is hard for me to comprehend that more than 20 percent of the kids in high school consider themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ society. What will the next generation be like? They are being raised in this world that is being transformed! June is officially PRIDE MONTH. Are you proud of this?
You had better teach your children about Jesus and God the Creator, about good and evil, about right and wrong. You may think we are insulated because we live in the “Bible Belt,” but if you look closer and talk to people, you will find that we are right there with the rest of the country. Too many of our churches are empty, the school curriculum is dictated by the left elite, the school board meetings are empty and the internet certainly does not promote traditional values. Who is in charge of teaching our children?
If you think God approves of sexual immorality, I suggest you read the Bible, Genesis chapters 18 and 19. I’m afraid that our once-great God-fearing country of America will soon resemble the ancient city of Sodom.
Guest columnist Robert Breeland lives in Jones County.
