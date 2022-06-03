Read more, react less
It was almost a quarter-century ago when the first mass school shooting of the modern era happened 85 miles north of here, at Pearl High School.
What have we learned since then? A lot, actually.
We’ve discovered that each mass school shooting provides a forum for politicians, pundits and preachers to put out more of their talking points, whether they be pro- or anti- gun, government and/or God. The tragedies also allow news directors to take a couple of weeks off, because during that time, only “experts” and activists will be booked to broadcast their opinions about needed legislation and “funding” to stop the “gun violence.”
The reasons for the proliferation of mass school shootings are too complex to condense to a column, much less a meme or a tweet, which is the average attention span of the self-righteous social-media squawkers who somehow have a stranglehold on the country today.
But the solution is not.
In fact, all we really needed to know about how to handle school-shooters was learned in Pearl on Oct. 1, 1997. Assistant Principal Joel Myrick ran out to his pickup and got his .45-caliber handgun then used it to detain deranged student Luke Woodham, who had shot and killed his mother that morning then walked into the school and shot and killed two students and injured seven.
The lesson?
Good guys should be allowed to have their gun inside the school with them instead of having to run to the parking lot to get it … It ain’t complicated.
The New York Times and other mainstream media outlets continue to make a big deal about how accessible guns are, noting that the two most recent mass shootings — at Uvalde Elementary and at a Buffalo grocery store — were committed by 18-year-olds who were able to legally purchase semiautomatic “assault-style” rifles to carry out their killing sprees.
These eggheads go on and on about that point and how the laws must change, earning thoughtful nods and praise from their like-minded cohorts for their insight and courage.
“But wait,” a simple, rational man like me might say: “Aren’t there already laws against having any gun on a school campus? And don’t most jurisdictions have laws against the discharge of a firearm inside the city limits? Most, if not all, probably even have laws against shooting people, don’t they?”
“Shut up, you Trumper!” they’d shout in unison. “You don’t care about the children!!!”
And that would be the end of the “argument.”
Politics and feelings, not common sense, win the day when it comes to hot-button issues.
Opportunistic politicians prop up parents and survivors to use as pawns to boost their own careers and aspirations. They use them like kevlar vests, protecting them from criticism and hard questions from those “insensitive” officials who don’t care enough to “DO SOMETHING!!!” for “THE SAKE OF THE CHILDREN!!!”
The police response was pitiful in the Uvalde Elementary shooting and, before it, the Parkland High shooting. That’s obvious. But that shouldn’t be the point. To focus on that is saying that we should rely on the police (an odd stance for those who have spent the last couple of years telling us that the police are corrupt, dangerous and should be defunded), not ourselves.
Even if response time was well above average, there would be casualties. Focusing on response, the types of weapons and the number of rounds a magazine holds sends the message that there is an acceptable number of kids who can be killed before a gunman is stopped.
What is that number? Two? Three? Five? Seven?
Any politicians or anti-gun people care to answer?
The numbers from Uvalde, Parkland and Sandy Hook are staggering. Their stories are heartbreaking. But placing the blame on inanimate objects and the police is like a shell game. It’s what politicians and pundits do to give the masses something to direct their outrage on … anywhere other than the mentally ill person who actually pulled the trigger or a system that allowed yet another one to slip through the cracks and go on a shooting spree.
The latter, of course, could point back toward the people in power, so of course that’s not the reason. Nothing to see here!
Blame the “powerful” gun lobby and NRA — an organization that filed for bankruptcy last year and donated a fraction of what Big Tech and Big Pharma did in the last presidential election.
When I was in high school in the 1980s, there was a place we guys would go to fight. It was the nearest location off school property and out of sight of school officials — the railroad that ran through the middle of Madison. If there was a manly score to be settled, we’d meet “on the tracks” after school. Opponents and spectators would flock there at the 3 o’clock bell.
To get to the tracks, we had to walk through a student parking lot — filled with pickups that were displaying rifles and shotguns in rear-window racks — in order to go duke it out. There was plenty of suburban angst in our midst, so we were no angels, but no one ever even hinted that he was going to go get a gun and blow anyone away — not even the guy who got his butt whipped.
My question is simple and sincere: What’s changed?
Access to guns isn’t the issue. To argue otherwise is disingenuous. That’s not me being a Trumper “clinging to my guns and God.” It’s observation and logic.
Yes, there is a “mental-health crisis” in our country, and it’s two-fold. First, there needs to be somewhere to put people who are legitimately and dangerously mentally ill — where the goal is not as much on fixing them as it is protecting law-abiding society. And second, stop diagnosing the lack of self-control and anything that causes discomfort as “mental illness.” That excuses and rationalizes bad behavior, deemphasizing personal responsibility and accountability. And then, for God’s sake, stop medicating everybody to (not) deal with things that life is going to dish out. The long-term effects of some of these meds is not known … or people in power don’t want to know them.
And that leads to another thing that hasn’t changed in all of these years: The people in power. Americans keep electing the same people or the same kind of people, and we keep getting the same (lack of) results. That option needs to be taken away. Term limits would solve most of what ails America. If officials were looking at solutions instead of their next campaign and the fear of being “primaried” for the sin of compromising or even considering other points of view, we might make some progress.
There may be legitimate arguments about the removal of prayer from public schools, the proliferation of violent video games and access to certain kinds of weapons and ammo as causes … but those are all Constitutional issues.
Fixing any of them would be way harder than stopping the individual shooters. The solution is right there. It’s not complicated. The problem is, politicians don’t benefit from ceding power to the individual. So, change the politicians, not the laws.
Educators with firearms training should pack a little something extra with their lunch. To hell with the laws that don’t protect anyone except for people in power. It’s better to beg forgiveness for breaking a rule than it is to try to negotiate with an unhinged shooter who isn’t afraid to die.
