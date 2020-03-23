Coronavirus. I bet you are all sick of hearing that word. I hope you and your families are all adapting well to this new way of life (hopefully, albeit temporary) and your children haven’t driven you insane just yet. We are all cruising social media sites on a daily, sometimes hourly basis to stay updated on the next order of closures dictated by our federal, state and local government entities.
I would have never dreamed in a million years that there would come a time that March Madness, NBA, MLB, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, even NASCAR would cancel events! Restaurants are being ordered closed, schools have been postponed, church meetings are discouraged — all of us trying our best to “flatten the curve” for the sake of our community members.
There is no doubt that COVID-19 has caused a great deal of anxiety in many people, but especially in people who struggle with anxiety-related mental health disorders already. Fear of the unknown makes us ask what will happen. Do I have enough supplies? What if I get sick? What should I be doing? These are just a few questions that I have heard over the past several days. The national reaction to this pandemic is unprecedented and we are all learning as we go. Over the past week, I have counseled many patients to seek education from reputable sources and to remain calm.
With the exception of health-care workers and first-responders (“thank you,” to all of you), many people will be forced to work from home or be sent home to live like hermits in the coming days, weeks or months. Some of you would love to have a few weeks around the house to do those things that you have been putting off for years because you haven’t had the time or energy to do them. Others of you will hate every minute of your COVID-induced solitude, not know what to do with yourselves and think you will lose your mind if you have to spend one more second alone in your house. I, for one, belong to the former group. I know exactly what I would do with my time — I would make art.
Because out of all of the activities and events that have been canceled across the globe, the one thing that cannot be taken away from us is the ability to create. No matter the medium, creating art takes us to a place that transcends what is going on in the world right now. It allows our imagination to interpret what we see and guides our hands to construct something wonderful!
My wise friend Juju made the comment the other day that “at the deepest level, the art process and the healing process arise from the same source. When you create art, you are a healer.” I believe her statement to be true because I feel it every time I paint a picture. The walls in my clinic office are covered in paintings, and when people ask about them, I respond, “Yes, I painted those. They are the therapy that I give to myself.”
In the past few years we have seen a surge in sales of therapeutic adult coloring books, and research shows that just the simple activity of coloring lowers anxiety and improves mood.
I had never painted until 2012. However my entire childhood holds memories of watching my mom set up her easel as she created beautiful mountain and sunset scenes right before my eyes. It is something that I always took for granted and saw it as kind of silly. Looking back, I wish I had spent every minute learning from her, soaking up some of the talent that came so naturally for her.
It wasn’t until I picked up the first paintbrush in 2012 that I finally understood why she spent hours studying the colors and applying the paint so methodically. It isn’t the finished product that she was after — it was the process of creating. How satisfying it is to be totally lost in time, watching the conception of an idea turn into something breathtakingly beautiful. That, my friends, is what art is all about.
During this time of uncertainty, try something new. Use this “down” time to tap into your soul and create something. You never know what you may learn about yourself!
While my art group and I were discussing this very subject, my friend Bridget said to me that, although we can sell our art for a meager dollar amount, our real passion can never be measured by money. It can only be measured by our impact in the lives around us.
If art is your passion, or even a craft that you are discovering for the first time, seek out other artists who share that same passion. Support one another and offer encouragement during dry times of creative flow. Find opportunities to create together, building each other up. Look for artist guilds or cooperatives in your area and be involved. Iron sharpens iron, and we need each other. You never know where splashes of art may show up!
Just for fun, share your artwork with me on Facebook. Go to Colors of Life Facebook page and post what you have created. You just may inspire someone else! Now, go create something!
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at
