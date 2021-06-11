Barbie and I are now in Wind River Canyon staying at a beautiful RV camp, in the town of Dubois, Wyo., population 971.
Surrounding us are the Tetons, still capped with snow, amazing variegated rock formations called the Painted Hills and lesser mountains covered with green grass and sage. Wild horses roam freely. Bighorn sheep, elk, bear and mountain lion country. The river isn’t but a stone’s throw from where I sit writing this. It’s idyllic.
But not really.
This is ranch land. A tourist Mecca. Uranium mining and oil. The people here are like us, like you in Laurel and Mississippi. They’re hard-working, self-reliant, independent and freedom-loving, and proud to be Americans. They’re also worried about the direction their country is being pulled in.
Yesterday morning, I stopped into a local gas station to grab a few things. The woman behind the counter, Bernie, asked me where I was from and I told her. She beamed and told me she watched “Home Town,” and then asked me questions about what Laurel and Mississippi were really like — and about the people. Then the ice broke, and she said, “Thank God! I thought we were the only ones left! Can you believe Americans would turn into sheep and allow all this to happen?”
I replied, “No, I never thought the character and history of who we are would come to this.”
We went on talking about all that’s occurring, the Left’s attacks on personal freedoms, the insane problems at the southern border, defunding the police. The topics moved from one to another.
Even here, in this beautiful place, there’s no refuge from the consequences. Fuel prices impact tourism and that impacts the restaurants — and the seemingly endless lure of “free money” to not work, had hurt the place by making finding employees tough. Wilderness and fishing and hunting guides are impacted. In a part of our country where owning a rifle and handgun are a part of every-day life, the people are worried over the threats against the Second Amendment. Gun enthusiasts are having trouble finding ammunition, just like everywhere. Shooting for proficiency is being curtailed. They’re hanging on to every round. Food prices, always higher in rural areas, have risen to a point where it’s becoming laughable — if it weren’t so scary. Their nearest “big town” is 75 miles away, and they’ve got to get there, and again, gas prices impact them.
This is a “Red State,” and this town voted Trump. They feel cheated and disillusioned — just like 75 million others across this land. Senate Bill One is on their minds here too, and the potential result of losing any say in future elections. “Impeach Biden” signs hang on several fences and in windows here. Although social upheaval hasn’t directly reached Wind River, they talk about Cheyenne and it’s close proximity to Colorado, and the fact that there, both Antifa and Black Lives Matter have influence. They fret it’s only a matter of time until lawlessness reaches them.
As I left Bernie, I glanced back and caught sight of a small flyer in the front door. It’s for a political event this Thursday. It read:
Tired of Big Government?
It is time to use the only legal, Constitutional, and peaceful way to rein in Washington and return checks and balances to the States. Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows the States to pass amendments that can:
• Impose fiscal restraints on the Federal government
• Limit the power and jurisdiction of the Federal government
• Place term limits on Congress and Federal officials
What this references is a Convention of States. A proposal and movement endorsed by people like Mark Levin, one of America’s most distinguished and able Constitutional scholars. I also endorse this, and as you readers already know, I’ve put forward Red State legislatures banding together in common cause to stave off, limit or eliminate federal takeover of our state and local governments. A compact.
These folks here, in this beautiful slice of our great nation, aren’t going to let what’s happening happen without a fight. They are determined to use every peaceful means to forego the end of our amazing republic. And if that fails, the consensus I’ve heard is then they’ll resist. I believe them.
You and I aren’t alone. Don’t think we are — not for a minute. We have fellow patriots and Americans everywhere. These are good people. They are us, we are them, 971 strong. These fine people have a belief and a faith in the rightness of our country, and they’re willing to put their money where their mouth is.
This has been an inspiring stop. Who could’ve guessed this is what Barbie and I would find in a wide spot in the road? But it is.
If these Americans can make a stand, if these Americans can band together to fight for our way of life, then I say we can, too. We can and we should! And I will! Join me.
God bless America.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
