I now find myself shackled to the Hammett Compound due to a non-COVID-related illness. I also can’t exercise or move around much, which is, for me, a personal hell. There’s been a lot of talk about doing useful activities and taking up new hobbies while stuck at home. I believe my being sick is good practice for any quarantine orders coming down the pipeline.
• Think about beer. This is a useful meditation. Replace those pesky mental images of the Four Horsemen with those of something cold and soothing.
• Buy beer. What if all the beer is bought up soon? Probably need to weigh your options. Between big Laurelites grabbing the dwindling 12-packs and walking COVID vectors mouth-breathing in your personal space, the scene feels like something out of “Apocalypse Now.” “… Lost in a Roman / Wilderness of pain …”
• <p>Learn how to code HTML and HTML5.</p>
<li>If we really are going to start working from home, we’re going to need skills we can use from home. I’ve had the thought that the villagers will run out of TP, decide the Leader-Call would be the next best source of butt napkins and run me out of town with pitchforks. This may be the most boring scenario for an apocalypse I could have envisioned.</li>
• Get an infection and go to the urgent care during a global pandemic. When the pretty doctor says she has to cut you open, say, “Cool! I get an extra hole for the virus to crawl into!” Hilarity is sure to ensue. You will then be broke, which will provide an exciting new challenge to your situation.
• Bug bomb the house. A couple of bugs getting inside isn’t so bad, since they give the cat something to torture. (My cat Truck has demonstrated excellent waterboarding skills.) But when the bugs gain sentience, start making eye contact and refuse to split the rent, they’ve got to go. While you herd your live-in beasts to the back yard for the next two hours, wear a robe and carry a big stick while quoting the Bible from your failing memory. “It is God who arms me with bug bombs and a big stick and keeps my way secure. Shouts out to my man God.”
• Draw up a survival strategy for the coming days. After some deliberation, my strategy looked like this: Think about beer, buy beer, learn how to code HTML and HTML5, get an infection, bug bomb the house and draw up a survival strategy.
• Watch that video of two people trying to buy 500 cans of Mountain Dew and finally turn that corner of becoming a full-blown misanthrope. If you’ve been waiting to turn that corner for a while, now is the perfect time, because nobody will blame you. You can quit fighting it. Accept it and receive peace.
A word on
viral foolishness
I’ve observed that there is a substantial sect of Americans who feel that rules and bad things do not apply to them. I call this group “Like 80 Percent of Americans.” Just what the hell are you all thinking? Traveling here from Minnesota or Florida because of some TV show put on by a couple of well-to-do Laurelites?
For one thing, quit being a bunch of bootlickers. The Napiers are going to be crapping in the woods like the rest of us if this thing goes on too long.
Second and foremost, the risk of spreading COVID-19 absolutely applies to you, you glue-sniffing rodeo clowns. Meanwhile, practically an entire generation of 20-year-old Greek Lifers were playing slap-and-tickle in New Orleans and Miami. To demonstrate the degree of stupidity we’re dealing with here, I’ll share some quotes from video interviews with Miami spring breakers:
“We’re just trying roll with the — we’re just living for the moment. We’re just going for — we’re just gonna do what happens, when it happens. When stuff closes we’re going to do it when it closes. But uh, uh, besides that, we’re just trying to have the best trip we can.”
And a separate interview:
“(The virus) is really messing up my spring break. What is there to do besides go to the bars and the beach? And they’re closing all of it. It’s really messing my — I think they’re blowing it way out of proportion. I think it’s doing way too much.”
Lastly:
“Welcome to Miami! … I’m from New Orleans.”
Quite the poets we have here. I needn’t comment further.
Stop putting your older and immunocompromised family members at risk. Advice from medical professionals is, essentially, “Don’t do anything.” You’d think it would be easier to follow.
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
