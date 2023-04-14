I needed a broad headline for this week’s column, as I wanted to cover a bunch of topics. Two simple words — audacity and ignorance — seem to do the trick.
Let’s start with California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveling to Sarasota, Fla., last week to take shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Wow. Just wow. This would be akin to one of the biggest busts in football history, former San Diego quarterback Ryan Leaf, taking shots at the career of Tom Brady.
Newsom is the governor of a state that people are fleeing from in droves because of crime, high unemployment, debilitating taxes and regulations, as well as totalitarian government policies. Over a half million people fled California between 2020 and 2022, while Florida gained more than 700,000 residents during that same time period. Newsom and DeSantis both took over as governors of their respective states in 2019, and since that time, one state has thrived because of a freedom-loving, anti-woke, pro-American, conservative agenda. The state that people are fleeing from is a disaster zone, with homeless lining the streets of the major cities, leaders clamoring for ridiculous reparations payments and the worst quality of life of any state, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Just last week, one of the people who had fled the state due to the high crime rate, Cash App founder Bob Lee, was fatally stabbed on the streets of San Francisco after he had returned for a brief visit. Liberalism, led by the likes of Gavin Newsom, has turned California into a hellhole, but yet, this pretty-boy moron is going to take shots at the most successful governor in the United States. That is the epitome of audacity and ignorance, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone coming from a national Democrat who has his sights on the presidency.
And speaking of national Democrats, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Nashville, the city where six innocent people were shot dead — including three small children — at the hands of a deranged, transgender psychopath. Of course, in keeping with the Democrats’ over-the-top hatred of Christians and conservatives, Harris skipped meeting with the victims’ families, instead opting to meet with the Democrat lawmakers who were ousted from the Tennessee legislature for creating a scene and disrupting the deliberations at the state house.
In what crazy alternative universe are we living in when the Vice President of the United States of America shows more compassion for three politicians who caused a ruckus than the families of three 9-year old kids who were brutally murdered? If it isn’t clear to anyone by now after the Biden Administration ignored the victims of the train derailment and chemical nightmare in East Palestine and now the innocent Christian kids who were murdered, if you are a white, straight, Christian American, you are a second-class citizen under the Joe Biden administration. No, I take that back, you are worse than a second-class citizen. If you are a white, straight conservative Christian, the Biden Administration will not be happy until you are either imprisoned or dead.
Of course, the height of audacity and ignorance was the indictment of President Donald Trump at the hands of a politically-motivated, George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. There is not a fair-minded person in America who honestly believes that Trump’s indictment has anything to do with justice. This case — which was already turned down by federal prosecutors, Bragg’s predecessor and, at one point, Bragg himself — was a calculated political ploy. They know that it is not winnable in the end. Heck, it is such a mess of a case that any reasonable judge would toss it immediately. Unfortunately, Trump probably won’t get to be in front of non-political, Democrat-appointed, reasonable judges until it gets to the Supreme Court. That is how bad our entire justice system has been degraded by pure politics.
Now, the reason for this political stunt is debatable, and I’m still in the air about the real reason for it myself. Was it designed to hurt Trump by keeping him tied up with defending nuisance lawsuits? Or, was it purposely designed to strengthen Trump’s Republican support, which has skyrocketed, because he is the one candidate that motivates Democrats to get out and vote? That’s a tougher call than you may think.
The only for-sure result from the indictment is that The United States of America is no longer a bastion of freedom and democracy. No, this indictment makes us no better than any Third World banana republic, where using the legal system to target and imprison your political opponents is a common practice.
On a more local front, here’s one that falls more into the ignorance category than audacity, but it’s still worth mentioning. A couple of weeks ago, Managing Editor Sean Murphy wrote a column in which he raised the point that it’s not fair that a passenger on a plane whose seat was being swallowed up by the obese person in the next seat was portrayed as a villain for complaining to the airline about it. And now, the ignoramuses on social media have been attacking Murph for fat-shaming people.
Never mind that Murph came right out in his column and explained that he is, in fact, the guy that people hate sitting next to because of his size. Never mind that Murph is, in fact, correct. It’s not fair to have to pay full price for a seat, then only get half a seat. And never mind that the column was full of self-deprecating humor directed at himself. Apparently, fat people are so hungry, they will eat their own. Yep. I said it. Bring it on, chubby people.
And finally, there is frequent letter writer Tyler Bickham. Mr. Bickham isn’t ignorant, but he believes the rest of us are. For the past year, Bickham has been obsessed with The Buck Naked Truth podcast, Free State Citizens Action Union, my former co-host Buck Torske and me. It doesn’t matter what topic he is writing about, he somehow manages to work in a shot at Buck, me or the show. I called him out for it last week in my column, so he responded this week with a letter that starts out “Mr. Cegielski flatters himself by assuming my March 30th letter had anything to do with him, his show, or his comrades.”
Let me remind people that Bickham’s letter in the March 30 edition that was about the mass murder at a Christian school contained the following non-sequitur, “These people are playing to win while we (quibble) on podcasts and school board meetings …” Just FYI, Mr. Bickham used a profane reference, so we changed it to “quibble.” And now, the Buck Naked Truth-obsessed Bickham wants everyone to believe that his shot at podcasts was directed at Joe Rogan or, perhaps, Ben Shapiro, instead of the podcast that he has been invited on but is too scared to appear. Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is some audacity..
•
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
