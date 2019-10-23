Whether we like it or not, our personal information lives on state government computers. If you are a government employee with the state health insurance plan or if you are on Medicaid, your personal health information may be on those computers. If you pay taxes in Mississippi, your income information is on those computers. If you went to a Mississippi public school, your grades and other private information may be on those computers. If you are a former government employee with a state pension, detailed personal information is on those computers.
And all that information is at risk, according to a recent study from my office.
Earlier this week, we finished a report on the state of cybersecurity within the Mississippi state government. The takeaway from the report was concerning: many state government institutions are not meeting even the minimum guidelines for cybersecurity compliance as required by state law.
The report was based on a survey of 125 state agencies, boards, commissions, and universities that connect to the State of Mississippi computer network. My office is required to conduct this survey under current cybersecurity regulations. The 59-question survey was used to verify that each agency was meeting the requirements of the State of Mississippi Enterprise Security Program, and the results were alarming.
My initial concern was that 54 of the 125 state agencies chose not to respond to our survey at all. Further, of the 71 agencies that did respond, 11 reported not having a security policy plan or disaster recovery plan in place. These plans are crucial. It’s as if these agencies decided to go play football against Alabama without a playbook.
Security plans assist with mitigating risks, responding to security incidents and uncovering system vulnerabilities that could compromise your private information.
The second reason for alarm stems from the admission of 22 agencies that they have not had a security risk assessment done in the last three years. Agencies are supposed to have someone test their system — try to hack it, in other words — to find weaknesses. And state law requires that all government institutions have a third party perform a security assessment at least once every three years. By not having these essential assessments, almost a third of the respondents have acknowledged they are vulnerable to hacking and out of compliance with state law.
Finally, 38 percent of the agencies said they are not encrypting sensitive information. Encrypting information when stored or transmitted is critical to prevent unauthorized access. By failing to encrypt, these agencies have potentially left health data, tax data and other personally identifiable information at high risk of hacking.
The last thing I want to see is innocent Mississippians forced to deal with the consequences of these failures. State government cybersecurity is a serious issue for you as Mississippi taxpayers, and steps must be taken to protect your information.
So how can these state agencies solve our cybersecurity issues?
First, leaders of all state agencies should question their information technology professionals to be certain they are compliant. More than that, though, each agency should go above and beyond these minimum requirements to ensure that taxpayers’ information will remain safe.
For example, my office has partnered with the federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and allowed DHS to try and hack our servers to test for vulnerabilities. Lastly, state leaders should continue to work together and share cybersecurity best practices between state agencies and local governments.
Over the last year, government offices from Maryland to Florida to Georgia to Texas and many places in between have been hacked. The hackers have demanded large cash ransoms if the offices wished to prevent the release of the information on their computers. We do not need to find ourselves in this position.
As your State Auditor, I will continue to do my part to ensure that your information is secure. At the end of the day, you, the Mississippi taxpayer, deserve to know that when you pay your taxes, file a health insurance claim or apply for financial aid, that information is in safe hands.
•
Shad White of Sandersville is the 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi.
