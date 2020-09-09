The Prime Minister of the Free State of Yokena, an amazingly loyal reader of this column, described Southern Miss’ football performance last Thursday night as indescribable.
“Awful?” I asked
“Awful doesn’t even begin to describe it,” he said.
He graduated Southern Miss 50 years ago. He is the most rabid, diehard Southern Miss fan these eyes have ever seen. The stories of him and Southern Miss are the stuff of local legend (if you can ever find the “Free State of Yokena”).
Among the best:
• He once checked himself out of a hospital bed on a Saturday morning with a terrible case of pneumonia, went to the game, sat under a blanket in 95-degree heat, then checked himself back into the Jackson hospital.
• Once told then-Mississippi State head basketball coach Rick Stansbury to do an anatomical miracle to himself for referring to Southern Miss as the Golden Buzzards.
• While serving in the administration at Vicksburg High, he accompanied the football team to Tupelo. In Starkville, Mississippi State coaches invited the team to tour the facilities. The Prime Minister refused the invite, saying, “The only thing I would ever leave in this place, I just left in the back of the bus.”
• Traded in a brown pickup for a black and gold version because a friend accused him of not supporting the Golden Eagles.
I could go on, but you should get the point.
His allegiance is coming head to head with downright anger at watching what has happened to the Southern Miss football program. A once-feared team that would scare the pants off of any Southeastern Conference school it played is now getting schooled at home to a team that hadn’t won a road game since 2017.
The Eagles were once known for being on the attack, carrying the banner of “anywhere, anyone, anytime,” but they have been reduced to lower than a mediocre football team with few, if any, positives heading forward.
I cannot help but go back to that day in 2007 when a hotshot young offensive coordinator came to Hattiesburg to take over after the school unceremoniously — dare I say almost criminally — sent Jeff Bower packing.
The school sold its soul to the devil at the crossroads of Hardy Street and Highway 49 by hiring Larry Fedora, or as my dad used to call him, “Harry the Hat.”
With Bower, Southern Miss won consistently, pulled off an occasional big-time upset victory and graduated players. But his coaching style — running the football and playing defense — were making the fans who wanted more offense restless. Many of those folks are the money people who pull the strings, especially at a school not flush with cash.
They lured Fedora from Oklahoma State. He promised to win. He told the crowd at his introduction ceremony that he was so happy to be at “Southern Miss University” — wherever that is. In truth, Harry the Hat was using Southern Miss as a stepping stone and nothing more. He had no desire to be in Hattiesburg, but he did win.
His final season was marked by a 12-2 record, a Conference USA championship and a middle finger to the Southern Miss fanbase by accepting a bowl bid in Hawaii. Great for him, but for working folks who make up most of the Golden Eagle nation, it was a slap in the face.
Then he left for North Carolina and greener pastures that came crashing down in 2018 after his second straight losing season. He also left the cupboard bare.
The Ellis Johnson disaster followed as that former Mississippi State assistant led the team to an 0-12 record in just one season before being fired. If memory serves, he got about a $2 million buyout for winning zero games.
More mediocrity followed under Jeff Monken, who, like Harry the Hat, used Southern Miss as a stepping stone and not a destination.
On Thursday night, Jay Hopson — who called his hiring as Southern Miss head coach in 2016 a “dream job” — resigned after one of the worst losses in school history.
Scotty Walden, a lifelong Texan, is the interim head coach now. If, by miracle, he can turn this season around and thread together two or three winning seasons in a row, he, too, will bolt for greener pastures.
Hattiesburg and Southern Miss are just not coaching “destinations” anymore.
The Golden Eagles have gone from feared opponent to many teams’ homecoming cupcakes. Much of that can be attributed to finances, as it is hard to compete against five SEC teams within a few hundred miles with their millions and millions in TV revenues and facilities that just dwarf what Southern Miss could ever hope for.
It has been a terribly sad decline for a proud program that at one time never would have suffered a two-touchdown loss to a team that eight years ago didn’t even have a team.
I cannot stop thinking about Fedora and “Southern Miss University” and an insane desire to be exciting as the day the “music died” in Hattiesburg.
The Prime Minister is still planning on attending the next game, but after 50 years, even he has become disenfranchised with a program that did so much right for so long to watching what it has become.
If there is a bright spot, fans used to have to make excuses why only 12,000 fans came to a home game. Now they can blame COVID-19 for only 9,000 people in the stadium. But I doubt they can even attract a COVID-19 sellout following Thursday’s debacle..
