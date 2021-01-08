As usual, Jim Cegielski (Page A5) does a brilliant job of crystalizing the thoughts of something that’s difficult to find these days — commentary with common sense, not partisanship. More on that in a minute …
His column was the first one that I read in support of the unlikely candidate who became president. It was under the headline, “Why not Trump?” We covered his amazing rally on the Coast together and came away feeling like revolution was in the air. “Happy Days are Here Again,” but with a leader running the country like a business, not FDR ushering in the first vestiges of modern socialism into our United States.
Trump delivered what he promised, too. From the greatest economy of the modern era to a vaccine for the virus that was ultimately his downfall, all of which happened at warp speed. What he didn’t have, though, was an antidote for his biggest problem — himself. He couldn’t get out of his own way. The ego that was big enough to make him run for president — and, yes, everyone who runs for president has to have an oversized ego, no matter how much they humble brag — was too big to make him do two things that would have made him a more effective elected leader: 1.) Defer to the expertise of others and 2.) STFU (Translation for family newspaper: Shut up).
Since Trump took office and his policies began working to boost business and lower unemployment for people of all races and genders, I’ve been tormented by one thought — What would the media report on if he would just stop tweeting and talking? They would be forced to report on his record. But he provided constant fodder for his detractors to divert from his success. Someone in the White House or a close associate of his had to know that. It’s obvious. And it’s just as obvious that he wouldn’t listen. What a shame.
Members of the Washington Press Corps who used to whisper complaints about the lack of access to President Obama should have been delighted to have a man who would stand there, answer their questions and verbally spar with them despite getting browbeaten by them daily. Maybe standing up and facing critics like a man is the wrong tact in this new era. Avoiding anyone but suck-up sycophants certainly was effective for the previous president and the incoming one.
It will be interesting to see how history remembers the Trump Era. He did nothing to help his legacy on the way out the door, which shouldn’t be a surprise. He was his own worst enemy for four years. Why should the last few days be any different? Instead of shooting himself in the foot, he pointed the barrel up this time.
When I saw the people storm the U.S. Capitol this week, it gave me the same sick feeling I had while watching private property, police cars and stations and other government buildings being burned, people being beaten for no reason during a spring and summer of “unrest” and “uprisings” and other euphemisms for savage behavior. Pundits and politicians finally found it sickening, too, after a spring and summer of rationalizing rioting and quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous line that “rioting is the voice of the unheard.”
That describes the 75 million Trump supporters to a “T.” In fact, that’s why they elected him. But the ruling class and the media elites still don’t seem to understand that, which is discouraging because it means no one in power learned anything from the election of a tell-it-like-it-is non-politician to the most powerful office in the land. They aren’t self-aware. They drummed on and on about the Russian hoax because they figured there had to be something afoot to explain his victory over the vastly more qualified Hillary Clinton. They just couldn’t face the irrefutable fact that she wasn’t elected because she was unlikeable and the American people didn’t like her.
The national media and Establishment politicians have been in cahoots ever since because they both see that their only way to have power, to stay relevant is with a brand of government I’ll call Socialist Lite (with a splash of capitalism for the chosen few, like big-tech billionaires). They felt like they cost her the election with the late report that she and her emails were under investigation by the FBI, so they spent the next four years trying to make it up to their partners in the Democratic Party, apologizing profusely for the uncommon sin of reporting what was actually happening. Watch how gushy the “reporting” is on the new administration this year. It will sound like parents praising their toddler for going to the potty alone.
As often happens in times of crisis, the voice that came to me while watching the chaos at the Capitol was that of Chris Rock. In a famous routine he did about the O.J. case, he talked about what it must’ve been like for the former football star, having to pay his ex-wife $25,000 per month alimony and watching Ron Goldman drive his Ferrari and live in the mansion he paid the mortgage on. “O.J. shouldn’t have killed her … but I understand,” the comedian said.
My thoughts exactly while watching those who climbed the walls, broke windows and stormed the halls of Congress. I don’t condone it, but I understand. The mainstream media “understood” it, too, when so many of our cities went up in smoke and pandemonium over the last several months at the hands of the disaffected who were, for some reason, not nearly as deplorable as Trump supporters. They don’t even bother to disguise their bias and double-standards any more.
There are too many examples and analogies to get into here. The bottom line is this: Anyone who believes their life is miserable because Donald Trump is in the White House is in for a rude awakening. In six months or a year, you’ll be the same miserable person with President Biden and/or President Harris in office. Remember that, and be honest with yourself when it comes time to evaluate.
Back to Jim’s column … Those of you on the far left and the far right can learn something from him. Trump hasn’t had a more ardent supporter than Jim over the years. But when his actions crossed the line, Jim called him out. He didn’t jump ship for reasons of personal power, like so many career politicians are doing since Trump is toxic and no longer beneficial to them. He did it because it’s right. If our country could only get back to seeing things that way … Happy days would truly be here again.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
