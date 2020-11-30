Humans were created to be social beings, communing with one another and forming bonds to share common interests and activities. The quality of our social lives can be one of the most important influences on our mental and physical health. One part of my job as a therapist is talking to people about social relationships and the role that other people play in their lives. Many times, especially in the current COVID climate, people feel very isolated and alone, reporting that they do not have many friends at all. This feeling can be especially challenging during the holiday season.
When we are in high school or in our early 20s, we think the number of friends that we have is the most important. This is highlighted by the use of social media and how many “followers” one can obtain. How popular we are is measured by how many “likes” we collect on our cute selfie profile picture. I hate to break it to you, but even with 60K followers on Snapchat or TikTok, you can still feel very alone. As we get older, we discover that it is not the quantity of friends that matter but rather the quality. I can say personally that, although I know a lot of people, I really only have a few very close personal friends.
Some friends are only meant be with us for a season. There are many reasons that friendships do not last. As we grow older, our core group of friends may change because we are transforming within ourselves. We grow up and our lives take different trajectories. College, marriage, kids, careers and some moves across the country. We get busy doing other things and common interests change. People we once thought were our “ride or die” become our “see you when I see you.” Some friendships are lost due to betrayal or loss of trust. Having close friends means we must be emotionally vulnerable to someone else, and when we have been hurt by others, it becomes difficult to place that trust in new people. It takes time to get to know someone to really be able to trust again. But if we fail to make the effort to have confidence in someone again, how can we expect our social life to thrive?
I can remember my Maw-Maw Ida saying, “You have to be a friend to have a friend.” When I think about the way that she exemplified friendship, I totally understand what she meant when she passed that wisdom on to others. She was the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life. She made it a regular practice to call her friends to check on them, to see if they needed anything if they were sick or would simply bake a pie for them because it was Friday. She would grow tomatoes every year, not because she especially loved tomatoes, but because she wanted to be able to give them away to her family and friends. She had everyone’s birthday marked on her calendar and would send real birthday cards every year without fail. She didn’t do those things with expectations of receiving anything in return. She reached out to people because she truly cared about them. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and there is no doubt why. It was because of the way that she made people feel. She made people feel important, appreciated and loved.
As the end of 2020 draws near, it is natural that we reflect and think about what we can do differently in the new year to make it a better one (not that this one would be hard to beat). I think that I want to be a better friend to those I care about. Even if we must continue to be socially distanced though physical space, we can make it a point to draw closer to one another emotionally. We need that right now. Our world is a big ugly mess if you look at it from a distance. We may want to zoom in a little closer and not focus so much on the big picture and the things going on globally. Make your circle a bit smaller and give special attention to the people around you. Send a text message to your friends just to say hi. Have an outdoor coffee and dessert friend date occasionally, just to catch up. Make a pie for your neighbor just because it is Friday. We need each other. If you want others to be the same for you, then be that kind of friend. If you want to have one, then be one.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
