If you want to know the greatness of America, just walk to the grocery store paper-products aisle and admire the toilet paper.
Say what?
Yes, toilet paper.
Take a stroll through Walmart or Kroger or Sam’s Club on any given day and stare in awe at the rows and rows of toilet paper. But do not try to figure out the toilet paper math unless a career in algebraic jargon is in the cards for you.
On a recent visit to Sam’s Club, I found the toilet paper aisle tucked deep in the back of the store. It was massive, with names that we all know — Charmin, Quilted Northern — and many we don’t know — 40-Grit Soft Paper.
Rule 1: If a brand has “soft” in its name, it is far from soft. Similarly with “strong” — strong paper is rough paper. Growing up in a family of six with one income, soft paper was only a pipe dream. For reasons of money and money alone, we opted for the classic John Wayne paper — rough, tough and don’t take crap off anyone!
Many people appreciate this type of paper. Their reasoning: I don’t want to have to change the roll every week.
Stop reading for one second. Walk into the bathroom, start your stopwatch and proceed to remove one roll of paper and replace it with another. In about half the time it takes to answer a final Jeopardy question, roll changed.
Don’t put the well-being of the sensitive area of your derriere in jeopardy because of being too lazy to spend 15 seconds changing the roll.
For years as a bachelor, I never had that problem. I didn’t use the roll. Instead, I just put the paper on the back of the toilet. Voila.
As a married man, though, I find myself replacing the rolls of paper. Some call it adulting, I call it being married.
Rule 2: The paper should be placed on the holder with the paper dangling from the front. Yes, I learned that through marriage as well. But if you don’t believe me, research the patent for the roll of toilet paper and one will find that the correct method is to have it dangle from the front.
But back to Sam’s.
I dismissed half of the aisle due to the sandpaper nature of the paper. At this point in my life, I will splurge on the soft paper.
Finding which paper is the best bargain, though, will be your trickiest endeavor of the day.
Every package of toilet paper ballyhoos how much extra the consumer will get. Of course, printing numbers on a package of paper looks nice, but does it make sense?
Consider a 32-roll package of Quilted Northern. A big “244” printed on the side is crossed out. Below it, a bigger “257” is printed, alerting consumers that there are 13 more sheets per roll. Is 244 the standard number of sheets on a roll of paper? Then again, does it really matter? How many people in America use one sheet anyway?
Most people, I would argue, employ two methods — wrapping the hand in at least four layers to give maximum coverage with little chance of a breach of paper, which would be a disaster, or the crumpler, who will begin with the wrap, then take the perfectly wrapped mound of paper and ball it up, again providing ample coverage and avoiding any disasters.
OK, great, 257 sheets per roll.
Below that is advertised “extra soft and strong.” I like that.
Below that is where the math gets tricky — 32 jumbo rolls equals 106 regular rolls. That equals 3.3 regular rolls in one jumbo roll. That would equal about 77.88 sheets per regular roll. I also find it odd that there is a decimal thrown in there. Wouldn’t it be easier, mathwise, to put 32 jumbo rolls equals 96 regular rolls?
Even more vexing is when you start looking at these regular rolls Quilted Northern is referring to. A regular roll of Quilted Northern, as advertised on the package, has … who knows? There are no single rolls available. In fact, according to the Quilted Northern website, there are no jumbo rolls available, either. The website advertises mega rolls, which are equal to four regular rolls, which is equal to 3.3 jumbo rolls but do not exist.
On the front of the jumbo package in huge letters reads: “Save $10.” I like the sound of that. Oh, hell, an asterisk. *At Sam’s compared to buying an equal amount of Quilted Northern Ultra Soft and Strong 12 double rolls at an MSRP of $7.99.
Wait a minute, why does it refer to “double rolls” on a package of “jumbo” rolls? If jumbo and double are the same, and there are 77.88 sheets on a double roll, wouldn’t I be comparing my 257 sheets — up from 244 — to the 155.76 sheets I would have in a double roll? Certainly a double roll is two singles, no?
And what about Charmin advertising its Giant rolls? Oh, lord, which is bigger, giant or jumbo? Jumbo is defined as “a very large person or thing,” while giant is defined as “of very great size or force.” Very large or very great? Charmin’s giant rolls have 200 sheets per roll, while the Quilted Northern had 257. Well, at least we solved that equation.
I opted for the Quilted Northern Jumbo/Double rolls in order to save the mythical $10. “Quilted” has a lovely ring to it, especially when dealing with the hind end. Northern gives off the mental image of cool and crisp. A soft, cool roll of paper. Bathroom bliss.
Flip to the underside, though, and one will find that Quilted Northern is produced and distributed in that classic Yankee city of … Atlanta, Ga.
Oh, these sneaky marketing folks.
I now have 31 1/2 jumbo rolls, which should have retailed at about $24, according to the asterisk on the front, taking into account the $10 savings, and I should have paid $14. A check of my Sam’s receipt showed that I paid $18.
Oh, well, it sure is better than the “soft” John Wayne paper. And it certainly is better than using poison ivy, dried underbrush or nothing at all. In many parts of this world, those are your options.
So the next time you hear someone decry America, offer them the above words of toilet-paper wisdom and realize how fortunate we all are to live in America.
Happy wiping!
