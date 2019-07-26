On Monday, I was trying to make my way from my home in North Laurel to the Leader-Call office in downtown Laurel. This is a drive that should be a painlessly straight shot down University to 7th Avenue, a quick cutover to 5th Avenue, and I’m at the back door of the office in 5 to 7 minutes.
Well, as we all know, road repairs in Laurel have turned the entire city into the urban version of a cornfield maze. On this particular day, I started down University, avoiding the one spot on the road that continuously washes out, only to be haphazardly “repaired” for a day or two before it washes out again. Regular University Avenue travelers will know exactly where I’m talking about because, like me, I’m sure they have all knocked their cars out of alignment thinking that the previous day’s repairs had stuck, when they obviously didn’t … they never, ever do.
After stunt driving around the obstacle on University, I reached Audubon/7th Avenue, where I was greeted with a sign reading “Flagman ahead.” The flagman waved me partway down 7th before I, along with a couple of cars in front of me, came across some construction we couldn’t get around. It doesn’t seem to matter what street you take in Laurel right now, you are going to come across some construction or obstacle that you can’t get around.
The two cars in front of me both chose to turn left. Hoping that they knew something I didn’t, I decided to follow them. We all got to 5th Avenue hoping to make a right toward downtown, only to find that it was blocked off, so we continued on. I followed our tiny convoy to what I believe is 3rd Avenue, where we all made a right. We went a good five or six blocks before trying to cut back over to 5th Avenue, which we could only go a block on before running into another barrier.
We all turned right. My compatriots, whom I was starting to feel a real connection with, as we had become bonded over our plight to find our way out of the maze of construction, decided to keep heading toward 16th Avenue. I knew that, eventually, I was going to have to cut the apron strings and break out on my own. I bravely decided to go it alone and I made a left onto 6th Avenue.
There, I ran smack dab into a large construction vehicle, but it was moving. I followed it two blocks and decided to head left and back to 5th Avenue. As I turned by the museum, I saw a clearing. With only a block to go, I finally saw that I had a straight shot into downtown Laurel. As I eased past City Hall, I beamed with pride as I had miraculously survived the City of Laurel pothole/barrier/construction gauntlet, and I had done so in the record time of only 22-1/2 minutes. Hooray for me.
It’s pretty shameful that the same city that is featured on a popular HGTV show about home repair and renovation is in such a sad state of disrepair. But really, who is responsible for this mess that we find ourselves in? The answer is generations of elected officials.
Our roads, bridges and drainage didn’t get this bad overnight. This is literally decades of neglect. Decades of kicking the can down the road, waiting for the next Mayor and City Council to do something about the ticking time bomb that no one else wanted to deal with because, I guess, they had better things to spend our tax dollars on.
But what is more important than the infrastructure of our city (and yes, our county as well, which is experiencing a lot of the same problems)? The very top priority of our local politicians should always be using our tax dollars to make sure roads and bridges are maintained. In order for the local economy to boom, people have to get to work and they have to get back home, they have to go shopping for groceries and clothes and they have to be able to get to restaurants, stores and other businesses. There shouldn’t have ever been anything more important to the last three mayors, last 20 years of city council members and the last 20 years of supervisors. All these people failed us.
We’ve had mayors, council members and supervisors who served for decades, kept getting re-elected, and were never held accountable for how they were spending our tax dollars.
The country primaries are coming up in the next week and a half, and before you go to your polling place, it’s important that you really know how each candidate plans on spending your money. Don’t let them tell you that there isn’t enough money to pay for infrastructure without a tax increase. There is. They simply need to make roads and bridges the priority. It always should have been in the first place.
But Jones County voters face more of a conundrum than usual on Aug. 6. If you simply go to the polling place with the idea that you want to clean house of the incumbents, you could unknowingly be voting for a huge tax increase. This is an election in which current sheriff Alex Hodge is trying to stack the deck on the Board of Supervisors so that he can push a huge $1.7 million increase down the throats of taxpayers.
That’s where we come in to help. Our election guide, which comes out on Tuesday, contains the answers to questions we’ve posed to each candidate and should help guide you. Be wary of any candidate who refused or failed to participate, such as Beat 2 Candidate Michael Phillips. He’s most likely one of the sheriff’s hand-picked puppets … but no matter, if he isn’t willing to answer questions from the only local media who will hold politicians accountable before he is elected, he certainly shouldn’t be trusted to hold public office.
But also, carefully read the answers that all of the candidates give. We asked every supervisor candidate where they stand on the huge increase the sheriff wants and if they don’t outright, 100 percent reject it, then reject them. Unless, of course, you want to pay a lot more in taxes. If the sheriff candidates who participated say they can work effectively within the current budget, then why should supervisor candidates be willing to increase that budget?
In order to avoid the problems that both the city, county (and country) are now facing, we must hold our elected officials accountable. We must demand they keep their promises or vote them out as soon as possible. But during this particular election, you must be very careful that you don’t vote out an incumbent only to put in a candidate who is there for the sole purpose of being a rubber stamp for a huge, Alex Hodge-based tax increase and anything else this out-of-control sheriff wants.
There has never been an election year quite like this one in Jones County. Please use Tuesday’s voter guide wisely. The future of this entire county depends on it.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.