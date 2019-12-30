As we end another year of the Trump presidency, let’s take account of how we got here.
By late spring of 2016, the campaign for president had become a horse race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. The Democratic National Committee had preordained a Clinton nomination, but nothing was preordained on the Republican side. Out of all the candidates on that side, Trump was the only non-Establishment candidate who literally threatened the status quo in Washington.
As a counterpuncher, Trump lashed out at anyone and everyone who criticized him. He was the bear in the blood sport of bear-baiting. Everyone in the political and media Establishment, including his political opponents, attacked him continually. His counterpunches became headlines that painted him with his own brush as an arrogant brute devoid of any moral principles or worth. “Destroy the bad old bear!”
Then, something changed. Trump began to attract support from grassroots Americans who had themselves been bear-baited and dismissed as the dregs of society, those simple-minded folk who clung to their Bibles and guns. Clinton had called Trump’s supporters irredeemable deplorables, inciting masses of common citizens to rise up against Washington’s royals. The masses began rooting for the bear!
Of course, Clinton and the DNC had done due diligence by funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to former British Intelligence Agent Christopher Steele to coauthor the fictional Steele dossier with his Russian counterparts. Knowing information in the dossier was questionable at best, Obama’s law enforcement and intelligence leaders, along with other senior advisers, colluded to use the dossier as a weapon against Trump’s campaign. They all worked in concert to guarantee a Clinton victory.
The brightest political minds in the political and media Establishment threw everything they had at Trump. They didn’t sense a groundswell of support from all the deplorables that fall. On Nov. 9, 2016, the Establishment began quaking violently, convulsively and uncontrollably, and it hasn’t stopped trembling with rage since. Against all odds, the bear had beaten the baiters and the masses cheered the defeat of their self-righteous royal oppressors!
Sadly, those at the highest levels in law enforcement and intelligence agencies and across the political and media Establishment continued to subvert Trump by plotting to overthrow his presidency. On Jan. 5, 2017, President Obama called a meeting with James Comey, Susan Rice, Sally Yates and Joe Biden. According to an email Rice sent to herself commemorating that meeting, “From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming (Trump) team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”
A few days later Comey briefed Trump about the Russian dossier, but withheld the facts that Trump and his campaign had been and were still under investigation, that the FBI had an inside source within the campaign and that a campaign associate had been under surveillance via a FISA court warrant for months. Then, someone leaked the dossier to the press.
Now, three years later, here we are under a cloud of impeachment. Bitter hatred and self-righteous anger from the political and media Establishment have not abated. The bear has continued fighting his attackers amid charges he’s mortally and irredeemably immoral. Bear-baiting will continue.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
