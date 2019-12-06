While on a family vacation this past October, my daughter Alison and her husband Jonathan surprised us by announcing that they were expecting their first child and our first grandchild. I’ve been quite giddy with excitement ever since.
On Thanksgiving, I learned, via FaceTime, that the impending bundle of joy was going to be a girl. I purposely took in the gender reveal via FaceTime instead of in person after hearing about the 56-year-old (exactly my age) expectant grandmother who was tragically killed by a flying piece of pink or blue debris from a pipe bomb that an overly enthusiastic Iowa couple used to announce the gender of their child. What a horrible story that poor child will learn someday.
If you haven’t been paying attention, you may not know that gender-reveal parties are not only a big deal now but a lot of them are simply over-the-top insane. For example, at a party in Louisiana, an expectant dad used a blue goo-infused melon and the mouth of a live gator to let his friends and family know that he was gong to have a boy. Two years ago, a gender-reveal explosion got out of control and burned 47,000 acres and caused $8 million in damage in Arizona. And, just last month, a plane crashed in Texas immediately after dropping 350 gallons of pink water at another gender-reveal party in which the expectant parents went just a tad overboard.
With all that on my mind, I wasn’t going anywhere near Winston-Salem, where I could be taken out by pipe bomb, have a plane land on me or have an alligator mistake my head as a goo-filled melon. As it turns out, unless there would have been a terrible mishap with a cake knife, I was reasonably safe as my daughter’s gender reveal consisted of nothing more than cutting open a cake to reveal a pink middle.
A couple of days before the big gender reveal cake cutting, the very first photos of the baby were sent to me via my phone. The first image I received was a 3-D shot from inside the womb, which revealed that my granddaughter is going to be a superhero. I’m not kidding. She looks exactly like the Fantastic Four’s “The Thing.” Just in case you don’t know how cool this is, “The Thing” is a monstrous, orange, rock-like humanoid that possesses superhuman strength and durability. I’m already planning out my granddaughter’s roller derby career.
Now, I’m going to admit that it is possible that my new grandbaby simply isn’t all that photogenic, because in a two-dimensional image my daughter sent me, the baby looked more like a very scary dog-headed skeleton.
Dog-faced superhero or not, I couldn’t be more excited about the impending birth of my first grandchild. I’ve already started spoiling the kid and her arrival isn’t set to take place until April.
When my son-in-law asked for Alison’s hand in marriage, I told him “yes” as long as he raises my grandchildren as full-fledged St. Louis Cardinal fans. Not being much of a baseball fan, he gladly accepted the deal. But, just to be on the safe side, I have already sent three Cardinal infant outfits, along with a Cardinal pacifier, Cardinal bib, Cardinal baby bottle and a Cardinal Teddy Bear. And I’m just getting started. By the time the baby is born, I fully expect that she will have her own luxury box at Busch Stadium, as well as her own team of Clydesdales.
I think the reason I can hardly contain my excitement at becoming a grandfather is because it’s kind of a rarity in my family. One of my grandfathers died before I was born and the other died when I was 5 years old. Also, my own father never got to be a grandfather, as he passed before any of my siblings or I had our children.
One of the biggest decisions that new grandparents have is what they are going to be called. My father called his grandfather “Dziadzia,” which is officially pronounced “Jah-jah,” but my father and his siblings used to say it as “Jah-gee.”
“Dziadzia” is literally the Polish name for “grandpa.” I thought about using “Jah-gee” as my grandfather name, but decided against it because it sounds too much like “Zsa-Zsi,” which is my older daughter Emily’s nickname. Ironically, Alison gave Emily this odd nickname when she was a toddler because she couldn’t pronounce “Emily.” I still use Alison’s toddler nickname for Emily to this very day for no other reason than it’s fun.
For reasons that I never found out, we called my grandfather on my dad’s side “Pop-Pop.” And, even though they never had the chance to meet him, my kids refer to my own dad as “Pop-Pop.” I decided that not only would I continue the tradition of being a “Pop-Pop,” but I would also try to stick around long enough so that my grandkids actually had the chance to know their “Pop-Pop.”
I tried to sell “Old Gammy” off as the name for the new baby’s grandmother, much to the delight of Zsa-Zsi but not so much the new grandmother, who threatened to give me an unscheduled colonoscopy with no anesthesia if I continued to pursue it. I decided to back off and let her come up with her own grandmotherly name, but I’m pretty sure it won’t be anything as classy as “Old Gammy.”
I’m going to apologize in advance for the number of baby columns I end up writing in 2020. Not only will my first grandchild be arriving this spring, but we are also expecting the arrival of the second royal office baby. That’s right. Come March, Prince Kirby will be joined by a little princess.
Kirby was the first baby I’d ever met who literally never cried and smiled every time he looked at you. He was and still is the most precious kid you’ll ever meet. We’re hoping that parents Lakyn and Colby can pull off another miracle baby and, if they do, they should be given the responsibility of repopulating the world. However, if instead, things end up evening out, then the latest royal office baby could be a girl version of Chucky the doll.
Either way, between Lakyn’s wonderful Lifestyles column and this baby-loving future “Pop-Pop,” I’m sure we will be keeping you up-to-date on all of the infant action.
Babies Rock! Well they suck too, but let’s go with Babies Rock!
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.