Read more, react less
Writing a weekly column is hard. Writing a column about the woes of writing a weekly column is boring. Still, every columnist does it at some point.
A blinking cursor, a blank screen, a ticking clock and a looming deadline cause a kind of pressure that isn’t recommended for those who are prone to panic attacks or lapses in judgment. Something that pops in your mind for a split-second can wind up on a page forever. That reality remains ingrained in the mind of anyone who has done this for decades. (Too bad so many folks who post every thought or deed on the interwebs don’t have a similar awareness.)
Still, all of us file a clunker from time to time, on topics ranging from what we’d do as dictator for a day to lost loves. I plead guilty on both counts, your honor, but with an explanation on the latter: I have lived in small Mississippi communities all of my life, so I know good and well what folks say about men my age who aren’t married or dating. That’s why, every once in a while, I just have to write about an old girlfriend who got away so I don’t get labeled as gay (not that there’s anything wrong with that!). As I wrote many years ago, this divorced dad put romance on hold to focus on raising his child. I just have to put out occasional reminders so maybe I can get back in the game (YIKES!) after said child turns 18 this fall. The thought of that is more intimidating than walking into a room filled with the last 50 people who wrote something nasty about me and/or the paper on Facebook — if the trolls ever leave their caves, that is.
This column could be one of those clunkers. It’s certainly starting that way. A wise old newspaperman told me years ago that columns take on a life of their own, often meandering in unexpected directions. That happens to me all of the time. I have a tendency to get lost going down rabbit trails while talking, and that can happen with columns, too, even though I’m usually a little bit better at reeling it in here than in real life, especially if I’ve had a couple of toddies. Like this one time I was in Kentucky trying all kinds of top-shelf bourbons that this super-cool bartender was giving me and … Wait! Back on point!
Last week, the topic I had in mind was how victimization has become the most valuable currency in our sad society. But en route to that destination, I detoured down the path of privilege, which led to a similar place but didn’t make the intended point.
In the victim culture, it’s considered mean-spirited to offer real talk and practical solutions. Confident, capable people can’t portray themselves as victims, so they have no power or standing in this society. We have created a generation like that and another one is well on its way.
The impetus for that topic was the proliferation of posts regarding the crisis du jour on Facebook — that powerful tool for social change where billions of people single-mindedly focus on one concern or outrage ... until a few hours later, when there’s another concern or outrage … all from the comfort of their couch.
On that particular day, practically every post was about a high-profile incident in Jackson, where a student from Murrah High School committed suicide by jumping off an I-55 overpass. A tragic situation, no doubt.
But all of the people who were reflexively compelled to post their thoughts — as they seem to do with almost every issue, regardless of their knowledge — had practically the same mindless response. They pleaded with people to “be kind to one another” to prevent such tragedies because “you never know what other people are going through.”
Their platitudes were about as helpful as their prayer hands and teardrop emojis.
If they truly wanted to be helpful, they would put the blame where it belongs: On the person who made the decision. Or perhaps even cliché-spewing spawn on social media.
Asking bullies to stop and be nice as a means of preventing teen and preteen suicide sounds loving and kind, but it’s akin to asking meth-heads to stop stealing stuff to sell in order to buy drugs, then leaving your doors unlocked.
You can’t stop the unkindness of other people; you can only control your reaction to them. Teach that to your children. Do that yourself. Deal with what you have power over. That’s not cold. That’s pragmatic, potentially life-saving advice.
But saying that out loud is “victim-shaming” and lets the “bad people” off the hook, the social-mediasphere will say. I can just see the rants rife with misused and misspelled words right now.
Maybe my way does sound mean, but let me make my point with a simple question: Has your way made things better?
In the decade-plus since social media became the dominant form of communication in our society and all of these unwritten rules of decorum were instituted, teen suicides and overdose deaths definitely haven’t decreased. What has happened, though, is that we’ve been conditioned to call all of the people who commit these willful acts “sick” to rationalize their deadly deeds, deifying them and demonizing anyone or anything that “caused them to do it.”
That’s what’s really sick, because it does nothing to make things better. It’s only a means to make more villains. And more victims.
Oh, well. In this warped era, it’s better to have a rising death toll than to hurt a disenfranchised person’s feelings.
A premium has been placed on being nice and tolerant of all things not conservative, even at the expense of effectiveness. But kowtowing to the woke doesn’t work. That’s never been more evident than at this moment in American history. We’re all suffering because of that mindset, paying a high price — literally and figuratively — as we become victims together.
Wake up, America. And grow up.
