It has been a hard year, hasn’t it? We all know it, and we all feel it. It has been a common theme in my office lately. Everyone is tired. I know that I have probably written on this subject before, but I think it is a topic that is especially relevant today.
A particular word that I hear a lot lately is “weary.” What does this mean exactly? Merriam-Webster describes the word weary as being exhausted in strength, endurance, vigor or freshness. I can relate to that, and I bet you can too. We all grow tired at some point in time, but this season of 2020 has been a little extra exhausting, for many reasons.
In talking about the feeling of emotional heaviness with my clients, I came to realize that what we are feeling is more than just an emotion or a sense of being drained. What we are feeling is also a physiological reaction that our brain is experiencing based on the things going on around us.
I will try to explain. Our brain is wired to protect us. We feel pain, our brain tells us to remove the stimulus that is causing pain. We feel sadness, chemicals in the brain tell us to cry. When we sense danger, our brain tells us to react so that we are safe. For instance, if we are driving along 16th Avenue and the car in front of us slams on brakes, we have an automatic reaction that looks like this: First, we draw a deep breath in — you know that sound you make when you get scared (sometimes it’s a cuss word). Then our hands grip the wheel, and our foot automatically removes itself from the gas pedal to the brake pedal. You feel the tingle of the adrenaline rush to your face, and only after you come to a complete stop do you realize what has happened, and you are safe. You can breathe again and relax.
That initial feeling of danger engages the fight-or-flight response, which is part of our body’s sympathetic nervous system. The sympathetic nervous system then stimulates the adrenal glands, which trigger the release of catecholamines, namely adrenaline and noradrenaline. When this happens, our bodies experience an increase in heart rate, blood pressure and breathing rate. After the threat is gone, it takes between 20 to 60 minutes for the body to return to its pre-arousal levels. But what happens when the threat is constant and does not go away?
Since March of this year we have been repetitively bombarded with the message that danger is looming. Like a dark, scary monster just waiting to jump on us. Everywhere we go, we are told we must wear a mask, stay away from people or we will become very sick and perhaps die. Stay cautious, stay aware, be afraid. Every time we peruse social media, we see more stories of doom. When our governor speaks with Dr. Dobbs during a press conference, we are warned that things are very dangerous and it may get worse before it gets better. Be aware. We are constantly wondering what will happen next.
It occurred to me that this sense of weariness is being felt because our brains are simply doing what they are designed to do. We are being told we are in danger, so naturally our fight-or-flight response is activated. Adrenaline is constantly being poured into the receptors in our brain and our bodies are reacting, as is the normal thing to do in a treacherous situation. The problem is that this brain system is repeatedly being activated day after day after day. We are never truly returning to the pre-arousal levels of Dec. 31, 2019.
No wonder we are all exhausted. Our brains are in overdrive. When we are tired, we are naturally a bit more irritable and sensitive than usual. We are tense. We find ourselves taking offense to things that may not have bothered us as much before. People rub us the wrong way now, when we could tolerate them before.
We aren’t sleeping as well because our brains can’t rest or relax. That only compounds the problem. Not only am I concerned about society’s physical well-being as it relates to COVID-19, but I wonder what the longer lasting effects on our mental health will be if we continue to remain engaged in a constant state of fight-or-flight for an extended period of time.
It is imperative that each one of us finds a sense of normalcy in this chaos. Be aware of what your body and brain are telling you and do what you can to slow your breathing so that your mind can rest. If you understand what your body is telling you, it is easier to control the reaction. One way to do this is to mentally “check out” when you can. There are hundreds of mindfulness or relaxation apps that you can download to your phone, designed to help you center yourself on the here-and-now, not what danger may be coming. Engage in that hobby that you love, and do it regularly. Go on walks and think about your blessings.
Understand that it is OK to feel weary right now, for we all do to some extent. But we can’t stop. We must continue to run the race that has been set before us. Let’s all try to relax, be aware, but not be afraid and help each other along this road that we are on. If you concentrate on the peril that may be among us, you will never truly rest.
•
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.