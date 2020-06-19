“Defund the police” has become the wacky rallying cry for left-wing anarchists who now absolutely control the Democrat party. As many of you know, I’ve had my problems with certain law enforcement officers here in Jones County. Y’all might remember a recent longtime sheriff who let his power go to his head and attempted a hostile takeover of the Board of Supervisors, the Emergency Operations Center, the Jones County School District and even the media, all while attempting to hose taxpayers out of millions of dollars.
We took a lot of heat for our criticism of the shiny-headed sheriff. I even had one local businessman march into the office so that he could make a big display out of canceling his advertising and subscription, while screaming that I was abusing my power trying to sway an election.
I’m not holding my breath, but that man plus a lot of other Facebook critics owe me an apology and, if I had a hand in swaying the election, they should be thanking me. Not only did I save taxpayers a lot of money, but we put an end to some shabby law-enforcement practices.
As we continue to report on felons who Judge Dal Williamson is having to set free because the old sheriff never got around to serving them with indictments, the new working sheriff, Joe Berlin, and his second in command, Mitch Sumrall, are doing a great job keeping us safe and keeping the department running within the budget.
Not only that, but Berlin is approachable and kind, just like Andy Taylor, whom I once compared him to. But the most important difference between Berlin/Sumrall versus Hodge/Tedford, outside of pure arrogance, is leadership. Hodge led through intimidation. If you didn’t agree with him, he would get on Facebook and blast you. He’d delete anything he deemed as criticism toward him or the department. And he would never apologize for a mistake (see Lyon Ranch Road raid). It was that kind of disrespect for the county’s residents he was supposed to be serving that made many of his deputies arrogant enough to get on social media and call the majority of residents a bunch of idiots because we thought it was time for change.
While Hodge had no problem with his staff shooting from the hip on social media, insulting the people who paid their salary, Berlin, on the other hand, was lightning-quick to relieve an employee of his duties after he posted what many would call an insensitive remark over the murder of George Floyd. If Berlin had not acted in the timely manner he had, there is no doubt that we would have had the same situation here in Jones County that Petal suffered through because of its mayor’s dumb remarks.
Berlin, Sumrall and the entire Jones County Sheriff’s Department deserve a lot of credit for accomplishing exactly what they set out to do. They do quality police work, protect the citizenry, treat everyone fairly and equally regardless of color or socioeconomic status, and they do it within the budget deemed appropriate by the Jones County Board of Supervisors. That is all anyone can ask of law enforcement, and they should be applauded.
Jones County is very lucky right now, because Chief Tommy Cox has done an equally fine job of community-based policing for the City of Laurel. Again, it is about leadership and respect. Cox has been quoted in this newspaper as saying, “We love for people in the community to have positive experiences with the police department,” and his actions back up his words.
I’ve had the pleasure of serving with Chief Cox on the Board of the Salvation Army, an organization that exists for one reason only — to help those in the community who are less fortunate. Like Berlin, Cox is kind, caring and invested in serving the community. And, most importantly, he leads his department by example.
I say all this not to suck up to the JCSD or the LPD, as we will be the first to call either out on their mistakes — including any incidents of racism or police brutality — but instead to say that leadership is the key to good policing. The call to defund or disband the Minneapolis (or any other) police department is insane. Society cannot exist without law and order. I wish the entire police department of one of these liberal cities would stage a walkout so that those calling for this lunacy would be given an instant taste of the lawlessness and anarchy that would ensue. People would immediately flee the cities, as they would fear for their lives and property as the criminal element moves in and takes over. It’s what the lunatics deserve.
Are there bad cops? Absolutely. Just like there are bad people in every profession. Is there systematic racism in most police forces? Absolutely not. However, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s reform bill in which chokeholds are outlawed and there is better policing of the police is a fair and balanced solution to the concerns raised by many law-abiding citizens who want change but not anarchy.
Remember, the same people who want to defund the police, also want to release criminals from jail, provide sanctuary cities for criminals, eliminate bail and allow petty theft to happen without penalty. What a fun world that would be for law-abiding citizens, which most of us are regardless of color.
Whereas defunding the police is insanity, replacing the leadership at problem departments and installing better training for all police is a step forward. I am a firm believer that police should be trained to respect the people they serve and they should treat everyone equally no matter their color, creed, religion or socioeconomic status.
But it all starts with leadership. Leadership must demand that officers respect the citizenry. There is no need to exert physical or verbal abuse on anyone in handcuffs. Once a suspect is subdued, even if he was violent, it’s over. Good officers should stop protecting bad officers and they should be encouraged to report bad behavior to their superiors.
And while I’m on the topic, stop treating good citizens like they are hardened criminals over simple traffic violations. I once had a local officer scream at me for a traffic violation that I didn’t even know was a violation. You would have thought I had just murdered this officer’s dog the way I was berated — that is, until he ran my license and realized who I was. Then he sent another officer he was with to the car to quietly hand me my ticket and tell me to have a good day. If you want people to respect the police, then respect the citizens you serve and vice versa.
We need the police. Civil society can’t function without them. We also need good leaders over every police department who demand that their officers act professionally. Quite frankly, we need more Tommy Coxes and Joe Berlins in this world. I’d be willing to bet that if one of these gentlemen had been running the Minneapolis police department, Derek Chauvin would have been sent packing long before getting the chance to murder George Floyd.
Jones County is lucky to have them. Thank them. Thank them every chance you get.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
