The new decade and Joe Berlin’s first term as sheriff sure did get started with a bang. Lots of them. But the good guys are winning, praise God … and I’m actually getting to be there and tell our readers about it!
After 18 months of having our coverage cuffed by the hierarchy at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, it feels great to be able to do my job the right way again. No more sneaking around with inside sources just to report on the basics. What a relief. And what a breath of fresh air Berlin is. He isn’t full of himself. He just acts like an average Joe, sincerely giving credit to his team while working as a hands-on sheriff — even before he was actually sheriff.
Berlin made a phone call to James Cory Gilbert’s wife that ultimately led to Gilbert’s arrest a few hours after he left the scene of a head-on collision near Soso that critically injured South Jones Elementary math teacher Mashayla Harper and killed her unborn baby. It would be a tragedy regardless of the circumstances, but the fact that she was returning from her first baby shower at the time of the crash makes it even more heartbreaking. Condolences have come from around the world to them as she fights for her life at Forrest General.
As a side note, the hunter whom the victim’s father thanked for coming to his daughter’s aid turned out to be County Attorney Brad Thompson. He found Harper in the roadway and likely saved her life. Brad is a former Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, so he didn’t panic. He knew what to do.
That tragedy gave the community a glimpse of what kind of sheriff Berlin will be. It was about 18 hours before he officially took office … But after learning whose abandoned pickup it was, Berlin made a call to the suspect’s wife, explained the seriousness of the situation and why he should turn himself in. Gilbert was in custody shortly thereafter.
There was no protracted manhunt, no deep-into-the-night search that prevented personnel from working other calls, and no extra worry for Harper’s family, wondering if the person who turned their lives upside down would face justice.
The same can’t be said for Roscoe Keyes. He took a shot at Deputy Matt Bailey during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day, and he was on the run for almost a week, taking up a disproportionate amount of the department’s time during the already-tumultuous transition.
When I pulled up at the JCSD Training Center just after midnight Monday, as Berlin officially took office, a couple of deputies tore out of the parking lot to a report of a Keyes sighting on 84 West. There was no rest until he was in custody.
Keyes was in cuffs 39 hours after Berlin became sheriff. That sent a powerful message. But what sent an even stronger message was Berlin’s response to that fact. He immediately pointed out that U.S. Marshals found Keyes and that the JCSD was only there in a support role. U.S. Marshals, in turn, said they couldn’t have done it without the JCSD. And those weren’t just cursory compliments or typical bureaucratic B.S. It was 100 percent accurate.
U.S. Marshals are relentless fugitive hunters, and they have technology and resources to track them down. The JCSD had personnel and tools — including an armored vehicle (which we’ve always been supportive of) — to provide a show of force that was impressive and impenetrable.
Criminal sympathizers and/or race-baiters criticized Berlin for letting property/business owner Grady Payne put his finger in Keyes’ face and cuss him, warning that he’d be shot if he ever came back. They saw an older white man “threatening” a young black man. Never mind that, by law, Payne could have legally killed Keyes if he’d caught him first.
People with common sense saw a frustrated taxpayer who just watched a $15,000 building that was home to his granddaughter and her two kids get destroyed because a surrounded criminal was too stubborn to surrender. (If you’re in the market for a storage shed, go to Payne Portable Buildings to show your support.) It was the heat of the moment.
As a veteran law enforcement official from another agency said, “That’s probably the only satisfaction that Grady Payne is going to get.” Considering that the Parole Board released Keyes after he was in prison for about two years of a 15-year sentence, that’s probably true.
Only a handful of people who feel complimentary will take to social media, but every complainer will. All of us at the paper understand Berlin’s frustration, but every time I’ve responded to critics, I’ve regretted it. It never makes things better. Here’s an important rule for all social media: DON’T FEED THE TROLLS. I have to remind myself of that constantly. Berlin should follow that advice, too. His predecessor was caught up in the Facebook world, and look where that got him.
Thoughtful people read newspapers and vote. Keyboard warriors are reactionary grenade-throwers. The latter aren’t participating in the system nor paying taxes. Ignore them.
Race-baiters, remember this: Berlin wasn’t on the clock when he helped catch a white man who had struck a black woman and killed her baby. He also avoided any primitive instinct to rough up Roscoe, despite the fact that he shot at one of his deputies and tied them up for many manhours. For those commenting what a great guy Keyes is, Berlin said, “You may be the nicest guy in the world, but when you put meth in your body, it turns you into a monster.”
Berlin won as an Independent, following his instincts to prove he’s not a politician. He should continue with that approach. Do the right thing and the politics will work out. If not, you’ll still have the peace of mind that comes from doing what’s right.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.