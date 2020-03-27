In my 56 years, I can honestly say that I can only remember three completely life-altering events and, oddly enough, the first one didn’t occur until I was 38 years old. That one took place on Sept. 11, 2001. That day, we all watched together as our once tranquil lifestyle was forever altered by radical Muslim terrorists. It is not only one of the worst days in American history, but it completely changed the fabric of our society with the effects still evident close to two decades later.
The next life-altering event took place a mere four years later when a hurricane named Katrina decided to decimate most of South Mississippi. Katrina doesn’t match up to the scope of 9/11 because it didn’t effect the entire country, but if you are like me and watched trees falling on your neighbors’ houses, the “Storm of the Century” left an impression on you that will last a lifetime. Not only that, but some 15 years later, I am still the proud owner of a large slab of beach-front concrete in Long Beach, where a condo complex once stood. So, yeah, that one is still affecting me.
And, of course, we are smack dab in the middle of the latest mind-boggling event that has occurred during my lifetime: The Chinese coronavirus. (For those of you who think I’m a racist for calling it the Chinese coronavirus…well, you are a complete idiot and don’t have a clue what racism actually is.)
OK, to be fair, there was one other earth-shattering event that occurred during my lifetime: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. However, I was only 2 months and 22 days old when our 35th president was gunned down either by a lone gunman named Lee Harvey Oswald or by multiple gunmen who were hired by the mafia, Cuba, the CIA, the Soviets or any combination of the aforementioned.
I guess I was pretty lucky to have gone from 2 months and 22 days old to 38 years old without any really big earth-shattering or life-altering events occurring. The 1970s, ’80s and ’90s were all void of Pearl Harbors, Great Depressions, Civil Wars, Revolutions or Black Plagues. Oh, there was Watergate, the Challenger explosion and Bill Clinton getting caught with his pants down, but nothing life-altering.
But now here we are, in March 2020 and we are all smack dab in the middle of something like none of us have ever experienced … a global medical pandemic. It is a crisis like we have never seen before. It is exactly like a zombie apocalypse, except instead of spending our time crushing the skulls of the walking dead, we are spending our time trying to avoid an invisible, microscopic parasite that can be just as deadly as those flesh-eating zombies.
But here is one thing that history should have taught us by now: The United States of America will win this latest fight and come out on the other side stronger and better than ever. We are a resilient people who overcame a much more powerful British army in the late 1700s. We did it again in the early 1800s. In the mid 1800s, we survived a Civil War in which the country was not only split apart but the deaths numbered more than 600,000 people. In the 1900s, we helped win a world war, survived the Great Depression, and then saved the world from Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. If we can take down Nazi Germany, we can certainly win the war against a pesky little microbe.
Like we have done for 244 years now, in times of struggle or tragedy we need to put aside our differences and bond together as one nation. This isn’t a time for political nonsense or taking shots at your neighbors. Both are happening and you can see it daily on the one weapon that seems to have the power to destroy the nation: Facebook.
People who are blaming this crisis on the president are using a worldwide pandemic to play partisan politics. This crisis wouldn’t be Barack Obama’s fault, Harry Truman’s fault or William Henry Harrison’s fault if it happened during their presidency, and it’s not Donald Trump’s fault either. The country wouldn’t have been better prepared for it under any of those presidents and the country wouldn’t have handled the crisis any differently, either. Anyone who is playing politics right now with this global pandemic is a disingenuous miscreant, who isn’t concerned with the best interest of the country.
But I’ve noticed something even more disturbing locally. We have a lot of people who seem to be preoccupied with criticizing, pointing fingers and making life more difficult than actually doing something to help. I’m going to use this one incident as an example but I could have used 50 different examples.
A group of local restaurant owners got together to try to figure out how they could try to survive in a world where it was suddenly no longer OK for people to congregate. In their quest to keep businesses alive they made the mistake of congregating themselves and a photo posted on Facebook seems to show them sitting too close to each other. They got blasted. They got blasted so badly the photo was removed, but it didn’t stop someone from sending it to me in the hopes that I would blast them as well.
But I have to ask everyone who slammed these people, where is your compassion? I know you are scared of the spread of COVID-19, but these people are scared of losing their livelihoods as well as catching a potentially deadly virus. And they’re people just like you and me struggling to get through a bad time in our history the best they know how.
As a small-business owner myself, I know how much blood, sweat, tears, time and your soul go into your business. The one thing that may be tougher than the virus is losing a business that you devoted your life to and count on to support your family.
People are suffering right now, so if you can’t say or do something nice for others in this time of crisis then just try staying quiet, at least until this passes. For now, let’s do our best to help each other. Take a break from the partisan politics and show compassion and kindness for your fellow man. History has shown that when we pull together as a nation we can overcome just about anything and we will overcome this too.
•
Publisher’s note: If there is a small business out there that needs to get a message to their customers, or the public in general and can’t afford to buy an ad right now, please let us know and we will help with that effort.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
