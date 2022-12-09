Read more, react less
The misuse and manipulation of language seems to be the topic my needle is stuck on the last few weeks. Of course, that’s a reference most of the offenders won’t relate to, which is fine because I don’t relate to them either.
A couple of my examples of misuse were admittedly just nitpicky errors that annoy me. But the manipulation of language for the purpose of pushing a political agenda — by denying reality — is at the root of what’s wrong with our country. And it goes way beyond the left’s commandment to call a single confused person “they,” thereby confusing the sane people — who still make up the majority. Maybe.
A simple difference in philosophy is now “Hate!”
Disagreeing with someone of color is “Racism!”
Questioning drag queen pole dances and story time for kids is “Homophobic!”
Suggesting that the medical community pump the brakes before mutilating the genitals or breasts based on the whims of a child is “Transphobic!”
And the word “tolerant” applies only to those who are receptive to viewpoints most reasonable people would consider radical, but not those with conservative or common-sense values. Why? Because they represent “Hate!” and “Racism!” and “Homophobia!” and “Transphobia!”
There are so many examples, but to bottom-line it — language had to change to reflect the changing times. This era’s protesters and rabble-rousers wield their power through the written word, via the cesspool that is social media, so they have to catch the attention of others by matching the shrillness of the shrieks that erstwhile radicals had to use in the village square. Those words brand the suspect to the masses in milliseconds. It’s instant trial by public pillory, and there is no appeal process. That’s why politicians, entertainers and companies play along. Or they pay dearly.
The Associated Press has been doing linguistic gymnastics for years now, making periodic updates to the AP Stylebook, which is known as a bible for journalists. Not surprisingly, many of the more recent changes are a reaction to the cult of “wokeism.”
Perhaps the most confounding one to me — and one that I reject — is the upper case “B” in black when using the word to refer to race. What makes that objectionable to me is the fact that “w” in white remains lower case, which the sages at AP unashamedly explain: “White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color.” It’s just more proof of the power in proclaimed weakness, the victimization culture.
Most changes are subtle and inconsequential. For instance, when I started 30 years ago, “under way” was always two words and we were warned against using “hopefully” when the intended meaning is someone “is hopeful.”
Now, both of those have changed, as have plenty of others, I’m sure. The reason? Because journalists and others misused them so often, the Style-masters capitulated and decided to take what had for decades been wrong and make it right. Sound familiar? That’s the same thing too many of our most influential cultural and spiritual leaders have done, too.
When populism and popular culture are the guiding forces for people in leadership positions, bad policy often follows. There are a lot of examples, but the first casualty that comes to mind is college football. This is the most wonderful time of the year for that glorious sport, but the people in charge are ruining it. The populist push to pay student-athletes and grant them the freedom to break their commitments without any penalty whatsoever led to NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) payments and the transfer portal. It’s the Wild West, with a hip-hop soundtrack. There’s virtually no distinction between college and pro sports now, which is making the former almost as unwatchable as the latter. (More on that in my upcoming semi-annual Airing of Grievances column).
The NCAA isn’t ruining the country, but it’s a reflection of what is. Bowing to pressure from the loudest voices isn’t leadership. What if a coach listened to his hyped-up players and the drunk fans in the fourth quarter, leading by seven, fourth-and-3 from midfield with two minutes to go? He’s got to be the grownup in the room and order the punt amid the pleas and chants to “go for it, you wuss!”
The “voices” people in leadership positions are caving to these days, of course, are on social media. Getting pay for players became a topic for sports commentators who were kissing up to college athletes, then it quickly became a cause celebre. The tweets came in flocks from every corner. And now college football is flocked.
The drastic changes show that the NCAA itself doesn’t even believe its own long-running ad campaign, which shows former college athletes who have “gone pro” in something other than sports, highlighting doctors, engineers, scientists, architects, business owners ...
The “pay” college athletes receive in the form of a scholarship is more than adequate. If someone doesn’t make the most of that opportunity, that’s on him or her. But the Twitter- and TikTok-empowered entitlement generation “righted that wrong,” at least in their eyes. The fans and the viewers — you know, the people who foot the bills — have no voice, yet they continue to pay. Again, sound familiar? The analogies are all too obvious.
People have choices, and they should suffer the consequences or reap the rewards of those choices. It’s that simple. Too many people are trying to create a society where that doesn’t happen. And our country is suffering the consequences.
•
