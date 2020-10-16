Warning: The words that follow are from the perspective of someone who is rapidly becoming an old fart …
Here’s a general observation from someone who’s spent a half-century on this planet and has been watching things start to spin out of control for the last decade or so: If any person or group is appealing to your emotions instead of your mind, beware. That’s a good rule of thumb for dealing with anyone, from politicians to panhandlers (who are often only distinguishable by their suit, smile and smell as they try to separate you from your cash).
It seems that the only way to motivate millennials to action is to get them hyped up by any means necessary. That’s unfortunate because, well, it hasn’t made us better as a society. It’s dumbed us down.
Everyone has heard stories of football players getting fired up by some concocted form of “disrespect” in the form of a social-media post or an alleged statement by the opponent. Sometimes, it’s the creation of their own coach. Any thinking person would chuckle and see how he was being played. But too many people are incapable of independent thought. They are stuck in a group-think mode, so they are easily manipulated to do the bidding for people who are in or seeking power.
That’s what’s happening now in the presidential race, of course, but it’s been going on for years in areas other than politics. Some may have started with good intentions, but all they’ve done is pave a nice four-lane highway to Hades, and we’re suffering the repercussions.
Many churches/pastors started appealing to emotions a generation ago, de-emphasizing the Word of God and trading traditional hymns for praise tunes with simple, mind-numbing lyrics that repeat over and over and over while there’s a gradual crescendo of guitars and drums and raised hands … Whip people into a frenzy, then pass the plate and do an altar call, and that church will be counting cash and saving sinners by the dozen.
But how many hearts are actually converted like that? No one should make big decisions — especially a lifelong commitment — when their emotions are worked up. Accepting Christ is a decision that should take months, after careful thought and consideration.
I realize that steps on some toes, and believe me, I understand the philosophy of doing “whatever it takes” to get young people in church. After all, it is better than most other things they could be doing. But there is a dangerous lesson there that’s become all too common in today’s world — changing traditions to conform to children instead of having the children conform to tradition. That’s been going on for a generation now … and look what’s become of that.
They’re rebels without a clue, beating people and burning things that don’t conform to the society that they want. I have never been to or seen a Black Lives Matter or Antifa rally, but I’d bet anything that they have speakers and/or videos that get them hyped up before they go terrorize innocent people at restaurants, business owners and peaceful residents in their homes. Why? They don’t know. They’re just following the mob. Their mob.
Even when it comes to things that are supposed to be fun, they have to get fired up first. These days, there are multimillionaires like DJ Khaled whose only discernible “talent” is being able to hype up a crowd that is already hyped up for a slightly more talented rapper who’s on the stage. It’s so bizarre, the times I’ve had the misfortune of stumbling into one of these “performances” on TV. All they do is get a mic and yell “Go!” and “Yeh!” and “Dat’s right!” in between the rapper’s inane ramblings.
It makes no sense. If the act you’re there to see is good enough, there’s no need for someone to hype up the audience. And if the songs are worth listening to, you don’t want some idiot shouting, strutting, flapping his arms, taking attention away from the person/people who allegedly have talent.
College and some high school football teams and other sports have “hype videos” before every game now. It’s just an expected part of pregame, like a pep rally. Call me old-fashioned (or worse), but in my day, coaches were happy for the rival games because they could concentrate on X’s and O’s and not worry about having to motivate their players. All that was needed to get them revved up was to say, “State-Ole Miss” or “Alabama-Auburn.” Now, they need an even more hyped hype video for big games. Really?
The need for that kind of nonsense was one of my first clues that I’m not fit to be a boss. I first entered the unenviable world of hiring recent college graduates as sports editor at The Vicksburg Post in the late 1990s. That’s also when I first learned that I was supposed to give constant adulation to keep “my team” motivated. I didn’t know what to do with that. I came from the same old school of thought as my newspaper mentor Charlie Mitchell, whose immortal words were: “Your motivation comes in an envelope every other Friday.”
But no, companies conformed instead of making the newbies conform. It only got worse when I moved to the dark world of corporate-owned newspapers. I was forced to attend events with entire seminars devoted to dealing with these dear youngsters who were entering the workforce and how they should be treated to get the most out of them. Now it’s even worse, with hype people leading big company events, too.
When I was in corporate training the early part of this century, the emphasis was on being positive, making people feel like part of the team, letting them know how much they’re appreciated, etc. To me, it sounded so condescending, like saying, “Oh, did you make a poopy in the big-boy potty all by yourself?”
Unfortunately, that’s not much of an exaggeration. When millennials and malcontents don’t get their way, they don’t know how to handle it properly because they haven’t had any practice. They come from an era of unearned praise and participation trophies. So they beat and burn. Congratulations to the kid-centered hype culture. You created this.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.