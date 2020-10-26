Is there corruption in Washington? Is there corruption in both parties in Washington? Are career politicians among the most corrupt people in Washington? Does politics breed corruption? Do career politicians stick together and cover for the system?
Every four years, Americans come to a political fork in the road. Usually we have to choose between two career politicians for president. In the past 30 years many of us have had to vote against the more corrupt politician. That’s why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.
This year Americans will have to choose between career politician Joe Biden and Donald Trump who is not a politician much less a career politician. That’s why Donald Trump won in 2016. He doesn’t act like a politician, he doesn’t talk like a politician and he doesn’t set or execute policies like a politician. Career politicians and bureaucrats who rule their little kingdoms don’t like President Trump, and they have all been part of the resistance movement from Day 1.
The corrupt media have worked hand-in-glove with career politicians and bureaucrats to portray President Trump as a (fill-in-the-blank)-ist person rather than covering his accomplishments. Three different groups have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work opening up relations between Israel and United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Serbia and Kosovo and, last week, Sudan. What will happen to these new relationships if Biden is elected?
Before coronavirus, President Trump’s economy employed a record 159 million workers. According to Fox Business, the unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent (lowest in 50 years), and “hit record or near record lows for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, women, people with only a high school education, the handicapped, and veterans.”
In 2019 Americans saw more job openings than the number of unemployed workers. The poverty rate hit an all-time low of 10.5 percent. Income inequality decreased in 2018 and 2019. Trump’s slashing taxes for everyone and cutting oppressive federal regulations on businesses and industries created the biggest booming economy in modern times.
Median household income rose substantially more during Trump’s first three years in office than under eight years of Obama-Biden. Some estimate median household income has risen by more than $5,000 under Trump, five times higher than Obama-Biden accomplished in eight years. A new study from the Hoover Institution predicts median household income will drop $6,500 under Biden’s economic proposal. What will happen to our recovering economy if Biden is elected?
Biden has been in Washington for 47 years! He is 78 years old, and will be the oldest president to take office if elected. He is the epitome of a career politician, and he has promised to take America back to the good old days of politics as usual. Do Americans want more interference from the federal government? Or, are voters willing to let President Trump bring our economy back to record highs?
The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for everyone. Biden supporters and the media … but then I repeat myself … have consistently blamed Trump for mishandling the crisis. Yet, the only national plan Biden has put forth was essentially what Trump has already done! We are likely to see a hundred-million doses of covid vaccines by the end of 2020! Do voters want more politics with Biden or more production with Trump?
•
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
