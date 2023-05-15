What does President Biden really believe? What drives his policies? President Biden began his presidency as many other presidents-elect promising to unify a divided nation. Days after winning the election in November 2020, Biden said, “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

A scant 100 days after taking the oath of office, Biden vowed to make racial equity the central focal point of his agenda, according to a New York Times article April 24. Racial equity would guide elements of his response to the pandemic, selection of locations for new infrastructure and how climate policies would be designed.

