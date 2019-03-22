It was a few hours before tipoff when I found out that I needed to go to Jackson to cover the West Jones girls’ basketball team in the Class 5A state championship game in Jackson.
That was fine, of course, but I had to scramble to get that edition of the paper sent to the printer, make arrangements for the kiddo, then make sure I had everything I needed before hitting the road.
I arrived at the Mississippi Coliseum and got in with only minutes to spare — just the way I like it. No need for standing around making small talk.
The game didn’t go well. Olive Branch was in control from beginning to end, ruining the Lady Mustangs’ bid for a perfect 30-0 season and the state title that they’d come oh-so-close to winning last season.
Some of the girls inside the locker room sounded inconsolable. Coach Sharon Murray was gracious with the media members who had traveled to the Big House for the Friday night contest, but she was upset, understandably, and maybe a little snippy with me.
Then again, my question may not have been as tactfully crafted as it could have been. After all, I had been in “deadline mode” since noon or so, with my foot on the gas to get the pages done on time, then to get things in order so I could make it to Jackson.
Either way, the evening didn’t go as planned — for either of us.
After it was all over, I was walking courtside to head home, muttering something like, “Sure am glad I damned near broke my #$&@ing neck getting here to cover this for these ungrateful …”
And then I heard a voice from the first couple of rows call out, “Hey, Mr. Thornton!”
There sat a beaming familiar face from yesteryear. It was a young man from Durant whose face was always beaming in the Big House, because his team left with a gold ball every time they made it there in the mid-’90s.
Torry Potee was a great player on those Tiger teams that were best known because of future Mississippi State stars Horatio Webster and Detrick White. Potee was the post player who replaced Webster and helped take the Tigers to their third and final title of the era.
“Every time we came here, we’d all look around for you, and when we finally saw you, we’d say, ‘There he is!’” Potee recalled. Then he got the attention of an older gentleman down the row and said, “Look who’s here.” That gentleman and a few other men and women between them looked over and said, “Oh, yeah, you used to cover our games!”
And with that, everything that had gone wrong that day was erased. He reminded me that the role of a community newspaper is meaningful and important. It stands the test of time.
Then again, it may have meant more to those folks in Durant than people in some other places. They didn’t take the attention for granted. That town was in the fringe coverage area of The Star-Herald in Kosciusko, where I got my start. I was making minimum wage and getting reimbursed for mileage (if pre-approved) and learning as I went. Most people in Kosciusko warned me not to go to Durant because it was too dangerous, they said. “You’ll get cut or shot over there.”
But their basketball teams were having amazing success, so I went there and followed them around through the state semifinals and state tournament, often on my own dime. If anyone would have threatened me, those players and fans would’ve taken them down … because they wanted me there. They appreciated the coverage. And covering them is among my favorite memories in a quarter-century of doing this job.
Young athletes are accustomed to having their every second documented, sometimes live, these days. It’s all cataloged on Facebook or MaxPreps or any other number of platforms. But it’s hard to beat a good, old-fashioned scrapbook of yellowing newsprint to start the memories flowing.
My chance encounter at the Coliseum reminded me of those things, and I appreciate it. So, thank you, Torry … I mean, Capt. Potee. He’s in his 17th year with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and is now a high-ranking officer in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
After doing a little more catching up, I thanked him for stopping me — a rarity for a Trooper, I suppose — and made the drive back to the Free State in a much better state of mind than I had been in over the last few hours.
All of us, no matter what profession we’re in, ask ourselves if what we do matters or makes a difference. It’s rare to get an answer like I did that night. No, it wasn’t that big of a deal in the big scheme of things, I guess. Then again, you never know. We all can be a small piece in the puzzle that puts together others’ lives.
What if all those Durant players only heard that they’d never amount to anything because of where they came from? What if basketball was the first and only success that they experienced in those formative teen years? What if the positive feedback they got from basketball helped them strive for success in everything else they tried to do in life?
That’s not a stretch. That’s the value of high school sports. It’s also a reminder of the importance of the role a community newspaper plays in others’ lives.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting that I had anything to do with any success anyone has had in life. That would be a stretch, not to mention presumptuous.
But if anything I did was meaningful to him in any way, that came full circle. Because I do know this for a fact: Capt. Potee became a piece in the puzzle of my life that night in the Big House, 20-plus years after he helped his team win the title.
•
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
