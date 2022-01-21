Read more, react less
It was a few years ago, when my child was still somewhat impressionable and didn’t yet think I was a total doofus, that we had a memorable discussion.
We were volunteering together at a local animal shelter. Of course, that led to predictable pleas to adopt almost every pet there. Instead of just saying, “no,” I decided to explain my decision — another one of my annoying tendencies, I’m told.
This was a valid point and worth making, though, and I still remember it. That’s because I saw my child’s light bulb come on when I made it — a momentous occasion for any parent (and one that I cling to here in the late teen years).
That night, while sharing supper and our spirit of having done a good deed together, I pointed to our two rescue cats Dal and Pete perched on the kitty condo, watching the birds, squirrels and chipmunks through the patio door, bowls full of food and water below, cat toys scattered all over the floor.
“We can give them a good life while having a good life ourselves,” I said, “but if we start adding more to the mix, then our lifestyle and their lifestyle would suffer. You’ll have to clean the litter box more frequently, there will be more fighting over food, you won’t be able to give each of them the attention they deserve, I won’t be able to pay for vet care for all of them, so Dal and Pete would suffer and we would suffer.
“Taking in as many animals as possible isn’t compassion, it’s compulsion. It would ultimately be bad for them and for us, and that’s not fair. What started as a good deed would turn into a disaster.”
I then talked about all of the times I’ve sat in courtrooms, heartbroken while hearing horrible things that have happened to children right here in our community. Details of the unspeakable abuses or utter neglect have often caused me to think, “If I could just take that kid home with me, I could give him a better chance in life than he has now, even if he had to sleep on the couch or a pallet and eat Ramen noodles until he’s 18.”
But that’s why we use our brains, not our hearts, to make decisions. At some point you have to come to the pragmatic conclusion that, while you could make life better for a large number of people who are subsisting, you would be making life way worse for those you are actually responsible for, plus you would damage your own ability to provide for any of them in the process. Ultimately, it would be a nightmare, and nobody would be better off, even though it all started off with good intentions and seemed compassionate.
When I made it personal — how it would cut out any extras that we enjoyed, like the occasional trip to the beach or even a night out at a restaurant — it hit home. In less than 10 minutes, it all clicked for my then-11-year-old.
Maybe I should have the same talk with the people in charge of our border policy. It’s a shame that they don’t seem to understand or care about that same basic principle, too.
Of course, the people in the presiding political party do know, and they understand. It’s the growing number of people who are guided by their emotions instead of their mind that keep them in their positions of power, and they know how to play their pawns. It would be laughable if it weren’t so sad and so damned destructive to our country.
When did we get so stupid?
As with most societal ills today, it all coincides with proliferation of social media. Instead of staying silent and thought of as a fool, they have platforms to express themselves and remove all doubt. Mark Twain would tweet that if he were here now, and someone would probably make a meme of Will Rogers saying it. Yet somehow, the people who know how to wield the power of social media now control the culture and the country, even though it’s doubtful they make up the largest percentage of people who produce goods and services and have purchasing power. People who can’t get out of their mom’s basement voted for a man who wouldn’t leave his … all because he wasn’t mean. Their numbers matter, not their brainpower.
In this scared new world, unaccomplished kooks, misfits and the downtrodden are wise and virtuous, beyond reproach, and the people who produce and pay for everything are contemptuous greedy idiots. In other words, real life has finally become like a bad sitcom or any show on the Disney Channel. Forget “Father Knows Best” … These days, it’s “Father is a Dumbass and Probably a Racist, Homophobic, Misogynistic Fossil-Fuel User.” Hell, he ain’t even necessary. And to suggest otherwise is insensitive to those being raised by single mothers and grandmothers!
Masculinity is “toxic” and all judgment about societal norms is neutered. The only thing that can’t be tolerated is intolerance — and that has a very loose definition these days, with skewed perceptions and omissions carrying the same weight as direct statements and overt acts of aggression. Insanity is the new normal.
Yes, these are difficult times to navigate for those of us who are cursed with common sense — and getting cursed for it.
Asking the wrong question — yes, just a simple sincere question about vaccines, climate change, abortion law or any other hot-button issue — can get someone labeled and canceled in one news cycle.
As I’m writing this, the internet is abuzz about Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — all because of unfortunate phrasing. What he said wasn’t nearly as racially insensitive as numerous intentional statements Joe Biden has made, but that doesn’t matter.
Like Biden, McConnell is elder, but he’s no statesman, and he proved that once again with his response to a question about concerns of “voters of color” after the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
“If you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell said.
Now, there’s not a single person who heard or read that who actually believes he was suggesting that people of color aren’t real Americans. But opportunists and party operatives are shamelessly unbound by reality. The Twittersphere erupted immediately, of course.
The one that jumped out at me was from Toni Morrison: “In this country, American means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate.”
Wait while I exhale … Umm, Ms. Morrison, minorities were the ones who insisted on hyphens to retain their cultural identity. It’s conservatives who have been saying for years that we’re all Americans and shouldn’t hyphenate. So, welcome aboard!
Meanwhile, I want off the crazy train. It’s going off the rails.
