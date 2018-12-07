This really should have been my Thanksgiving column. You can blame two seemingly neverending afflictions on the delay — shingles and the sheriff, both of which can be described as lingering scourges of corruption and pestilence.
Even while battling both of these plagues, I still have a lot of holiday spirit and thankfulness running through my veins. Both of my kids (well they’re still “kids” to me) will be joining us for Christmas this year, which makes me happy beyond words. Even though it has been a good seven years since my youngest child flew the coop, I’m still struggling with the empty-nest syndrome.
I’m also very thankful for my staff here at the Leader-Call. We’ve made a few personnel changes in the office which seem to be working out very well. Kamron Johnson and her boisterous personality moved from Advertising Sales to our Front Desk/Classified Clerk position and she seems to be taking to her new job quite well.
New hire Cady Davis has moved into the sales position, but also brings with her some awesome photography skills as well as one of the most wonderfully positive attitudes that anyone could ever hope for out of an employee. She is a great addition to our staff and I’m hoping that her rosy disposition rubs off on some of us older, more irritable veterans of this sometimes very tough and stressful business.
And then, of course, there is the royal office baby. If our office manager Lakyn Prince ever has a second, normal baby, she isn’t going to know what has hit her. I’ve said it before and I know people won’t believe it, but Kirby Prince is a living, breathing miracle. He is the only baby in history who is always happy, always smiling, always brightening my day. I am really, really thankful for and in love with this little guy and I promise if you ever have the chance to meet him, you will also instantly fall in love with him.
I’m thankful for all of the usual things — family, friends, co-workers… but there is one thing that I am thankful for that takes a lot more explaining than most and it is this. I believe that I hit the lottery when I was born into history’s sweet spot (1963).
I’m sure there are others who have come and gone who have believed that they were born at the very best time in history, but let’s face it, anyone born before Thomas Edison invented a viable electric power distribution system to for use with his lightbulb (1883), or the proliferation of indoor plumbing (1930s), or the debut of the “I Love Lucy” TV show (1951) are immediately disqualified from claiming that they hit the lottery when it comes to the era into which they were born.
My apologies to the countless generations of those who have come and gone, but if you spent your life having to light candles in order to see at night or if you ever had to get up in the middle of a cold dark night and wander outside to poop in a hole in the ground or you simply missed seeing Lucy shoving chocolates into her mouth and blouse because of an overactive conveyor belt, then you are disqualified from claiming that you were born into history’s sweet spot.
Other disqualifiers include losing half your village to the black plague, having to use a corn cob to wipe, having to run from a saber tooth tiger, getting splinters from your false teeth, the use of leeches during medical procedures, burnings at the stake, The Great Depression, The Dust Bowl, either World War, and being alive when boiling oil was used as a weapon.
One of the big reasons I think I hit the jackpot when it comes to being born in 1963 is that I was too young to be sent to Vietnam and now I’m too old to have to worry about having to Snapchat, Tweet, or Instagram.
Even though I was alive during the turmoil of the 1960s that included assassinations, riots and war in Southeast Asia, I was too busy enjoying Silly Putty, Slinkys and my View Master to care. And, while the world was burning, I was being entertained by “Bugs Bunny,” “The Addams Family” and “Bewitched.”
My real formative years were the 1970s. Honestly, I don’t think it gets any better than growing up in 1970s America. Now, don’t get me wrong. I did not hit the familial jackpot — far, far from it. My birth family was a dysfunctional mess who tried their best to screw up my childhood and they succeeded for the most part. But still, I can’t imagine that there has ever been a better time and place to be a kid than 1970s America.
We played outdoors. We built tree houses, skimmed stones and collected toads. Unlike today’s kids, there wasn’t an ounce of fat on us because we were always outside running and playing. We weren’t glued to the TV playing video games. And when we were allowed to watch TV, we were watching wholesome, fun shows such as “The Brady Bunch,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Happy Days,” “M*A*S*H,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Scooby Doo.”
Many of us were raised by “The Greatest Generation.” We were taught manners and to respect adults. Parents weren’t your “best friends” and weren’t scared to swat you on the butt if you didn’t follow the rules. We weren’t entitled, we didn’t get trophies for coming in last and we were taught a work ethic because we were given chores to do.
Music has never been as good as it was in the 70s. Rock ‘n’ Roll was no longer in its infancy, but was still young enough to be fresh and innovative. Three Dog Night, Elton John, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, ACDC, The Cars, ELO, Led Zeppelin, Queen…and it goes on and on and on.
In school and at home, we were taught respect for our president, our country, our flag and our military. We honored the people who lived in a different era but helped us become who we were — people like Christopher Columbus, our Founding Fathers and both Union and Confederate soldiers.
Although the 70s defined our lives, we were also blessed to be young and thriving during the economic boom of the Reagan 80s and the Clinton 90s. Although the Bush and Obama years were marked by horrific terrorism and a 16-year economic downturn, it was still better than living through the horrors of World War II or the Great Depression.
And now, as I steamroll toward old age, President Trump has given us a reprieve from the economic malaise that we were in and has at the very least postponed the country’s death-wish push toward socialism. Hopefully, I’ll be 61 by the time President Trump leaves office and I will have lived 90 percent of my life with the American dream still in place.
With artificial intelligence, killer robots, widespread biological weapons, food shortages and an entire generation of entitled, self-indulgent, clueless socialists about to take over, I figure that I’ll be shuffling off this mortal coil at just about the right time. And, I’m thankful for that, too.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
